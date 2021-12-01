(Editorial Note: Part 249 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. Sources: Franklin County Citizen, 1920, 1932; Hometown Album, compiled by Newell Hart; Franklin County Newsletter, compiled and edited by Newell Hart; Stories by Bertha Skidmore Hobbs; The Trailblazer, History of the Development of Southeastern Idaho; Webb Mortuary history)
After Peter Hanson, the next man to accept the role of Preston’s undertaker was Lonnie Skidmore. William Alonzo Skidmore and his wife Ellen Marinda Monson moved to Preston about 1902. Both of them were from Richmond, Utah. He was born in March 1869 and married in 1893.
Preston was full of opportunities for this young couple. They developed a lumber business, partnering with family members, the Superior Lumber Company. Only four years after settling here Skidmore was called to serve a mission in Great Britain for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. This left his wife with five children and Marinda (Rindy) started her own shop displaying her creativity in a thriving millinery business at a time when women’s hats were a definite sign of fashion.
A few years after Skidmore’s return to Franklin county Peter J. Hanson, a carpenter and the local undertaker, put his business up for sale. Skidmore purchased the building that had been used for both furniture building and that of caskets. He became the mortician of the county.
Skidmore was listed among the businessmen in the various organizations in the following years. He was active as an actor in the plays produced at the Hobbs Opera House. The Skidmores had a farm northeast of Preston and their family of seven children were taught to have fun along with a good work ethic. In about 1926 the family moved to Brigham City, Utah.
The Trailblazer indicates that the undertaker who followed W. A. Skidmore was a Mr. Ericksen and no other information has been found to support this. In the Citizen an article featured a Preston Mortuary that opened in 1932. The manager was Mr. H. M. Taylor. As he was the son of a mortician, he claimed his training as a mortician began in his childhood and was extensive except for serving three years in the Swiss and German Mission. He enjoyed the distinction of being the youngest in age to pass the Utah State Embalming Board, having done so at the age of 18. He became licensed in Idaho in 1921. He stated that “Our policy will be to be a friend in need at the time of death. To relieve the family of the many necessary details that come at such a time, a high class service at a reasonable cost.”
At one time there were at least three mortuaries in Franklin County. With no ambulance service in the county the Richards’ and the Hendricks’ businesses provided ambulance service for the county, using the funeral hearses. It certainly caused a stir in a neighborhood to see a hearse in someone’s driveway. When the person lying down in the rear of the vehicle would sit up and climb out, all the observers breathed a sigh of relief. Many phone calls of condolence were made by mistake.
Richards & Sons Mortuary started in Preston in 1938. Born in Malad, Idaho in 1886, John Richards served a mission in England from 1909-1911. He opened a mortuary in Malad in 1915, then moved to Rexburg for a brief time, coming back to Logan. The Richards Mortuary was in business in Logan for 18 years when they changed the location to Preston, with the Richards’ sons being part of the organization.
The Franklin County Citizen published this as a public statement in 1940: “Erroneous and false statements are being circulated to the effect that the Richards & Sons Mortuary at Preston, Idaho, is merely a branch and the main business is located at Logan, Utah. Please be advised that we have no interest in any other mortuary neither in Logan nor any other place. Our only place of business is located at 83 South 1st East, Preston, Idaho.
Our 25 years experience in the mortuary profession have qualified us to render a quiet sympathetic funeral service and in whose care you can place your loved ones with complete confidence. — Richards & Sons Mortuary — by John M. Richards.” The Richards & Son Mortuary continued in Preston until 1953, when John retired and moved to Ogden.
M. W. Hendricks and his wife Lucy Irene Webb made their home in Preston in 1920. Their first advertising as professional embalmer and undertaker was in 1927.
Known as Willis Hendricks throughout the valley, he was born in Richmond, Utah. He served a mission in California in 1912. He married a Richmond girl, Lucy Irene Webb, in 1917. They owned and operated the Hendricks Mortuary, located on the northeast corner of Oneida and 1st East in Preston, formerly the home of Dr. Allan Cutler. One of Lucy’s nephews, Sherwin Webb, became part of the business around 1935. Sherwin had recently married Gertie Johnson at that time and as they started their family they moved to Boise in 1940.
The Webbs returned to Preston when Willis Hendricks began having serious health issues in 1945. The mortuary altered its name to the Hendricks and Webb Mortuary for their services.
With the retirement of John Richards and the death of Willis Hendricks, the two businesses merged and the company name is as we have it at the present time, the Webb Mortuary. Son of John, Herman Richards, was a part of the staff until he moved his family to Pocatello. Douglas Webb, son of Sherwin, is still an integral part of the company.