(Editorial Note: Part 194 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. Sources: Preston Citizen, Winter-Spring, 1946; Obituary, Robert Bunker.)
There was a considerable amount of March Madness in Franklin County in the winter months of 1946. At the beginning of February the record of the Preston Indians basketball team was pretty good. They had won more than they had lost, 16 wins, 4 losses. They had beaten some of the best teams in Utah and Idaho. The schools still to be played on their pre-tournament calendar were Weston, Blackfoot and Malad in Preston and Grace and Pocatello on their home courts. Their losses had been to Rigby, Grace, West High in Salt Lake City and Downey. There were quite a few teams available because there were high schools up and down the county and most had their own teams.
On that last day of that February they defeated Pocatello, and then Downey for the district championship. Next on their agenda was the regional tournament, South Idaho State Basketball, also to be played in Pocatello.
Preston High School had a new basketball coach, Bob Bunker, who hadn’t been home from World War II for very long. Born in Delta, Utah, he had graduated from Granite High School in Salt Lake. He was captain of that school’s basketball team when they were state champions in ’33, playing the guard position. In 1932, he was a member of the football team that won the state championship. He attended the Utah State Agricultural College and graduated in 1937 with a major in physical education and a minor in physiology.
Bunker was captain of the Rocky Mountain Conference football champions of 1938 and a substitute on the team that played for the national championship at Madison Square Garden in 1937. Returning to Cache Valley, Bunker had been the coach at South Cache High School in Cache County for three years before going into the service. In 1940 he married Helen Palmer, a young lady from Franklin County. He served (in World War II) for five years, one of which was spent in Europe and had reached the rank of captain.
The Preston team was a mix of seniors, a sprinkling of juniors and a sure-shot sophomore. Eldon Bennett, Frank Condie, Bill Choules, Allen Keller, Ray Oliverson, Keith Anderson, David Carlson, John Henderson, Darrel Handy, Earl Neeley, Glen Page and Reese Merrill. They hailed from all over the area: Franklin, Fairview, Clifton, of course Preston. They put in lots of practice time, the players often walking home several miles in the dark since this was before the day when most teenagers had easy access to the family car, and families generally only had one vehicle. If they lived on a farm they likely had chores to do when they got home.
This group of young men were leaders in their school activities, and most were involved in other athletic pursuits. Student body officers, active in FFA, managing the student bookstore, these young men were committed to their goals in many ways.
In the March 7th edition of the Preston Citizen it proclaimed that Coach Bunker would take his “Preston High district hoop champions” to Pocatello the following week where they would participate in the South Idaho State Basketball tournament. Their first opponent would be Caldwell, playing in the Pocatello High gymnasium. Caldwell was the runner-up in District 6 and had fallen to the fast moving Nampa team at that tournament. If Preston won over Caldwell they would play the winner of the Rupert/ Pocatello game, if they lost they would play the loser of that game. Several games later, final results were that they were the only team undefeated in the tournament. In the final game they had beaten Idaho Falls, by the skin of their teeth, 35 to 34. “Captain Keith Anderson received the tournament trophy. Bill Choules and Frank Condie were chosen on the tournament five and Ray Oliverson and Eldon Bennet on the first ten.“
They were looking forwards to the the Idaho State Basketball Tournament, the following week, again held in Pocatello, when the north and south of Idaho schools met for the final battles.