Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Editorial Note: Part 310 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. (Sources: The Trailblazer, History of the Development of Southeastern Idaho, published by Daughter of the Pioneers, 1935; The Oneida Stake, 100 Years of LDS History in Southeast Idaho, published in 1987; St Joseph to Mapleton, 100 Years History)

In recent columns the mail service in Franklin, Weston, Gem Valley and Preston have been mentioned, along with the names of their early postmasters. During those years pioneers settled in little villages here and there and also were applying for postal service recognition and gradually it was granted. Some of the villages have shared quite a bit of information in this regard, others, barely a sentence.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.