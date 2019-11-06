(Editorial Note: Part 131 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. Sources: Cache Valley Newsletter, March 1979, compiled by Newell Hart)
Occasionally the pool halls of Preston would invite a professional billiard player, even nationally recognized, to put on a demonstration for the local fans. This brought in a crowd of spectators and served to sharpen the skills of townsmen who were so inclined. On the other side of the coin, the halls were visited by traveling “pool sharks,” hustlers who would hit town and challenge talented locals to a game, then walk away, leaving the ‘suckers’ with money ill-spent.
In years gone by the pool hall was a place for ‘men only’ and a woman wouldn’t dare be seen within its doors. Someone invented a coin-operated table and placed them in bars and that didn’t help the reputation of anyone wanting to play pool. That isn’t the case any more. Women are as adept at the game as men, with similar opportunities. This leveling came about in an unexpected way. The game sort of ‘went out of style’ for some years when Brunswick, the main manufacturer of most billiard equipment, decided to have bowling equipment as their main production. But with the increased interest in bowling, adding a pool table to the bowling alley, ladies became interested in the game.
According to Newell Hart, during the 1950’s a “female pool shark was billed to appear at the Owl. Rules and warnings were immediately posted in big letters: This was to be a demonstration only – no matches – no beer to be sold during the hour – and only mixed couples would be admitted to watch. Apparently this gal learned her expertise in her private quarters, not in all-male places like the Idaho or the Owl, and as she demonstrated across the country her agent (wise in the ways of the world) made certain she would not be distracted by too many witty remarks or whistles of appreciation. The local gals in attendance thus acted in a historical role – serving as the first ‘refining’ influence in the Owl Poolhall in Preston.”
The game of billiards has lasted throughout centuries. Once considered a “gentlemen’s game,” now it is everyone’s game. In homes and in recreation centers today, the skill of a cueist is one to be admired.