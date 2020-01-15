(Editorial Note: Part 138 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. Sources: Preston Booster, 1914, 1916; Life History;Tribune Intermountain Service; Cache Valley Newsletter, compiled by Newell Hart.)
In the Fall election of 1914, four men were on the ballot for the new county of Franklin. Alfred W. Stephens, then current sheriff running on the Republican ticket, Frank T. Merrill as a Democrat, Peter Maughan for the Progressive Party, and Horace Eldridge for the Socialist party.
Frank Thomas Merrill was voted in as the next lawman for Franklin county. He was born in Smithfield in 1880, to Orrin Merrill and Elizabeth White. Frank attended Utah State Agricultural College in Logan and played regular center on the Aggie football team. He was a big man in both height and weight, described as a “tall, broad shouldered man.” He married Emma Susan Bennett, a young lady from Mapleton in 1902. They farmed there with her family until 1905, when the Merrills moved to Preston and Frank worked for Studebaker Wagon and Machines. Business was good and he was promoted to be the manager of the Studebaker store in Downey, so the family moved there for a time.
Merrill was known for his size, but he was also known for his honesty. Before being elected sheriff he was involved in a land dispute with Joseph Stone, also of Cub River. Stone had gone to the Land Office in Blackfoot to claim some forested land in 1912. When he arrived he found the same acreage was being contested by someone else and he would have to wait until said individual arrived.
That individual turned out to be Frank Merrill. The land agents, on hearing from both, said Merrill had no right to it. He had been using it and had fenced it off. The agents said ”the land belonged to the government, he had no right to fence it.” Stone got the land. Merrill apologized and insisted Stone accompany him home to Cub River.
The Merrill family purchased a farm in Mapleton in 1913, to move back closer to family. Frank’s farming days in Cub River were short lived.
The new county officials wanted him to run for sheriff in the 1914 election. “Frank Merrill, one of the home boys, was a hard man to beat, and the vote he received was not a censure against Mr. Stephens, because a more faithful officer could not have been found, but because of Merrill’s universal good nature and wide-spread popularity.“
Merrill took office on January 13, 1915. They sold the Cub River farm and moved to Preston, living in what was then First Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, at 183 North 1st East. He served a two year term and was reelected for another term in the 1916 election.
An old timer remembered an encounter with Sheriff Merrill during a time when citizens were required by law to wear a gauze mask when in public to reduce contamination of contagious diseases like diphtheria and influenza. It was required by the City Board of Health. He said “one day I went down the street with a cigar in my mouth, poking out to one side of the __mask. But Frank Merrill caught me and said, ”Nope, take it out.”
A man well-liked, Frank was also a man known for getting the job done, whatever the job may have been. “Mr. Merrill is always on the job — day or night, it is the same; the politicians fare no better and no worse than others; he is not swayed by public sentiment to act imprudent, but with calmness weighs the very actions of men.” He worked with both county and city law enforcement, was part of the Board of Health, was on hand when bad roads in the county were under improvement, and the bootleggers were very aware of the man on the job. He did not run again in the 1918 election year.
Frank Merrill served as the chairman of the Democratic party in the county for many years, worked for the International Harvester Company, Baron Woolen Mills, and in between each job was asked again to be a policeman on the city force. After his job as sheriff he worked on the night beat around Preston. He farmed ‘on the side,’ growing sugar beets for the new company in the county.
“While helping on the Mink Creek Canal Company, he met with an accident when some explosive material ignited prematurely and caused damage to his shoulder and arm. In fact, it was feared that he had lost his sight, but his eye sight came back. He suffered from February 1927 until the time of his death with challenges as a result of this accident”
He was later appointed Chief of Police which position he held until retirement. The Tribune described him: “ A big man, 226 pounds of brawn, on a 6’3” frame. Preston lays claim to having one of biggest police forces in Idaho, at least true in size of the new police chief. He is a veteran law enforcement officer and native of Preston.” Another Citizen article showed appreciation with, ”Such an officer should never be forgotten by the citizenship of the county.” Frank Merrill passed away in 1948 and is buried in the Preston Cemetery.