Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Editorial Note: Part 340 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. (Sources: Franklin County Citizen, 1928; Preston Citizen, 1944- 1949; Cache Valley Newsletter, compiled and edited by Newell Hart; Going Fishing!!Been Fishing…And Stories in Between, by Wendell H. Smith)

When the first early settlers of 1860 were still living in The Fort, that later became Franklin, they were already thinking in terms of the water needs upon the acreages that would become their own farmland and homes. “That year they plowed and planted crops, dug ditches, and irrigated about 100 acres of land. From this small beginning Idaho has become famous for its great irrigation projects and valuable crops.”


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.