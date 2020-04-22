(Editorial Note: Part 152 of a series on early developments that impacted Franklin County. Sources: National Women’s History Museum; The Fruitland Banner, 1916)
As the 19th century was approaching its close the movement toward women’s suffrage increased.
In the western part of the United States, the Territories, were admitted as states of the Union and those areas declared in favor of women’s suffrage. Wyoming Territory was admitted to the Union in 1890, with their state constitution granting women the right to vote.
The American Federation of Labor declared their support for woman suffrage. Not all efforts were victorious — the South Dakota campaign lost as their territory joined the nation. But in Colorado, 1893 and in Utah and Idaho by 1896, full suffrage was granted.
“The turn of the 20th century brought renewed momentum to the women’s suffrage cause. Although the deaths of Elizabeth Stanton in 1902, and Susan B. Anthony in 1906, appeared to be setbacks, under new leadership the movement achieved rolling successes for women’s enfranchisement at state levels. Stanton’s daughter, Harriot Stanton Blatch introduced parades, pickets and marches as means of calling attention to the cause. These tactics succeeded in raising awareness and led to unrest in Washington, D.C.”
Washington state coming into the Union had the vote for women in 1910, and elaborate campaigns in 1911 settled it in California. Oregon, Kansas and Arizona followed in 1912.
1912 was a presidential election year. Theodore Rooseveldt, a past Republican president, was unhappy with the current Republican incumbent, Taft, and saw himself as possibly having a third term rather than supporting Taft in the Republican party conventions. Rooseveldt garnered enough followers in his own ‘rough rider’ style and split the Republican party. That election year there were Republicans and Progressive Republicans, also known as the Bull Moose party. In his desire for the presidency, Rooseveldt supported the movement for woman suffrage. He lost the election, but women’s right to vote was recognized at the national level by a major political party for the first time. It was a step forward. Woodrow Wilson, a Democrat, was elected that year, but he was not in favor of the sought-after suffrage.
“On the eve of the inauguration of President Woodrow Wilson in 1913, protesters thronged a massive suffrage parade in the nation’s capital, and hundreds of women were injured. That same year, Alice Paul founded the Congressional Union for Woman Suffrage, which later became the National Woman’s Party. The organization staged numerous demonstrations and regularly picketed the White House, among other militant tactics.
As a result of these actions, some group members were arrested and served jail time.” Among those women, were many from Utah Territory.
In 1914 both Nevada and Montana adopted Women’s suffrage. Forty thousand women marched in a New York City suffrage parade in 1915. Many of the women were dressed in white and carried placards with the names of the statesman they represented. They were determined to be heard. However, the same year the states of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and Massachusetts again reject the idea of women’s suffrage.
Jeannette Rankin, of Montana, was the first woman to be elected to the House of Representatives in 1916. President Woodrow Wilson, changed his former stance and declared in favor of women suffrage.
The Fruitland Banner, an independent newspaper that was published in Preston, but covered news for the expanded northwest, reaching into Oregon, Washington and Montana as well as Idaho, had several articles about the progress of the woman suffrage movement in the year 1916. The intention of the Banner’s publisher seems to be that of keeping the population updated on national news as well as bits from their huge area.
The beginning of the year in January featured these comments: “The Susan B. Anthony amendment providing for woman suffrage was reported favorably to the senate by the suffrage committee. ‘In our opinion every principle upon which universal manhood suffrage rests demands the extension of its privileges and responsibilities to women.’ said the report. ‘They are subject to the laws, are taxed for the support of government, and subject to a common political destiny.’”
During that year the Banner commented three more times about the efforts of women on the other side of our nation. Under the headline of Wold Doings of Current Week the dissapointment of the women leaders was described. “Representatives in Congress from women suffrage states insisted on a report on the Susan B. Anthony amendment for women suffrage so that the issues may be squarely voted on. A number of members opposing suffrage left the room and the committee was confronted with no quorum.” That being done no vote could be taken.
Remember that the year 1916 was another election year. This reminder was published the last part of June. ”The formation of a National Democratic Woman’s League was announced in Chicago by Mrs. Joanna E. Daures, president of Illinois Democratic Women’s organization. It will represent 75,000 women throughout the United States.”
Just before the voting would begin the last week of October the Banner ran this quote from Thomas Edison: “We have to vote as Americans, not as Democrats or Republicans.” Progress was slow, but victory, nation wide, would come in the next few years.