(Editorial Note: Part 147 of a series of development that impacted Franklin County. Sources: Preston Citizen, 1962-1964)
Early in December of 1962 a theft of over $5,000 in the Franklin County Treasurer’s office occurred. In following days, all employees of the county courthouse, with the County Sheriff being the first, had their first experience on the other end of a lie detector test. Reports of the testing was not immediate.
Months later the Sheriff’s office was still investigating the disappearance of the money from the treasurer’s office. The investigation had reached a stage where it just took time. Every possible angle was being checked. More county employees were taking the lie detector tests. According to Sheriff Ray Talbot, the reports had proved inconclusive.
In March of 1963 a check for $5000 was received by the county treasurer from the Glen Falls Insurance company as a result of the money taken from the courthouse. The investigation continued.
Less sensational, but seemingly constant to a sheriff’s job, were the investigating of traffic accidents, underage drinking, local vandalism, the working with neighboring law enforcement agencies to solve thefts and burglaries. One enterprising thief from Salt Lake City, stored his loot in empty barns and sheds in Franklin County, a distant depository that threw suspicion on some Franklin County residents.
Two juveniles were arrested in Tooele, UT, after they had stolen a jeep, a set of license plates, a case of oil and a .22 rifle in Preston. These boys hit several places during this ‘activity.’ The jeep belonged to Sam Merrill, the license plates were taken from a car belonging to Don Ransom and put on the jeep which had not been registered, the oil belonged to Dav Frew. The rifle was taken from the airport. Fortunately the jeep was reported to be in good condition when it was found. “The juveniles were taken to Pocatello by their parents where they are charged with stealing another car and wrecking it.”
Law enforcement duties also include the finding of someone reported as missing. This case in the onset of winter in 1963 involved two young men from Pocatello who had been hunting deer in Franklin County.
The boys became the object of a family search when they failed to return home. When a relative found their car about a mile and a half this side of Strawberry divide,” an alarm was made to both Preston and Montpelier police. Units from Franklin and Bear Lake county were called out to assist in the search, but the boys managed to find their own way out.” They had walked out of the cold wet, snow covered hills of Strawberry after spending the night in a makeshift hut of bales of hay and a supper of almost-eaten roasted deer heart. They had become lost in the hills after killing a deer and attempting to bring it out. They had left pieces of red cloth tied to the brush to mark the path they had taken. A passing motorist picked up the bedraggled pair near the Cleveland Bridge and took them into Preston.
One night in February of 1964 Mrs. Seth Coburn of Oxford answered a knock at their door and was met by two men, with a gun drawn, requesting that she fix them something to eat. Her husband was asleep in a back room. She fixed them bacon and eggs. Her comment later was that they looked like two little kids. One of them rifled through her purse and took her credit card. They asked for watches, cigarettes, ammunition, another gun, but Coburn said she had none of those.
About 1 a.m. the men drove off in a red pickup and the Coburns called the sheriff. They learned that these “little kids” were escapees from a jail in Baker, Oregon. The call was taken by the Preston City Police dispatcher who radioed Sheriff Talbot and alerted Policeman Lee Hendrickson.
The two officers left in separate vehicles, Hendrickson headed to Dayton and Talbot to the Red Rock intersection of the Oxford highway and Highway 91, driving towards each other, hoping to intercept the pair somewhere along the old road.
In the meantime the jailbirds had broken into West Side High School, stealing tools, shop cables, and the school pickup. The boys had abandoned the red pickup a little over a mile northeast of the school. According to Oregon police, the youths were being held on a grand larceny charge involving an automobile. The .38 caliber revolver in their possession had been taken from the desk of the jail.
Hendrickson stopped the pair near the Dayton Pea Vinery and had them in handcuffs when Sheriff Talbot arrived. Hendrickson had told the youths not to use the gun when he arrested them. The gun had been drawn.