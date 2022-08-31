...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT
SUNDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Daytime high temperatures of 95 to 100 degrees expected.
* WHERE...Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls,
Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls,
Shelley, Fort Hall, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs,
Malad, Preston, and Thatcher.
* WHEN...From Wednesday to midnight MDT Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Developing Town: Many hands have helped cannery flourish
Editorial Note: Part 287 of a series of further development in earlier days that impacted Franklin County. (Sources: Preston Citizen, 1945, 1981; Cache Valley Newsletter, compiled and edited by Newell Hart; The American Pageant, by Thomas A. Bailey; Obituary for Lincoln Orme)
During World War I Americans had been encouraged to plant “Victory Gardens” by the nation’s leaders. Herbert Hoover, then head of the country’s Food Administration, mobilized the American people for less waste and more production. “Food Will Win the War–Don’t Waste It” was a favorite slogan. This patriotic feeling was roused again in the World War II years and people planted gardens wherever they found a space, in backyards and vacant lots. Even the weather cooperated and those gardens flourished.
The Community Canning Center invited people who were raising Victory Gardens to consider using the center to preserve their produce. The opening date was planned for July 12, 1945. Now located in the basement of the Academy Building it was in readiness with newly painted walls and prices remaining the same as the past year for the cans. Funding for the cannery was limited and so it was strongly suggested to patrons to bring along some friends to help in their work at the facility. There was only the director and an instructor as part of the official staff.
That fall the Cannery reported that 4,000 more cans than the year before had been processed. Bill Craner, the local supervisor, stated in October that 28,221 cans had been filled and processed thus far during the season. He complimented the women of the area for their spirit of cooperation and work as homemakers in their preparations for the winter months. Schools in the area were also using the Cannery for food in their school lunch or cafeteria programs.
The center closed on Nov. 15 and Craner commented, “A concluding highlight of the center was the role played in feeding European war sufferers. During October, 75 girls from the Home Economics classes of the high school and 90 FFA boys and members of the local P-TA association canned 875 cans of food which was sent to the starving people of Europe. The local chamber of commerce furnished the cans for this project. “
Lincoln Orme was hired as one of the Vocational Agriculture instructors in 1946. He became the manager of the canning center and made some necessary changes. “More equipment was secured from Boise, cooking facilities were improved, newer cooker pots were installed as well as better pressure cookers; but the most important change was the installation of heavy power sealers, for both sizes of cans and with better lids.” Spoilage was practically eliminated. The usual food staples were continued to be preserved but as people learned more about the possibilities of the cannery they continued to branch out with ideas for other products, adding fish to the meat list, for various soups, chili became a favorite, all with the seasonings preferred by those destined to be consumers of the product. Family flavored.
That year the canning center was placed on a self supporting basis, non-profit, with no state aid. Mr. Orme continued to be the manager and the cannery was able to hire more people to assist, operating equipment, serving as instructors and keeping the needed records of ordering supplies and various other functions of the facility.
During the early 1960s the Idaho State Dept. of Vocational Agriculture wanted to turn the management over to the local community. There were additional challenges: parking around the Academy building was difficult since it was part of the school campus and its functions, plus the need for school buses and student parking had to be a top priority. Repairs and maintenance was ongoing for the cannery. It had become too small and congested to meet the public demand. Patrons came from as far away as Rexburg and Driggs in Idaho, Star Valley in Wyoming, and the Salt Lake City area in Utah.
Lincoln found a building at 61 East, 4th South, that belonged to Keith Larson and the committee decided to purchase that site. Again, much had to be done in order for the building to be used for the purpose of a canning center. Sanitation was uppermost. Equipment had to be transferred from the Academy building to the new location. A storage area for cans had to be built. Mr. Orme tackled the job and had help from his Ag students as well as the canning center friends. Along with some hired help, the work was done.
Now that cans would be purchased in larger quantities it was necessary to buy a fork-lift to handle them. When the Logan cannery closed some of their equipment was added to that of the County Canning Center. More people were hired to give assistance to patrons.
In the 70’s, the direction of the center was transferred to what is now the Preston South Stake. With the school no longer responsible Lincoln Orme could be relieved from the task that came to him 32 years earlier. He and his wife, Florence devoted many hours to the cannery in order for it to become a success. Lincoln Orme was born in 1912 in Nephi, UT. His desire for more education took him to Snow College in Ephraim and then to Utah State University in Logan. He taught at Preston High School for 37 years and of those years, during 32 of them he had also been the director of the Franklin County Canning Center. He passed away in 1982.
Since that time there have been a number of people who have served as the managers of the center. Assistants have changed over the passing years. The need for preserving the bounties of consumable products continues. The center is still in operation and the current director is Kevin Olson of Franklin.