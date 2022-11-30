Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Editorial Note: Part 300 of a series of further development that impacted Franklin County. (Sources: Franklin County Citizen 1930-1942; Preston Citizen 1943-1948, 1971; Cache Valley Clarion, 1940; Hometown Album compiled by Newell Hart; Obituary for Henrietta Mansfield Dives)

On the northeast corner of State Street and Oneida Street was the Idaho State and Saving Bank. It was built in 1906, and by 1937 was a bit “worse for wear.” It was demolished and Preston developers, the Foss Brothers, Ezra, Frank, and Calvin, had another building under construction by January of 1938. It was designed and built by Gunderson Brothers, with Earl Phippen as the cabinet maker. The new structure would be the Hotel Burnham, under the management of Mr. and Mrs. Don Burnham, who leased the building.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.