Editorial Note: Part 287 of a series of further development in earlier days that impacted Franklin County. (Sources: Preston Citizen, 1945, 1981; Cache Valley Newsletter, compiled and edited by Newell Hart; The American Pageant, by Thomas A. Bailey; Obituary for Lincoln Orme)

During World War I Americans had been encouraged to plant “Victory Gardens” by the nation’s leaders. Herbert Hoover, then head of the country’s Food Administration, mobilized the American people for less waste and more production. “Food Will Win the War–Don’t Waste It” was a favorite slogan. This patriotic feeling was roused again in the World War II years and people planted gardens wherever they found a space, in backyards and vacant lots. Even the weather cooperated and those gardens flourished.

