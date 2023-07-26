Editorial Note: Part 333 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. (Sources: Franklin County Citizen, 1914-1920; Cache Valley Newsletter, compiled and edited by Newell Hart; Images of America, Preston, Idaho, by Necia Seamons
April, 1915, came and the building was welcomed officially with a grand opening. The Academy Band led one thousand school children from the area as they marched down Main Street, future students of the Academy. The Academy choir offered selections led by Prof. Charles J. Engar. Having been very interested in the gym, Coach G. A. Rynearson spoke about what had been accomplished in this undertaking and the struggles that had taken place. “He doubted whether there was a boy or girl in the house who realized in full what the parents of the Oneida Stake had done for them.”
The church was represented by Elder Mathias Cowley, an Apostle who had lived in Preston. He praised the decision to build the gymnasium. Preston’s Mayor J. N. Larson and other city officials spoke. The school officials welcomed the community and gave praise to those who had made it possible. It was a grand affair.
“An interesting ceremony took place on the steps of the building after the meeting adjourned. This consisted of raising a beautiful flag presented by the Freshman class. After this a funeral oration was given over the body of “The Old Gym”, which was humorous. The singing of the boys and the ‘manufactured’ tears for the old body that was to be laid away, caused much laughter.” The much awaited doors for the physical culture of the county had opened.
In May of 1915, the Hyrum Nielson farm was sold for the sum of $7,012.32, a larger amount that had been estimated. Mr. Nielson stated that several men had spoken to him about his gift to the institution, and had intimated to him that in their opinion the gymnasium committee had made a mistake when they allowed him so much for his farm, and that they would never be able to realize the three thousand dollars from it. The Citizen commented “Now it is up to those who have used this incident as a reason for their not contributing to the gymnasium fund to make good by paying their allotment ... It so far exceeds any amount that has been contributed by any one man, that it seems to us right that the building should be known all through the years as the Nielson Gymnasium.”
The first director of the new gymnasium was George Nelson. He was already well known for his athletic prowess as a champion in light-heavyweight wrestling throughout the west. The Citizen reported “Mr. Nelson has tried for many moons to make enough money to live on here, without having to go out of town to do it. He has gone against some of the best men in the country and has wrestled them here to a house from $80 to $150 when he could have gotten for these same matches at least $300 in Salt Lake or Ogden. You know his moral character. He is the man to put yourself in care of, he is the man to put your boy in care of.”
George Nelson was born in Larvik, Norway in 1890, coming to America when he was 16. Nelson continued directing the gymnasium until 1921 when he was hired as an athletic trainer at Utah State University in Logan. He continued wrestling throughout the nation. In 1956 the university named the George Nelson Fieldhouse in his honor.
As the director, Nelson wasted no time in setting up classes offered to the community. There was one for the businessmen, more for the younger set, ages 18-21 and 12-18. There were appropriate fees for these coming summer classes. One thousand dollars worth of equipment had been ordered including: “mats, a horse stall bars and benches, swinging boom, jump stands, horizontal bar, a pair of flying rings, and 125 double tier lockers with the best combination locks.” There was a schedule for the swimming pool. A track ran around the upper story, later converted to a balcony for spectators at sports events.
Nelson also published a set of rules that needed to be followed by those using the facilities of the new gym:
1. People with street shoes or shoes with heels, will not be permitted on the main floor, or on the running track.
2. Suits — All members must wear the regulation suit. For women this was a one-piece gymnasium suit. For men: white sleeveless shirts, leather belt and trousers, rubber soled shoes for all. Boys, same as men but knee length trousers.
3. It is advisable to use shower baths after floor work in the gym, but not in the pool unless desired.
4. During class periods, no person will be admitted in the gym who are not members of the class, and who are not in regulation suits, ready for work, except by invitation of the director.
There were rules for the use of the swimming pool and it would be closed on Sundays and holidays. The description of appropriate apparel matches those of fashion at that time. Most of the rules dealt with cleanliness and the desire to eliminate germs and mold. One that would seem unusual in today’s thinking was that no person could remain in the swimming pool longer than twenty minutes.
There are many fond memories of the Nielson Gym. These memories describe the physical education courses as “fabulous … running, jumping, calisthenics…topped off with a plunge in the big heated pool.”
Quoting Necia Seamons’ book: “In the 1920s, swimsuits were optional, and the pool segregated. Alumni Scott Nielson recalls that once, during the girls’ turn to swim, a boy found a crack in the door. So many boys joined him that the door crashed down, alerting the janitor, who gave them the boot.”
Another comes from Newell Hart with memories of Scott Nelson of the Big Sunday League in basketball in 1920 as Scott entered high school. “Our time with basketball was strictly limited. So it was that we set up our After–Sunday-School league. When everybody else left for home, following the morning services we (group) met at the east end of the gym. Up the rainspout went one of us, open went the second story window, in climbed our man and soon all of us were in the building, ready for action. In less than two minutes we had removed the pins from the storeroom door behind which lay the basketball. Off went our shoes, some stripping to the waist and the game was underway! We played that game for at least two seasons and not once were we caught. Everything was put back in order, window closed, and our secret never known.” Scott added that when asked about his sports experience he claimed that he had played center on a championship church team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.