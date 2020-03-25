(Editorial Note: Part 148 of a series of development that impacted Franklin County. Sources: Preston Citizen, 1964; Talbot family collections; Deseret News, July 16, 1964; Ogden Standard Examiner, July, 1964)
Sheriff Ray Talbot presented his resignation to the Franklin County commissioners in the spring of 1964. He had accepted a position with California Packing Corporation which would offer better security for him and his family of five children than that of a political office. “At that time there was no type of benefits or retirement for elected officials in the county. He knew he wouldn’t continue to win elections indefinitely and the older he became the harder it would be to find something else. “
When Ray heard that Del Monte was looking for a new warehouse foreman he decided to apply and got the job. He had been the sheriff for 12 years and was now 40 years old. The Citizen commented, ”Sheriff Talbot was a good sheriff. He carried the mantle of the office in a dignified way and one could not help be impressed with his considerate manner that bred confidence. He was a highly respected law enforcement officer. . . His resignation points out one of the big disadvantages of public life . . . political office . . . on the local and even state level. “
The commissioners accepted his resignation, effective May 18, 1964. As much as he loved law enforcement, after 14 years of employment with it, Ray thought he was finished and proceeded to apply himself to his new position with Cal-pack.
Two months later, the bank in Downey, ID, was robbed and Downey’s town marshal interrupted the thieves as they ransacked the Downey Grain Growers Farmer Cooperative store. Platt Woodland, the marshal, was shot and killed in a gun battle outside the Downey coop. Several shots were exchanged between Woodland and his slayers and the marshal managed to get a shot into the gas tank of a get-away vehicle of the robbers. This left a trail of sorts for those searching for the group.
The Bannock County law had a plane searching and it was determined the six responsible were escaping into the mountains east of Downey. A three-state dragnet was thrown up to find Woodlan’s slayers. Roadblocks were put up in the Utah/Idaho/Wyoming corner. They were looking for one, possibly two cars, carrying six persons total. Bannock County Deputy Sheriff Jack Vorwaller said they had stolen at least three cars in the southeastern Idaho towns of Downey, Lava and Montpelier in making their getaway. Three cars believed stolen by the fugitives had been abandoned, one at Montpelier where they ran a roadblock and two in the Paris, ID, area. The police pursued them in a bullet-punctuated chase but finally lost them.
The fugitives were armed and had stolen several boxes of ammunition from the Downey store. Law enforcement figured they would likely work their way through those mountains and come out on the Strawberry Road in Franklin County.
A small army of police using helicopters, planes, bloodhounds, jeeps and horses hunted more than 16 hours for the suspects. Shots had been exchanged in the roadblock in Montpelier. The officers in Franklin County, having much confidence in Sheriff Talbot, went to Del Monte and asked him to come help organize a search party.
Talbot knew the mountain area well from hunting them. He considered what would be the most likely place for the fugitives to come out and set up a roadblock there. Knowing the group was armed, Talbot asked for local volunteers to help search the area. Ray’s friend, Theo Smith of Riverdale, was one of the few who came forward to help. Law officers and volunteers started combing the densely wooded mountains in the Dry Basin area and it paid off.
The first suspect found alone around noon identified himself as 18-year-old Carletas Lee Fill of San Francisco. He informed the officers that they wouldn’t take his companions alive. Shortly after, a second man was arrested.
“Ray and Theo walked up the hill a short way and they ran into the others asleep under a tree. Ray told Theo to hold a gun on them while he took their weapons. They did not resist, despite a shotgun, a rifle and several pistols in their possession.“ Talbot was a large man and had a way of demanding respect — that had been evident in his days as Sheriff. They brought the suspects down the mountain that evening and the last four were taken into custody. Ages of the fugitives ranged from 18 to 43, two women and four men. Other than Fill the rest were from Chicago.
With the arrests, Talbot returned to a calmer life at Del Monte. This incident was printed in law enforcement magazines at that time.