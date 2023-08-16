Developing Town: Lightning strikes through the years
CLAUDIA ERICKSON
Citizen correspondent
Editorial Note: Part 336 of a series of life in the early days that impacted Franklin County. (Sources: Preston Booster, 1912-1913; Franklin County Citizen, 1914-1930; Lightning rod historical facts.)
The past summer of frequent thunderstorms with much lightning prompted this dig into similar seasons from the past century and a bit beyond that were sufficient to make mention in the archives of our local news sheets. This likely narrows the possible findings to the area of Franklin County with its beginnings in 1913.
August has been a prime month for monsoon weather throughout the years, according to this search. In 1912, the Preston Booster reported there being a terrific thunderstorm in this vicinity and two lightning strikes that had happened. One was the death of a young man in Newton who had been out driving his team of horses and had just “fastened up his team when the lightning hit him.” The power had been knocked out and it was a considerable length of time before it was fixed.
In this same storm lightning struck the house of Mrs. Sarah Phillips of Dayton. “It seems that the bolt entered the chimney tearing off about one third of it. It then went through a little door on the east porch and through the north room upstairs tearing about an eight by three feet chunk of plaster from the ceiling and then went downstairs again and struck Miss Emma Phillips, who was lying on the lounge and then smashed the window and went out. There were nine persons in the house when the lightning struck it. The young girl was partly paralyzed from the shock and could not be restored to her usual frame of mind for over two hours. The lightning also hit the lamp which was burning and shattered it into pieces.” The storm was considered one of the worst seen around here, damage to the recently cut hay playing into that evaluation.
The newspapers made readers aware of lightning rods, just in case they were in need of contacting an agent who sold and installed them. During those years it was a common thing to have lightning rods on the roofs of homes and business buildings.
American history claims the lightning rod was invented by Benjamin Franklin in 1749 while he was experimenting with electricity. The rod was also referred to as a “lightning attractor” or a “Franklin Rod.” The premise of the invention was that lightning would be drawn to the higher metal point rather than strike the structure. The metal device was 8 to 10 feet in length with a pointed end. The rod was not thought to prevent a lightning strike, but rather to protect the building and anyone inside should a strike happen. The energy of the lightning would follow the path of least resistance, and “rather intercept a lightning strike, provide a conductive path for the harmful electrical discharge to follow (the appropriate UL-listed copper or aluminum cable), and disperse the energy safely into the ground.”
Lightning rods are still in use, though not so common, but are expensive and require maintenance with inspections, cleaning, and repairs.
The electrical power companies were always on the alert during thunderstorms. One reported incident of 1913 told of a thunderstorm knocking the Utah Power and Light Company out of commission. Lightning hit the transmission station and the roof and iron were scarred by the flames.
Water and lightning have long been known to be poor companions. In the spring of 1914 a bolt of lightning played havoc with the Preston city reservoir. The division wall that runs through the center east and west was apparently lifted up and thrown with great force toward the north wall of the reservoir. Work followed to give the reservoir a more permanent stability, reinforcing it with steel bars.
Lightning struck in Treasureton that year, leaving the home of Andrew Moser burned to the ground and taking everything they had. Luckily the family were in Preston when the fire broke out and no one was injured. People rallied around with donations and help to assist in rebuilding their home.
A result of a lightning hit, three horses were killed while the son of Rinehold Kern was plowing on their farm at Poverty Flats. The boy was badly stunned and was taken to Preston for treatment with the doctors. Again, the loss of the horses represented loss of making a living for Mr. Kern and those living in the Third Ward at that time found a way to purchase another team as a gift to the Kern family.
That decade of storms closed with a mighty storm recorded in the fall of 1916. Headlines: “Preston in Path of Electric Storm –The thunder, rain, and hail storm that swept over this town, Monday evening and Monday night was one of the worst that has ever visited this section of the state. The hail descended in stones as large as marbles, the wind blew and beat upon the houses, and they fell not, but many were wondering how long they would stand. Heaven’s artillery kept up an almost constant rumble up aloft and the lightning put to shame the puny arc lights that adorned our streets. It seemed that one flash followed another in such quick succession that the darkness was almost dispelled entirely. That some little damage was done to the crops was certain but to just what extent we are not certain at present.” Only one death was connected to this storm, happening in Whitney, one of Wesley Beckstead’s best cows and her newborn calf were killed.
For the next eleven years not much was reported in the papers about the heavy storms moving through. Perhaps they were simply drier years. In June of 1927 the storms returned. Lightning struck the home of Albert Funk, scattering a few shingles and a bird’s nest of birds, during a thunder shower. It also struck a tree near Maple Creek. No loss was recorded.
Just a few days later Lorin Neeley’s home was hit by lightning. During the thunder shower that passed over Preston a bolt of lightning hit the radio aerial above the home of Lorin Neeley’s on North State Street. As it entered the house it tore a hole in the side of the wall, escaping through the radio ground wire. A child sitting on the davenport in the same room was slightly stunned. Mr. Neeley learned afterwards that the telephone, electric lights and radio were all out of commission and had to be repaired.
Two more hits during the 1920s with one being on the water. Leonard Vaughan, while fishing on the Blackfoot River, was struck by lightning and unconscious for the period of a half an hour. The friends who were with him thought he was near death, and that he might not recover at all. Yet, outside of a few burns, Vaughan seemed to not have suffered at all. A barn, calf pen and milk house belonging to George Comish of Franklin was burned to the ground during a storm and the fire blamed on lightning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.