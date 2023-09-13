Editorial Note: Part 340 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. (Sources: Franklin County Citizen, 1928; Preston Citizen, 1944- 1949; Cache Valley Newsletter, compiled and edited by Newell Hart; Going Fishing!!Been Fishing…And Stories in Between, by Wendell H. Smith)
When the first early settlers of 1860 were still living in The Fort, that later became Franklin, they were already thinking in terms of the water needs upon the acreages that would become their own farmland and homes. “That year they plowed and planted crops, dug ditches, and irrigated about 100 acres of land. From this small beginning Idaho has become famous for its great irrigation projects and valuable crops.”
As more people settled into the surrounding lands and more small communities developed there was an ever increasing need for water to sustain the fields of crops raised by the farmers and the livestock businesses that sprung up. They sought and evaluated water sources, needing some that had quantity and would be able to supply during the time late in the growing season when many of the creeks and springs might drop in volume or even go dry. In the early years those main sources were much as they still are today: Cub River, Bear River and Mink Creek, further to the northeast. Constructing canals would be a daunting task and involve many hours of hard, difficult labor and much expense. Distance itself was one obstacle to be overcome.
Mink Creek residents plotted and dug a series of ditches that would traverse their valley, delivering water to their various farms as early as 1882. In addition to the main waterway of the valley, there were several smaller creeks from the surrounding mountains that were tributaries to Mink Creek as it made its way down the base of the valley and then to Bear River.
By 1888 landowners around the county had filed for water rights with the State of Idaho and the Preston, Riverdale and Mink Creek canal company was formed, with plans to provide water for the crops grown in those areas. It was not a simple task and would cover about twenty miles of territory by the time of completion. Farmers from the villages of Weston, Dayton and Clifton took notice of the building of the Preston, Riverdale and Mink Creek canal. In the summer of 1900, they formed the Oneida Canal Company and also filed a claim on the waters of Mink Creek, hoping to bring water from the east side of northern Cache Valley to the west side. This was a distance of nearly thirty miles to bring the needed water to those farms. It all took time, but irrigation was a possibility all over the county. There was a Cub River-Whitney canal system, a West Cache canal and later a Bear River and Worm Creek canal company.
Along with the pros of developing these canals there were dangers, not just to those employed in the building of the systems but also those living along the paths of the canals. Overly sodden ground above a canal might loosen the soil to the point of saturation and start a mudslide. Muskrats and other rodents might weaken the wall of the canal and the force of the water would work a small hole into a gaping opening that would send water and mud crashing through, to block roadways, cover growing fields, knocking down any obstacle in its path that was not of sufficient strength.
Early in the year of 1928 a landslide came out in Riverdale that was nearly fatal. It was the Twin Lakes Canal that ran above the homes. “It was as if some guardian angel had stuck his hand out and stopped the sliding wall of mud just before it crushed the little home and the family inside.” It was the home of Melvin Packer. A family member described the day to Wendell Smith. “A landslide came out of the mountain, crossed the road, slid through the field and stopped against our little house. Some of the sand and water pushed the door open and came in on the floor. More slides continued to come down ... Preparations were made to move the little house … In February neighbors, friends and ward members came with their shovels, chains, poles and several teams of horses to move the house up near the road on higher ground … There were at least 25 teams of horses available to help. To move the house, they hooked as many teams as they could across one end and more teams up in front of them, with one team out in front to lead them. The men realized the responsibility that was theirs in getting the horses to pull together so there wouldn’t be any damage done to the house…They had to pull the house about 400 feet, so it was necessary to rest the horses several times.”
In efforts to find reports of this mudslide in the 1928 newspaper the incident did not make the front page. But the local column of Riverdale reported in mid-January of that year: “A landslide occurred last Monday night by Mrs. Ella Nelson’s home. The water is still running and makes it very dangerous and has stopped the traffic.” A week later, “Mrs. Ella Nelson is staying with her daughter Angela Packer. Mrs. Nelson returned from Preston last week.” Two weeks later, in February: “Mrs. Angela Packer’s home was moved last Wednesday. The water and sand that was constantly oozing from the slide made it necessary to move the house” And at the end of February: “The landslide above President Taylor Nelson’s home has been slipping a little more the past few days. President Taylor Nelson with the assistance of several men moved his house last Monday.” Angela N. Packer and Taylor Nelson were brother and sister, their homes close. The story of the house being moved includes that Ella Nelson (grandmother to both families) was inside the home as it was being moved, preparing a kettle of bean soup to feed to the men assisting in the move before they returned to their own homes. True!
Landslides continued to happen, disrupting the growing seasons, the nearby traffic and bringing expense to the shareholders with the repairs that were needed each time they occurred. The farmers needed to find ways to reduce these threats to their way of life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.