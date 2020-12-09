(Editorial Note: Part 182 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. Sources: Franklin County Citizen 1933-1941; Preston Citizen; 1942-1948; Cache Valley Newsletter, compiled by Newell Hart; Images of America — Preston by Necia Seamons; Cache Valley Clarion, 1940)
The enthusiasm for the sport of golf took off when the Preston Golf Course and Country Club was completed. The Franklin County Citizen reported that in June of 1933 the “Preston Golf Bugs” were holding contests. There was a match play tournament between two teams of golfers. One was led by Wally Bailey, a local department store manager — the Red Team, and the Blue Team was captained by Don Burnham, who operated a billiard parlor and managed the Burnham Hotel. Thirty-six men were registered for the contest. There was an altered set of rules for this occasion. “Rules of play: Improving lie to be allowed on fairways, no tees to be used on fairways. Each ball out of bounds counts one stroke. Next ball to be shot must be from the present position. Score to be counted on holes won instead of total strokes, i. e., first player to win, first five of nine holes wins the match; matches are to be finished before Sunday night.” There was an entry fee of 50 cents for each player and the winners would decide what to do with the money in terms of future entertainment for those playing.
In addition to regular play during the warm months the members of the club held driving contests and occasional tournaments. An 18-hole match was organized with Preston golfers pitted against golfers from Logan. A blind bogey tournament attracted another group.
In the spring of 1934 the executive committee of the club met and formulated a set of rules governing play on the course. These consisted of general rules pertaining to the players and more particularly to the ground rules. These rules were published in the newspaper and a copy posted at the caddie house. Local boys caddied at the course for 10 cents a round and claimed they earned every cent because the “roughs were very rough.” There were also some issues with water drainage on the course.
In the spring of 1937 one of the original organizers of the Preston Golf and Country Club, James Bullock, received a job promotion that changed the organization’s leaders. He had been the division manager of Utah Power & Light and now had a new position with the Western Colorado Power Company. He had been very active in Preston’s civic affairs and business clubs and the Chamber of Commerce. He served for three years as the Preston Golf and Country club vice president.
Judging from various articles in the Cache Valley Clarion of 1940, Preston golfers were still playing the sport but, as often as not, they were playing at the Logan Golf and Country Club or the Ogden Golf Course, rather than in Preston. In May of 1940 the Preston Club officers set up a tournament with two teams, the Mosquitoes vs. the Woodticks. This might explain why much of the golfing was taking place elsewhere. The river bottom location of the course would certainly be a spot for both of these obnoxious creatures to thrive, with brush and pooled water in abundance. In the excitement of building a golf course this likelihood seems to have been overlooked.
Residents of the county continued use of the Country Club facilities with Chamber of Commerce members frequently holding social events. They met there annually to plan the Preston Night Rodeo with a theme of western everything: attire, food, games. Such other events mentioned in the press were the celebration of a group completing a first aid course, a meeting to have outdoor games and a Dutch-oven dinner at the Club. In 1942 the Boy Scout Camporee took place on the river bottoms location of the Preston Golf Course.
As the involvement of the United States in World War II took hold a great many potential golfers of the county departed, going overseas either to the east or the west and interest in the course faded away. “World War II put the kibosh on recreational activities. The livestock of the nearby Frew ranch grazed around a rock pillar entryway, shaded by Russian olive trees and surrounded by pastures utilized by neighboring farmers. Dav Frew, who was born the same year the course opened, remembered the fury incurred by thoughtless golfers who tromped through his father’s crops to get their lost balls. “They even burned the field once to find their balls,” he said, states an entry in Images of America — Preston, Idaho.
The County Commissioner minutes of May, 1945, indicate that the taxes for the Preston Golf Course were not assessed for the 1941-44 period. There would be a cancellation of interest owed on the Country Club taxes from the years 1933-1940.
Some years later the love of the little white ball and swinging golf club would be rekindled, but for now other matters held priority in the minds of the Franklin County residents.