(Editorial Note: Part 120 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted the settlement of Franklin County. Sources: The Trail Blazer, History of the Development of Southeastern Idaho; Franklin History & Development during the period 1860-1900, Thesis of James Ira Young, 1949; Life History)
As the settlers of “The Old Fort” became more secure and expanded into the village of Franklin so did their needs and interests. They were building houses, moving from log cabins onto city lots; businesses were being established, their farming endeavors succeeding. In 1878 Franklin was organized into a city. Freighting and the railroad had a strong affect on the economy of the area. Along with the success came an influx of all levels of society at that time, both bad and good.
People were having a hard time finding a place to hold good dances and parties, that were ”of a decent and wholesome type.” One building being erected was their church house. This meeting house, not completely finished, was given over at times to scheduled dances and parties. “Thomas Durrant, a counselor of the congregation, said that it was necessary to have a place for amusement, because there was wickedness being carried on in theatres and public dances. Bishop Lorenzo Hatch told the people that President William Preston, their Stake President, had come to dedicate their meeting house. It wasn’t finished, and he found that they had been holding amusements in it.
He thought it best to wait until it was finished, and was through being used as an amusement center.”
Thomas Galloway Lowe built a dance hall and people from around for miles called it the Lowe Dance Hall. It was a long, two story frame building, with adequate space for several hundred people.It was also used as the first home of the Oneida Stake Academy in 1888.
Thomas Galloway Lowe was born in Scotland 1851 and emigrated with his parents at the age of two in 1853. It took several years to bring the Lowe family from the east coast across the plains to Utah, his father working at jobs along the way to finance their journey. Thomas Sr., would work then travel as far as those earnings would suffice, then repeat the effort until they ended up in Utah.
The Lowe family were part of the early settlers sent to colonize the area on the banks of the Muddy River (Cub River). Thomas learned carpentry skills from his father.
Thomas G. married Elizabeth Purnell, whose family were also part of those first settlers. The couple had a family of nine children. Thomas Lowe’s carpentry skills aided in the construction of the Logan Temple. He served as the superintendent in the building of the Paris, Idaho, tabernacle, as well
Joshua Hawkes and his wife moved to Franklin and joined the Franklin Dramatic Association. Shortly after, it was reorganized and Hawkes was chosen as president, with Isaac B. Nash as stage manager. This association played many times in Franklin and other Cache Valley towns.
Historian Edward W. Tullidge, in his 1889 magazine says of Franklin: “A theatrical company has been in existence for years and the home talent has been good in this affair... The theatrical club at Franklin was first organized by T. D. O. Howell, once a member of the Mormon Battalion; afterwards it was successfully conducted by I. B. Nash, who also acted as choir leader at Franklin for many years. When some of the General Authorities of the Church came to Franklin and Preston to look over the Oneida Stake Academy, they enjoyed an evening of entertainment with the Home Dramatic Company putting on the play, ‘Fraud and Its Victims.’ The dramatic talent provided many happy hours for Franklinites and others.”
These pioneers firmly believed in the importance of education. Following the recommendations of LDS President Wilford Woodruff, a board of education was organized in the new Oneida Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to develop a stake academy. Two rooms on the ground floor of the Thomas Lowe Dance Hall were procured. On its opening day, October 1, 1888, a school began its operation with an enrollment of nearly 100, filling Lowe Hall. The school was known as the Oneida Stake Academy. It was not intended to be the permanent home of the school, a building was under construction in Preston, but it would take some time until completion. In 1891 the academy was moved to Preston.
Lowe Hall was the first amusement hall in the city of Franklin. According to Franklin historians, through the century plus of years there have been three other structures that served the residents there. All were located near the center of town within easy access for the citizenry. The latter buildings were known as the “opera hall,” rather than after any individual.