(Editorial Note: Part 186 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. Sources: Preston Booster, 1912-13; Franklin County Citizen, 1913-1920; Cache Valley Newsletter, compiled by Newell Hart; Wood Stoves and Woolen Stockings, by Ann Hansen.)
In the late 1800’s and early 1900’s this area was populated for the most part by agricultural families, struggling to ‘make a go of it’ on acreages they had homesteaded. The winter season brought a halt to many activities that contributed to their survival. The plowing, planting, irrigating, harvesting, even the preservation of foods from the kitchens took a few months rest as the earth itself seemed to take a break from those warmer days. Life still was not easy and many challenges arose to keep the people challenged in their daily lives. There was always something to conquer in those days.
With dropping temperatures was the constant need for a source of warmth. Fuel for the stoves or fireplaces was usually garnered from the forests not too far distant. It took work to gather the wood and bring it to the homes. Often several neighbors would band together during the fall to go into the canyons and cut down the quantity of trees needed for the group, haul it out in tree lengths to each residence to be turned into their woodpile for the winter. Coal could be had from dealers in Preston, but there was a price that made it a precious commodity for those with a lean wallet.
Even when temperatures dipped below zero degrees, there were chores that still required the people to be out-of-doors. Livestock required food and a certain amount of warmth. The merchants in the area advertised both clothing and various tools that would help the farmer to perform the required tasks. This is a sampling of clothing needed in 1913, taken from an advertisement by the J. G. Smith Mercantile Co. of Preston: “Boys’ fleece lined Union Suits $.49, men’s heavy fleeced and ribbed Union Suits, $.98 and $1.48, Men’s Wool Union Suits $1.98.” No parkas, but heavy mackinaw coats, hats that had ear flaps, buckle boots that fit over shoes. Women knitted sweaters, gloves and mittens, mufflers, scarves. It was still a time of production, just different from summer months.
Those animals and farm machinery were as necessary as the food on their tables. Without them the farms would fail. Businessmen of the area had supplies to offer, if one could afford them.
“Rain and Snow will Ruin Any Machine — It’s a shame to see that valuable machinery standing out there in the rain and snow when just a few boards would protect it against the elements and prolong its life enough to pay for half a dozen sheds. And how about your idle machinery? Is it standing around just where you last used it, or did you draw it into the barnyard to rust and rot? Why not stop in next time you’re in town and take home a ‘jag’ of lumber for those much needed sheds? — Preston Lumber Co., Joseph Belnap, Manager”
Another challenge was performing the outdoor chores in the darkness of both morning and night during the winter months. One popular lantern of the day was the Rayo Lantern. In the advertising, an illustrator portrayed a man wrapped up for winter with a lantern in his hand, another illustration is one of these sturdy lanterns hanging from the tail gate of a farm wagon.
The claims were attractive. “Don’t Blow Out in the Wind. They are built for rugged use. Built strong and durable. Built so that they won’t blow out; so that they won’t leak and won’t smoke. When you buy a RAYO, you buy a well-made lantern — the best that experts can produce.” Thus for the hand-held lamp.
The ones hanging from the wagon were described according to these different needs.” Our Rayo Driving Lamp is the most compact and efficient lighting device for all kinds of vehicles. Will not blow out or jar out. Equipped with thumb screws, so that it is easily attached or detached. Throws a clear light 200 feet ahead. Extra large red danger signal in back. It is equipped with handles, and when detached make a good hand lantern. Strong. Durable. Will last for years.“ Any hard working landowner would be happy to find a Rayo Lantern as a Christmas gift during those years. They were made by the Continental Oil Company: Denver, Pueblo Albuquerque, Cheyenne, Butte, Boise, Salt Lake City.
Does the name Continental Oil Company sound familiar? It should. Conoco Inc. was a American oil company founded by Isaac Elder Blake in 1875 as the Continental Oil and Transportation Company. It is now a brand of gasoline and service stations in the United States belonging to Phillips 66, following the spin-off of ConocoPhillips’ downstream assets in May 2012. The company held on for well over a century.