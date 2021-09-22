(Editorial Note: Part 239 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. Sources: The Trail Blazer, History of the Development of Southeastern Idaho, by Daughters of the Pioneers, Hometown Album, compiled by Newell Hart; Obituary of George R. Henderson.)
The business of pioneering and settling the harsh areas of northern Cache Valley was painstaking, exhausting work. The need for moments of relaxation, celebration, was every bit as real as any we may have today. During the weeks of this narrating about the people of this area and time the question has come as to when did these musical groups perform. The answer appears to be, “at every possible chance and opportunity.”
The distances between our villages seems small with the current modes of transportation, 15 or 20 miles in our vehicles takes very little time from our 24 hour days. In the early days, a distance of 6 to 10 miles made up the “neighborhood,” and was traveled by true horsepower, alive and breathing. It required a great deal of time from their busy days.
These people, once gathered, spent the entire day together, and brought all needs for their families with them in the wagons, including that for recreation. The TrailBlazer cites “Jubilee Meetings” with a program arranged and being performed the entire day with speeches, musical solos, recitation, musical groups, community singing — from early morning after chores were done and into the hours when chores once again called them back to their homes, unless they had left someone home to take care of that responsibility.
Franklin, being the first local community settled, records: “The first to furnish music were Isaac Vail and Dabner Keil, who played the violins ... The first Fife and Drum band was led by W. C. Corbridge and Thomas Johnson. With John Albiston leading a second Fife and Drum Band.” Tom Kelley was given credit for organizing Franklin’s first Brass Band, later directed by Theopholous Frances, and then Laud Wright.
Not too many miles northeast of Franklin, Cherryville had a Brass Band. It played at the first Idaho Days celebration in 1910. This group was led by Albert Fredrick Bartlett. The surnames of the 12 players are still familiar: Chatterton, Stockdale, Lowe, Hansen and Oliverson. The only trombone player was described as ”someone that just drifted in.” His last name was Stoddard.
Occasions where there was an opportunity to perform in our little villages were holidays such as the 4th of July and Pioneer Day, the completion of a building where a business was about to be opened, the arrival of the mail when an exciting delivery was expected, the first day of official school in the fall. As the railroad inched its way from the south end of the valley to the northern reaches it was appropriate to greet those locomotives with band music as they first arrived at “end of track.” Battle Creek had a short life as a community, but it had its own brass band during its years.
Clifton had a fife and drum corp, the picture of them dated “after 1904.” It was made up of eight grown men, performing with six fifes, a snare drum and a bass drum. Clifton also shared a picture of a 26-member group called “The Silver Cornet Band” with George R. Henderson, conductor, in 1913: “its purposes shall be to promote an interest in music in the youth and others of our community and preserve among us a desire for high moral standards which music alone can induce.” Although it was labeled as a cornet band, other instruments were part of it: trombones, baritones, a French horn, tuba, and drum. Professionally, Henderson was an agricultural agent, but he continued to be a musician wherever his employment placed the Henderson family.
The community of Mink Creek had an active group of musicians that were a regular part of village programs and celebrations. During the first decade of the 1900’s the group was a mix of 13 men and boys. Their leader at that time was Peter Tony Petersen, a man with a great tenor voice as well as talent on a violin or a cornet.
During this same time period Tom Wilson was the conductor of a 25 member brass band in Oxford, again with both adults and youth.
Other fledgling communities in the area may have had brass bands and some may have been part of the Young Men’s Mutual organization of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Each group discovered in this research has been made up of similar instruments: cornets, trumpets, trombones, baritones, a tuba and generally a snare drum and a bass drum. The bands helped to lighten the day-to-day stresses of settling the expanding communities that became Franklin County.