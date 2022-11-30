Editorial Note: Part 300 of a series of further development that impacted Franklin County. (Sources: Franklin County Citizen 1930-1942; Preston Citizen 1943-1948, 1971; Cache Valley Clarion, 1940; Hometown Album compiled by Newell Hart; Obituary for Henrietta Mansfield Dives)
On the northeast corner of State Street and Oneida Street was the Idaho State and Saving Bank. It was built in 1906, and by 1937 was a bit “worse for wear.” It was demolished and Preston developers, the Foss Brothers, Ezra, Frank, and Calvin, had another building under construction by January of 1938. It was designed and built by Gunderson Brothers, with Earl Phippen as the cabinet maker. The new structure would be the Hotel Burnham, under the management of Mr. and Mrs. Don Burnham, who leased the building.
The Franklin County Citizen of February, 1938 announced: “New Hotel opens here February 1 — The Burnham hotel which will be located in the newly remodeled building on the corner of State and Oneida streets will have 22 rooms and an office with the entry on Oneida street open for the present. …The rooms are modern in every respect, with wash basins, shower baths and tubs in the rooms, and a “bachelor” apartment that includes a kitchenette and one of the most modern living rooms this writer has had the privilege of seeing. The rooms, too, “top” those in most of the cities in the intermountain district.” A Burnham granddaughter described the hotel’s lobby as being big with a grand staircase having a fancy iron railing that wound upward in a curve. The Burnham family lived in an apartment behind the lobby and so were on the spot when any need arose.
“Situated in a town that is the center of Northern Cache Valley, the hotel will afford businessmen the opportunity to have a good ‘stopping off’ place until their business is completed. It will also help make Preston a convention town.” At the present it is hard to grasp this idea for the community at that time.
Don and Mabel Burnham had some experience in managing housing facilities, having been in charge of the rooms over the Utah Power and Light company building. They had already made a connection with business friends who could add to the amenities of this new hotel.
Within the next few months the Burnhams arranged with other businesses to locate in the hotel building to offer services to their customers. A new ladies store, “The Gertrude Shoppe” opened its first business with a showing of “up-to-date millinery, hosiery, boys and girls wear and a complete line of clothes for the infant.” The Preston Beauty Salon opened its headquarters downstairs in the Burnham Hotel building. One advantage the ad stated was to eliminate climbing of stairs, which would be a plus for many of its patrons.
The Burnham Hotel was a part of an extensive building program pushed forth during the year of 1939. The Clarion reported that Merrill’s Coffee Shop would be moving into a new location on the Burnham corner, with Burnham and Merrill the owners of that business.
A bus service operated from the hotel, the Cook Transportation Company with a route between Preston and Logan and all intermediate points. It included stops at the Utah State University campus. No longer known as the Burnham Hotel, the building is still in use by a variety of businesses.
The Wilford Hotel was still open for business as the Burnham Hotel was being constructed across State Street. Joe and Henrietta Dives had been managing the Wilford Hotel since 1917. Mrs. Dives took over the ownership and management in 1932 and successfully handled the hotel all those years. In 1945 Etta, as she was known locally, decided to move back to Ogden in Weber County, Utah, closer to her family and the Wilford was sold to Howard and Doloras Johnson.
The Wilford Hotel served the city for many years, being the second hotel in operation beginning in 1892, first by James Bosworth who sold it to Wilford Hobbs and it became known as the Wilford. The name stayed, even though ownership changed over the years. “The building was built by Marin Johnson, a grandfather of Howard Johnson, who now assumed the ownership of the building. The new proprietor reported that several renovations are planned for the building as soon as materials and labor become available with the cessation of hostilities.”
It became the bus depot for two transportation companies, the Union Pacific and the Gem State Co. The Johnsons made improvements to the Wilford with a new entrance, renovations in the lobby and the staircase, with a new marquee and door.
By 1946 a branch agency of the Western Union telegraph system was in full operation at the Wilford Hotel. A teletype machine was installed by the wire service and a direct line “with the trunk station at Pocatello connected all messages, coming and going, with the whole system of Western Union.” This arrangement was happily received by the county’s businessmen sending and receiving telegrams..
In the summer of 1948 the name of the Wilford was changed to the Johnson Hotel. It continued in business for the next 23 years when the Johnson Hotel was purchased from the Johnsons by Douglas Eggett of Bountiful in 1971. Eggett changed the name to The Preston Motor Inn. The building has since been demolished.
