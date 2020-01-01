(Editorial Note: Part 136 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. Sources: The History of a Valley, editor Joel E. Ricks; Oneida County Sheriffs, online history; Life Sketch of William H. Homer.)
Northern Cache Valley in the mid 1800’s was attracting settlers. Idaho Territory was organized in 1863 and its southern boundary line had not been surveyed. It was not until a federal survey in 1872 that the northern end of the valley was declared to be in Idaho. When this happened the area of Franklin County became part of Oneida County.
Oneida County had been created in January of 1864, with Soda Springs as the county seat. Geographically it was a very large county, from the northern boundary of Utah north to the state line of Montana, east to Wyoming and west beyond American Falls. Near the Utah border were a cluster of settlements that claimed Franklin as their first stopping place before spreading further north and west. Most of these pioneers were followers of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. However, the new Oneida County had “a comparatively large non-Mormon population made up especially of miners. In 1866 the county seat was moved to Malad.”
At that time the area called Oneida County was huge. It included the present counties of:“Bannock, Bear Lake, Caribou, Franklin, Madison, Teton, the east portions of Fremont and Bingham, a large part of Power and almost all of Bonneville; an area of about 9,000 square miles.” Malad became the central place for business for settlers from Eagle Rock (now Idaho Falls) on the north; Soda Springs, Paris, Montpelier and Preston to the east; and Franklin on the southeast.
Early in that year the new county tried to include the more religious settlements within its jurisdiction, particularly for the collection of taxes. The government felt certain that all property in Round Valley (Clifton and Oxford) were within its boundaries. Prior to this time the LDS settlements had been paying taxes to Utah Territory. Few Cache Valley settlers were chosen to hold office in the new county.
Oneida officials were insistent that the territory north of Franklin was within their county, for in 1868 “the assessor was instructed to asses and collect the tax on all property in Round Valley there being no doubt of it being within the limits of Oneida County, and if necessary to use all lawful means in effecting the same.”
Sheriffs in Oneida county served a two year term. H. O. Rogers held the office from January 1864 to 1866, followed by George Ward’s election in May of 1866. The county was divided into districts in 1869 and two men from Round Valley were elected as county commissioners. Morgan Morgan was elected sheriff in August of 1868.
“In 1872 after a federal survey, the northern portion of Cache Valley was finally recognized as part of Oneida County.” Morgan may have held the lawman job for several terms, the history of Oneida’s law lists only J.W. Keeney as serving from January 1875 until January of 1877. At that point Morgan served another term of two years. John Walton followed with one term.
The next sheriff was a man who farmed near Swan Lake, close to the town of Oxford, ID. This was William Harrison Homer, sheriff from 1880 to 1886. “At that time, Oneida Country embraced most of the southern part of Idaho. In 1878, he was elected to the Idaho Territorial Legislature. In 1879 he was elected and served two terms as Sheriff of that county. He also acted as United States Deputy Marshal under Fred T. DuBois.” During all this time, he retained his home and farm at Oxford. Homer served the home town of Oxford for 12 years as Justice of the Peace.
“In Oneida County there was organized an Independent Anti-Mormon political party which in 1874, captured southeastern Idaho and remained in office for nearly a decade.” In 1884, the Idaho territorial legislature was taken over by the anti-Mormon faction and passed a test oath act designed to exclude all Mormons from all political functioning. Fred T. Dubois was a United State Marshal and was very vigilant in prosecution. The intent of the oath was very clear: no member of the Church was to be permitted to vote, hold office, or serve on a jury. It was the center of political controversy In Idaho until 1892.Many heads of Mormon households served time incarcerated for their beliefs.
With such a large land area to cover there were many deputies, constables and marshals as part of law enforcement. Through the following years, the man wearing the badge of sheriff changed at each election. The county boundaries also did some changing. In 1875 Bear Lake County was formed. In 1885 another division created Bingham County. Franklin County came into being in 1913.