...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FROM THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF
ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY FOR Franklin County...
* WHAT...Air Quality Advisory because of degraded air quality. Air
Quality Index is forecast to be Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups.
* WHERE...Franklin County.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM Monday.
* IMPACTS...Air Quality is acceptable. However, there may be a
risk for some people, particularly those who are unusually
sensitive to air pollution.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the
elderly, as well as persons with respiratory problems. Those
individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or
smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor
activity during this advisory. Open burning is prohibited by air
quality rule. It is also recommended that all other individuals
limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors.
THIS STATEMENT IS ISSUED BY THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL
QUALITY, AIR QUALITY GROUP. FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT DEQ's
Pocatello Regional Office at (208)236-6160.
Editorial Note: Part 310 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. (Sources: The Trailblazer, History of the Development of Southeastern Idaho, published by Daughter of the Pioneers, 1935; The Oneida Stake, 100 Years of LDS History in Southeast Idaho, published in 1987; St Joseph to Mapleton, 100 Years History)
In recent columns the mail service in Franklin, Weston, Gem Valley and Preston have been mentioned, along with the names of their early postmasters. During those years pioneers settled in little villages here and there and also were applying for postal service recognition and gradually it was granted. Some of the villages have shared quite a bit of information in this regard, others, barely a sentence.
The beginnings of Clifton on the west side of the valley came from settlers who had started out in Rushville and by 1869 they claimed the name of Clifton, due to the cliffs that were close to the location of their dwellings. Henry Nelson Howell built the first house in Clifton, a small log cabin and he was also the first postmaster. That first cabin may have also been the location for their postal business with Mr. Howell.
The Idaho Examiner, an early newspaper flourishing during the heydays of Oxford, carried an advertisement about the People’s Store operated by William Frederich Fisher. In his biography the date for the store was 1876 and this may have been the drop off for the mail. The Trailblazer comments about a new mail line to the Oxford Depot: “The well-known stage man, Mr. James Boyle, has taken the contract to carry the mail and passengers between Oxford Station and the Town of Oxford and he has fitted up in first class style to properly accommodate the public, good teams, spring wagon and everything necessary on a first-class stage line. He will leave Oxford Hotel at 11:30 p.m. to meet the train going north and south, returning immediately after the arrival of the train, all freight, and express. Stage will be in readiness to meet all special trains on receipt of telegram.” Fisher had installed a private telephone from his store to the U&N station east of Oxford, for his own convenience and the business of the store, keeping a connection with ‘the outside world.’
Another settlement on the west side of the valley was Chadville, now known as Dayton. In 1867 Joseph Chadwick built a home on property along Five Mile Creek, five miles north of Weston. “The following have served as postmasters: Garrett Campbell, Niels Michelson, F. O. Hales, J. H. Schow, B. A. Johnson and Mrs. Mary Smith.”
Northeast of Franklin’s growing community was Hull’s Crossing, now recognized as Whitney. The first business set in place was the Equitable Co-op Store in 1887. The first postmaster named was Albert Chadwick, with his sister Amy as an assistant. No year is given for the postal service although it does state that the post office was later taken care of in the Equitable Co-op Store.
The settlement of what is now Treasureton began in the fall of 1868. It is located at the far northern part of Cache Valley. It was relatively close to Battle Creek and Dunnsville in their boom days of the railroad’s progression through the valley. In 1874 Jim and Fred Atkinson, brothers, got a contract to carry the mail once a week from Franklin to Soda Spring, Idaho. They brought the mail on their route to these outposts. “The people along Battle Creek, through the help of Sheriff William Homer of Oneida County, secured a post office. When the application was granted, William Treasure was chosen as the first postmaster because he lived on the road from Dunnville to Gentile Valley. Sheriff Homer gave the community the name of “Treasureton” in honor of William Treasure, the first postmaster.”
Mink Creek village started in 1871, north and east of the lower settlements, in the mountains west of Bear Lake. During the first years mail was sent and received at Franklin. The first regular post office came in 1878 with James M. Keller as postmaster and William Keller his assistant. Joseph Stone was the mail carrier from Franklin and delivered the post weekly.
East of the village of Battle Creek the beautiful, green valley bordering the Bear River, attracted a few pioneers in 1872 but it wasn’t until 1875 that there was a sufficient number of people to call Riverdale a permanent settlement. Riverdale stretched out along the Bear River and at first had three post offices. One was at Riverdale with Peter Preece as postmaster; one at The Falls with George D. Davis, postmaster; and one at Battle Creek with Charles Paul being the postmaster. Joseph Stone included these collection spots as he carried mail to Mink Creek.
A post office was opened at St. Joseph on February 7, 1899 at the home of Orrin J. Merrill. Elizabeth Merril was the postmistress, and it was designated as Mapleton, because there was already a town in Idaho named St. Joseph. ”Charles Sweet became the first mail carrier and he officially dispatched his first mail the 14 of May 1899.”
West of Franklin, south of Worm Creek (now Preston), settlers were claiming farmland and meadows. According to the Trailblazer the need for a post office also brought the necessity of naming this area. A post office was established on July 9, 1883. The name of “Fairview “ was suggested by resident James Egbert. It was a lovely view of the surrounding area and on a clear day they could even see the Logan Temple to the south. W. J. Underwood was the new postmaster for the “new” Fairview.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.