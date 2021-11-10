(Editorial Note: Part 246 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. Sources: Franklin County Citizen, 1921, Preston News, 1903; History of Sears & Roebuck; History of Montgomery Ward.)
Today a small catalog came in the mail from Montgomery Ward. Memories came rushing back of the Sears & Roebuck and Montgomery Ward catalogs of my rural childhood. Nothing like this skimpy magazine, they were generally about an inch and a half thick with 8 x 11 inch pages. Leafing through the pages was ‘shopping’ for those people located beyond the reach of larger cities on a regular basis.
At Christmas time receiving the catalogs in the mail was like having an entire department store, complete with a deluxe toy section delivered right to your address. Wishes were simply a matter of taking the time to sit and turn pages.
From family legend I knew that my great grandmother had always been able to have oysters for her traditional oyster soup on New Year’s Eve about 1885 and annually thereafter.
At this point her husband was a telegrapher for the Union Pacific Railroad, the deliverer of all goods. A move put her in the middle of ranching country in Wyoming, nowhere near a good oyster supply. Sixty miles from even a general store. She was determined to carry on as she had been taught in her upbringing in upstate New York, and the catalogs were available.
The catalog system assisted similar families in rural America in those years after the Homestead Act of 1862 had the easterners answering that yearn to claim land for themselves. A mail order to those companies could bring Items, even luxuries, via the developing rail system across the nation to the nearest rail depot. Sixty miles by horseback or with a wagon and team to reach the railway was a doable distance of travel. If a farm or ranch was near a freight route the distance for the delivery might even be shorter.
Montgomery Ward was an institution that started in 1872. “Aaron Montgomery Ward, who founded his namesake company in 1872, was the first out of the gate, setting the stage for the mail-order business by delivering products through the budding rail system.”
“The original plan of conducting our business, suggested by the growing combination of farmers to deal directly with a house near the base of supplies, was to ship goods by Express, collect on delivery (i.e. C.O.D.) only,” the company explained in a 1875 catalog, “But as time passed and strangers became friends, the necessity of reducing the expenses of transportation became apparent, and we allowed goods to go by Freight to Granges, when the Grange seal was affixed to the order.” After a few setbacks, such as an inventory fire, Montgomery Ward’s catalog business was flourishing.
An employee at a rail station in North Redwood, MN, was keenly aware of this supply and demand situation and the method of delivery on the rails. He was Richad W. Sears. He noted that sometimes there was more in supply than there was for demand and he bought a bunch of watches from a wholesaler, Alva C. Roebuck, that were below cost, and then sold them at a profit. Their first catalog was in 1888, selling those watches.
The two men became partners, realized other items could be the start of a possible business. Learning as they went, they had found a way to build up their own inventory to begin the eventual Sears & Roebuck catalogs. By the 1890’s Sears and Roebuck were ahead of Ward’s in the catalog business.
The mail order businesses had their challenges and a major one was delivery to the rural customers who were located some distance from the railroads. Customers might have to pay or travel to obtain the orders sent their way, increasing the cost of their goods. When the U. S. Postal Service provided rural free delivery in 1902 it was beneficial to both the customer and the companies as those hardy souls who delivered mail to the outlying areas could now deliver parcels along with the paper mail.
“A master at slogans and catchy phrases, Richard Sears illustrated the cover of a catalog declaring it the “Book of Bargains: A Money Saver for Everyone,” and the “Cheapest Supply House on Earth,” claiming that “Our trade reaches around the World.” Sears also knew the importance of keeping customers, boldly stating that “We Can’t Afford to Lose a Customer.” He proudly included testimonials from satisfied customers and made every effort to assure the reader that Sears had the lowest prices and best values. This catalog expanded from watches and jewelry, offering merchandise such as sewing machines, sporting goods, musical instruments, saddles, firearms, buggies, bicycles, baby carriages, and men’s and children’s clothing. The 1895 catalog added eyeglasses, including a self-test for “old sight, near sight and astigmatism.” At this time Sears wrote nearly every line appearing in the catalogs drawing upon his personal experience using language and expressions that appealed to his target customers.”
Starting out as a black and white publication the catalogs added color on their pages. As it moved into the 20th century the Sears catalog included the commitment “Your money back if you are not satisfied.” Looking at customer needs, Sears even employed translators who could “read and write all languages.” He was interested in all possible buyers and the needs of a developing nation.
Evidence that residents and businesses of Franklin County were a part of this method of shopping comes in a 1921 issue of the Franklin County Citizen. “The J. C. Penney company, the operator of a country-wide system of chain stores, did 25 percent more business during the first seven months of this year than during the corresponding months of 1920, while Sears, Roebuck & Co. and Montgomery Ward & Co., the two leading mail order houses of the country, suffered a loss of 37 percent, in the same period, according to figures obtained by the Daily Garment News.” Judging from an old photo of the leading businessmen of Franklin County at this time there were at least 17 businesses that would have been in competition with these catalog merchants.