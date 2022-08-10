Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Editorial Note: Part 284 of a series of further developments in the early days that impacted Franklin County. (Sources: Franklin County Citizen, 1928-34; Cache Valley Newsletter, compiled and edited by Newell Hart; Hometown Album, compiled by Newell Hart. Hart Obituary)

The Persiana Dance Hall opened in May of 1928 and with it came the band entitled “Mickey Hart’s Yellow Jackets.” As part of the blue velvet curtain backdrop behind the musicians on the Persiana stage was a large fabric model of a yellow jacket (hornet) with wings outstretched. The band wore yellow jackets and sported flashy wraps with heavy yellow fringe around their waists, and bow ties to match.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you