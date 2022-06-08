(Editorial Note: Part 275 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. Sources: Franklin County Citizen, 1922, 1927, 1928, 1932; Cache Valley Newsletter, compiled and edited by Newell Hart; Cache Valley Dance Halls, by Newell Hart; “Gems” of Our Valley, by Grace Literary Club
With the advent of the 1920’s, the dancing almost took on a life of its own in this little corner of Idaho. Several businesses added spaces to accommodate dancers. A number of them were right in the middle of downtown Preston.
Newell Hart listed the earlier ones. One was Paul’s Cafe holding dances in a large back room. The space had been part of the Federal State Bank before Paul opened his cafe. Above Griggs’ Cafe (later Randall’s Cafe) a spot opened up with an enticing name, The Blue Room. Before the dance craze it had housed the Oak Theatre. The Elks’ Club opened their room located above the big bank building right in the middle of town. The old Second Ward Church, no longer a church, “a white frame structure, T-shaped, was situated close to where the Grand Theater (Worm Creek) is, was set deep in the lot. The area nearby was the famous town tie yard,” not far from the railroad.
Dancers from Logan, Malad, Gem Valley, Montpelier and our own locale flocked to the dancing opportunities, with lengthy traveling hours to reach their destinations for some of them, but the toe-tapping lure was strong. During the summer months Open-Air Dance Halls became popular. Gem Valley had its Opera House, but added an open-air dance hall. It was known as “Tween the Rocks” and built by Leonard Hacking and Gardner Egbert.
Preston’s first open-air hall was on the northwest corner of First South and Main. It was built by Baltzar Petersen for the summer of 1927 and only operated for that one summer. In the Citizen of May 11 it was announced: “Prizes Offered For Dance Hall Name — Managers Hansen and Peterson of the Open Air Pavilion at Preston want the dancers of this community to name their popular dance pavilion. Everyone is wanted to submit a name next Wednesday night, May 18. Every name to be passed on should be in by that date. On Saturday, May 21st at the evening dance, the winner will be announced. The prize will be a season ticket to the open air pavilion. No one is barred. Everybody submit a name.”
The name chosen was “Moonlight Gardens.” It was named by August Dodrigatti (better known as Augy) who won a season ticket — which he exchanged for cash, in the amount of $5. On the opening night, May 28th, the band shell in the west end was occupied by the Arabian Knights, a Salt Lake Orchestra led by Al Caddy. It was a big deal and the dance floor was packed. Then winter weather was ushered in, and of necessity, the dance hall closed.
The Persiana was the most famous of all these dance halls, and will be covered more thoroughly in following articles. It was planned in the fall of 1927, by the same managers of the Moonlight Gardens, Clarence Hansen and Dr. J. C. Peterson. It was completed in the spring of 1928 and continued for many years, long past the dance craze of the 1920’s, until 1950. It too had a portion of the hall that was open-air and advertised having “good ventilation.”
Another open-air hall opened up in 1930, across the street on the south from the spot that had been the Moonlight Gardens. Hart calls it “a net-wire quickie, put up by my older brothers. This dance hall was built in an old hole in the ground. It had a short run.” Newell writes, “I don’t recall the winning name but most dancers called it by one entry, “Hart’s Chicken Run.”
Two years later in an article in a June, 1932, Franklin County Citizen the paper alerted the population to a new dance hall in the making. “According to information by Mr. Paul Larsen, the old Kimball garage is being remodeled into an up-to-date open air dance pavilion. The roof and side walls have been removed and the floor, Mr. Larsen states will be just as good as the famous Idle-a-while floor at Pocatello, as the same man who made the Pocatello floor possible, Mr. Anderson, will come to Preston to look after the making of the surface for the new pavilion.”
There was some question as to whether a greasy garage floor could be suitable for dancing.
Evidently a capacity crowd showed up on their opening night. It was reported that several, in their struggle for dancing space were trampled on. Many were surprised to find that even cement can become quite slippery. “The crowd of dancers in three and one-half hours practically wore the newness from the floor and from now on the dancing surface will be much more satisfactory, the management says.”
Again there was a contest for the naming of the new hall. Two ladies were the winners: Mrs. Mildred Anderson and Mrs. Howard Griggs, with the name of “Moonbeam,” felt most appropriate. Not only was the moon shining upon the dancers, the management had a sky beam adding to the night from a blinking spot light at the entrance to the dance hall.
The open-air dance halls were popular during the warm summer months, while they lasted, but this corner of Idaho has many months when dancers needed the comfort of an enclosed space. The earlier halls, such as the local Opera Houses, those dance halls that were part of another business and the Persiana provided smooth floors year round and were much appreciated by dancers, near and far.