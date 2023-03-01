...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 7 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Albion, Almo, Malta, Sweetzer Summit, Rockland,
Holbrook, Holbrook Summit, Malad, Malad Summit, Preston, and
Thatcher.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Developing Town: Merchants arrive to serve growing population
Editorial Note: Part 312 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. (Sources: The Trailblazer, History of the Development of Southeastern Idaho, 1935, Franklin County Citizen,1935;, Life Sketch of Thomas Mendenhall, Sr., William Whitehead)
At the edge of the populated territory there was a need to be filled, that of stores, or trading posts, to provide for both the settlers who were hoping to put down permanent roots and for anyone who might be passing through. The pioneers of Franklin, being the first settlement in this area, recorded that even in their earliest years, when they lived in The Fort, some of those needs were met by traveling merchants.
A man who had come with the first company to the Muddy River encampment was Thomas Mendenhall, Sr. He and his family had been living in the Bountiful, UT, area, after crossing the plains in 1852. Mendenhall was born in Delaware and had joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1843. Now, located in northern Cache Valley he was a farmer and trader, traveling between Franklin and Salt Lake City.
“He would buy the people’s produce, take it to Salt Lake City and sell it, then bring merchandise back and sell it. He was trustworthy, honest, dependable and fearless, his word being as good as his bond. He was very good to the poor and needy. It is said of him when he went to the canyon for wood the men would want him to brake his wagon, but he would say, “It’s a poor team that can’t outrun a wagon.” He was a good teamster.” Most of his life was spent in Franklin, but his last years were with his son George in Dayton, ID.
Another traveling store-keeper at this time was known as French Joe. With passing years French Joe continued the business of buying and selling throughout the expanding county as he was mentioned in the development of other villages.
About 1863 the firm of Merrick and Duffin began a mercantile business in Franklin, their clerk and bookkeeper was young William Whitehead who was part of the original settlers from the area around Lehi, UT.
The first permanent church building was erected in Franklin in 1865 under the direction of then Bishop L. H. Hatch. Part of the architecture of the church included a vestry, a room for additional purposes other than worshiping. The Franklin Co-operative Mercantile Institution was organized in 1869 and at the beginning the business of the store was conducted in the vestry. There was a board of directors for the Co-op, “with L. H. Hatch, the president, John Doney, Sr., vice president, Wm Woodward, Wm. T. Wright and Charles Fox, directors.” Some years later the store business was relocated to the old rock building. Samuel R. Parkinson was both president and manager of the Co-op for a time. William Whitehead worked as the bookkeeper for the Co-op.
Alexander Stalker and Sons went into the mercantile business with a store in the east room of the rock house in the center of the village and later built a building for the store, plus a saloon before Stalker moved to Gentile Valley.
The word “store” covered a variety of businesses as Franklin continued to expand. It was no longer a simple village for the families of the original pioneers. The needs of the village attracted businesses to fulfill those needs. Supply and demand brought in newcomers. Enoch Broadbent had the first meat market. Goldman and Bergman, two men of the Jewish faith, came to Franklin, erected a building and operated a wholesale liquor company. Two partners, Berryman and Laverberg, took over the building that had housed the Merrick and Duffin store. In 1870 three of the settlers, Smart, Chadwick and Hull joined forces in a store. The residents called it the “One-Eyed Co-op.”
The coming of the railroad in 1874 strongly influenced the growing town. Warehouses, more stores, hotels and boarding houses were needed. “In 1874 Sill Worneth owned and operated a brewery just under the hill by Websters. He had his beer shipped, bearing the trademark ‘Sill’s Beer.’” Freighting companies moved to Franklin and threw up buildings to house their wagons, livestock and products so they could haul supplies to the mines in Montana. When the railroad moved out, on its way further north, many of the businesses followed the rails.
Battle Creek became the next point of departure, then known as Dunnville. It was 1878 and by 1881 Dunnville was made a division point. When the railroad moved north in 1886 to Eagle Rock (now Idaho Falls) it wasn’t many years before Dunnville disappeared and the surroundings went back to a few farming families, their fields and animals.
As Franklin bloomed in some respects, the expansion of the county was also underway and more villages sprouted in nearly all directions. Those surnames of the first company of pioneers are still a very recognized part of the county of Franklin, generations with roots. Many of those citizens needing more space for their living had entrepreneurial goals and there was less dependence on the community of Franklin.
