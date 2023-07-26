Support Local Journalism

Editorial Note: Part 333 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. (Sources: Franklin County Citizen, 1914-1920; Cache Valley Newsletter, compiled and edited by Newell Hart; Images of America, Preston, Idaho, by Necia Seamons

April, 1915, came and the building was welcomed officially with a grand opening. The Academy Band led one thousand school children from the area as they marched down Main Street, future students of the Academy. The Academy choir offered selections led by Prof. Charles J. Engar. Having been very interested in the gym, Coach G. A. Rynearson spoke about what had been accomplished in this undertaking and the struggles that had taken place. “He doubted whether there was a boy or girl in the house who realized in full what the parents of the Oneida Stake had done for them.”


