(Editorial Note: Part 208 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. Sources: Preston Citizen, 1946-1960.)
During World War II there was rationing of goods to the consumers on a large scale. That was a new experience for the citizens of America. Families had ration tickets for meat, gasoline, tires, and other necessities, one of them being butter. This resulted in people patronizing illegal sellers of these goods ... black marketeers. The government responded with the Office of Price Administration and it helped in keeping commodity prices within reasonable limits.
As is often the case, the regimented prices also caused some problems. At the beginning of 1946 the Preston Citizen announced “Butter will remain scarce until retail ceiling, or subsidy change. Many hundreds of persons in Franklin County are either going without butter or, in the case of farmers, have started to churn and make their own butter as the supply of this item in local food stores continues on the scarcest level in years.”
The reason being given that the price restrictions from the OPA made it more profitable for producers nationwide to turn their whole milk and butterfat products into items such as condensed milk and ice cream, rather than butter.
A month later residents of this area read that the local dairymen would produce and market butter to the grocery stores of the county. ”Relief of the butter dearth in Franklin county was seen this week by the grace of one of Franklin county’s own creamery institutions, Franklin County Dairymen’s association, which group will turn its output into local stores commencing March 1. The product will be on the shelves of most every grocery.”
The president of the dairy group, LaVor Doney, let the public know that this was a serious step for them, having to eliminate contracts they had with other companies in order to supply the county. It was not a temporary move and the success of it would depend on the support of the public, even when competitive, outside brands of butter came back on the market.
The owners and managers of the local grocery stores were quick to hail this move, and understood the risk that the dairy association was taking. Several of them expressed their gratitude to the dairymen, saying how difficult it had been to explain to customers why there was no butter on the grocery shelves when so many farms in the area were milk producers. Grocery men in Preston at this time were Milo Hobbs, Don Greaves, Keith Cambell, Jack George and Bill Davis. The grocers in Weston, Franklin, Clifton and other nearby areas were just as enthusiastic.
The Dairymen’s association decided to hold a contest for the public to find a name for their new product and residents showed great interest. “Dew Crest” was chosen from over 200 entries in the contest. Darlene Hart of Preston won first place for her name and likewise presented a drawing of a suggested carton design, also selected for first place. The slogan contest was won by Verna Esplin. Her slogan was “Bites of Sunshine.” First place winners for the name received $25, and the slogan was given $10.
The board of directors for the dairy cooperative had the support of their members, approximately 600 local dairymen. That first week for Dew Crest butter to hit the markets there was only 1,000 pounds, being divided among the stores for distribution. With such short notice the local creamery had challenges getting cartons and even sufficient parchment wrappers for the butter. They considered all this to be ‘growing pains’ as they were committed to high quality in their product.
Efforts were made to make other locations aware of “Dew Crest” butter. At a convention of the U.S. Rodeo association in Pendleton, OR, Franklin County representatives had neatly wrapped little butter cubes bearing the trademark “Dew Crest’ distributed at the banquet held there. Over 550 cubes were a way of advertising the new product. Indeed it was “Bites of Sunshine.”
“The butter dearth in Preston had been licked . . .one of the few communities in the entire nation where one may walk in and freely purchase a pound of butter.” The Dew Crest brand continued to be on the shelves for about 10 years. Advertising throughout the years praised the richness of the butter, its nutritive value and varied a bit with the passing of the local seasons and family activities. Prices seemed to go up and down, from 55 cents a pound to 83 cents a pound and in between. The economy of the nation could be reflected in local prices. Pounds of butter were even given as ‘door prizes’ at various social functions. “That which Franklin County Makes, Makes Franklin County.”
Then oleomargarine appeared on the scene and consumption of butter dropped in the mid 1950’s. The Citizen carried this plea, “The dairymen believe they have more than enough reason to request people to use butter. Their industry happens to be the largest in Franklin county, and loyalty to home industry should make people ‘stop and think’ before buying substitute products raised and manufactured in far away states.” The oleo forces were powerful in the battles between the two industries. They had gone to great lengths to educate the public and the organizations that governed marketing. Their prices were lower. The demand shifted and with it, the production of Franklin County’s Dew Crest Butter ceased as the creamery had to find other means of support.