(Editorial Note: Part 188 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. Sources: Franklin County Citizen, issues 1916-1920; Life story of Frank Shrives; Fish and Game History at Museum of Idaho.)
Franklin County has two large herds, one on either side of the county. Although a scenic attraction in fields near the highways, they also invade farmers’ storage of winter hay, sometimes bed down on the same roads school buses travel, and show up in yards and orchards.
These are the descendants of elk sent to Franklin County over a century ago, a gift of a young Idaho Fish and Game Department, which started with “the appointment of Charles Arbuckle by former Idaho Gov. Frank Steunenberg as the first state game warden in 1899. To enforce the Civil War era game laws of 1864.”
According to the Franklin County Citizen of February, 1916, “State Game Warden Jones received a telegram from Franklin Lance, Secretary of the Interior, announcing that the government will let Idaho have 50 elk for use in game preserves in this state. Warden Jones said this afternoon that he had decided to place 25 in the preserve of Twin Falls and Cassia county and 25 in the preserves of Franklin and Oneida counties. This will dispose of the entire number. As soon as possible the transfer of the elk will take place.”
At the time Frank Shrives was the local Deputy Game Warden. He had several petitions circulating around the counties, digging up sufficient money to pay for a carload of elk.
The residents responded generously. The plan was to install the herd inside the city park, temporarily, until the grass began to grow and then they would be taken beyond the city limits. By this means it was hoped that a suitable herd of the ”docile creatures –for they are docile in captivity” — would be raised.
Things did not go as smoothly as hoped. On their arrival the elk were divided into two groups, one stayed in Preston, the other were under the care of the people of Dayton. In April 1916, a headline read: TOO BAD WE COULD NOT KEEP THE ELK. The writer of the article expressed appreciation to those who donated their hard earned cash to get them here, but said that the animals were turned loose in a very poor condition. “We feel that the men who have done all the work toward keeping the elks should receive a vote of thanks, but we also feel that the elk could have fared better with the help of a few more.”
One of the animals had died on the way out and Shrives could not get them any farther than the nearby eastern foothills. He had hoped they would be in better shape before the transfer. The group of animals under Dayton’s care fared much better due to the attention of the volunteers in that area.
In January 1917, the County Commissioners’ minutes indicated that Shrives, D.W. Buttars and A. L. Jensen of Dayton had applied for an appropriation to help feed through the winter those elk that were brought into the county during 1916. The following week’s minutes read that “it was ordered that temporary aid be given in the amount of $32 … for the Dayton elk and $24 for the Preston elk at Glendale, and that the county does not assume or acknowledge any responsibility for damage done by the elk.”
Shrives we, then returned to Weston, where he passed away at age 88 in 1959. He is buried in Weston.