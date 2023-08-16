Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

The past summer of frequent thunderstorms with much lightning prompted this dig into similar seasons from the past century and a bit beyond that were sufficient to make mention in the archives of our local news sheets. This likely narrows the possible findings to the area of Franklin County with its beginnings in 1913.

August has been a prime month for monsoon weather throughout the years, according to this search. In 1912, the Preston Booster reported there being a terrific thunderstorm in this vicinity and two lightning strikes that had happened. One was the death of a young man in Newton who had been out driving his team of horses and had just “fastened up his team when the lightning hit him.” The power had been knocked out and it was a considerable length of time before it was fixed.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.