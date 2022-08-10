Editorial Note: Part 284 of a series of further developments in the early days that impacted Franklin County. (Sources: Franklin County Citizen, 1928-34; Cache Valley Newsletter, compiled and edited by Newell Hart; Hometown Album, compiled by Newell Hart. Hart Obituary)
The Persiana Dance Hall opened in May of 1928 and with it came the band entitled “Mickey Hart’s Yellow Jackets.” As part of the blue velvet curtain backdrop behind the musicians on the Persiana stage was a large fabric model of a yellow jacket (hornet) with wings outstretched. The band wore yellow jackets and sported flashy wraps with heavy yellow fringe around their waists, and bow ties to match.
This was “big time” for Preston, ID. According to Newell Hart, “Some of the hit songs they featured in those first couple of years were ‘Dream Train,’ ‘I Get the Blues When it Rains,’ and ‘Tiptoe Through the Tulips.’” Newell Hart is a historian, but also a younger brother of the members of this band.
At this same time, Mickey (Adelbert W.) Hart was also being recognized by the music world for his own compositions. His song “Raindrops,” a waltz hit, was described at the time as ”a beautiful haunting, coaxing love melody that will win its way deep into the hearts of the music loving people of America, according to Harry N. Chesebrough, western representative of a large band instrument manufacturing concern of the east.”
Of course, most of the local residents were proud of this accomplishment. Preston claimed Mickey and his songs and felt a part of this. This home town boy had been “a farmer, a foot racer, a drummer, a wrestler and still a student of harmony, a pianist, orchestra leader, artist and finally a composer.”
There was some question as to whether this area realized how talented Aldelbert W. Hart was, and so a newspaper of 1928 listed some of the facts for all to see in the local paper. “Running a mile and a half from school to practice on the piano. – Dubbed by the ‘Gang’ in his yearbook of 1925 as ‘Poderewski the second.’ – Nearly compelled by many school mates to go to their home to entertain them. — beautiful melodies ran through his mind when he dug in the beets with a hoe.”
At this point more than 50 melodies were ready for publication. Not all were dance tunes, there were marches, folk songs, Indian songs, just waiting to be copyrighted. Still, he was just freckle-faced Mickey Hart in Preston.
The band played at a variety of types of entertainment: weddings, receptions, balls, on radio programs, in professional band concerts, theaters, dance halls, and included some street music that was instant advertising for the group. They performed in Utah, Wyoming, the far reaches of northern Idaho and a season in California. Their specialty was “blues” and it appealed to the hearts as well as the dancing feet of their fans. Dreamy waltzes were captivating.
The band enjoyed “being on the road” but Preston was their home base and the Persiana got a good portion of their music. They enjoyed the competition of other bands from the area and Cache Valley, but the demand was great all over.
The spring of 1930 Mickey had composed some music inspired by his enthusiasm for the Utah State Agricultural College in Logan. There was a new theme song entitled “The Song of Wedding Bells” selling for 35 cents, the first edition available at Merrill Jewelry in Preston. Later That year Mickey Hart accepted the position of Music Instructor at Utah State Agricultural College in Logan. He was excited to be directing a pep band and was all primed for the football season ahead. A daytime job that meant music was a plus for Mickey.
By July of 1933 the orchestra had grown to be a ten-piece orchestra and was playing for the Henry Stampede in Soda Springs. The group had competed with other musical groups in the surrounding area for this opportunity and were pleased to win. Competition was sweet.
Hart brought in two others in a composition for a new “pep song” for the USAC in 1934. These were his brother Mark Hart and friend Darvin Jepson, all former students of Preston High School. The song was entered in a contest and won, then was published and copyrighted by the college, with Mickey providing the music and the lyrics coming from Jepson and Mark. The title was “Hail the Utah Aggies.” It has been everlasting.
In 1934 Mickey Hart’s orchestra was one of the most sought-after musical groups in the Intermountain West. They were still an active part of the Persiana Dance Hall, and that August this was publicized: “Mickey Hart and his orchestra just finished a two weeks tour of the Pacific Northwest and made a great hit with each engagement. Cache Valley’s greatest dance band, says the best critics.”
Mickey and his family moved from Preston to the Salt Lake City area. He and his brothers started the Hart Bros. Music Co. in Sugar House, with an active sales spot in Preston, ID. During his lifetime he composed 360 songs, music a constant part of his very being. One of his compositions was “Preston, We Love you.”
Mickey had offers from the great bands of the 40’s, Glenn Miller, Benny Goodman, but he opted for his roots in Utah and Idaho, with his family. He was still coming to Franklin County, performing with a small family band for audiences during special reunions, often outdoors in the park in 1981. He passed away in Salt Lake City in 2007.