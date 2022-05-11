Editorial Note: Part 271 of a series of further developments in the early days that impacted Franklin County. Sources: Preston News, 1908-1912; Preston Citizen, 1945,2019; Cache Valley Newsletter, compiled by Newell Hart; The Trailblazer, History of the Development of Southeastern Idaho; Hometown Album, compiled and edited by Newell Hart; Obituary of C. R. Hobbs; Life history of Phil Margetts
Dancing was a favorite form of recreation from the earliest days of people coming to this valley. Franklin city, settled in 1860, tells of dances some ten years later, being held outdoors in the “Bowry” during good weather. During cold months the dances moved into the newly built school building, a one room structure with a dirt floor and a dirt roof. Prior to a dance water was sprinkled on the floor and the dirt packed down for a more agreeable surface for a public gathering. The price of a ticket was often paid in produce: a food item from a garden, a piece of meat, “anything that would amount to the value of twenty-five cents.” Refreshments at the dances might be serviceberries picked from nearby groves, or “later in the season Haw candy, made by mashing the berries and removing the seeds, the pulp left to dry in the sun then cut into pieces for serving,” similar to today’s fruit leather.
The family of Charles W. Hobbs was a part of these years of Franklin. From England, they were converts to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and had immigrated to the United States in 1862, a young couple with four children when they arrived. Their son Charles Richard Hobbs was only five years old. In addition to working on the family farm during his growing up years he had various occupations. For a time he was a freighter, hauling goods to the Montana mines. He was a fireman on the railroad that ran from Ogden, UT, to Butte, MT.
Charles R. married Ida Purnell in 1878 in Salt Lake City. They lived in Franklin while he was a railway employee, as listed in the 1880 U.S. Census. The Trailblazer records that “the first amusement hall in Preston was built by Charles Hobbs during the year 1886.” It was known as the Hobbs Hall and provided space for many recreational activities. Wrestling and boxing matches were popular events during these years, with competitors coming from far away to contest the prowess of local fighters. Dances were a big part of the Hobbs Hall billing and within several years the building proved too small for the crowds that came so Charles Hobbs tore the hall down and used the material in constructing the Hobbs Opera House on the corner of Main and Second South.
When the Preston Opera House was built Hobbs “let his boys take over the Hobbs Opera House for a skating rink. The floor was all hardwood and made a good place for roller skating.” The building stayed a part of Preston’s business center for many years. It was used for storage, later rented to Johnson and Merrill Coal Company, followed by an Auto Wrecking company.
The Preston Citizen of Sept 13, 1945, announced that the Old Hobbs Opera House was soon to be torn down. “Ray Merrill and Bill Beckstead have purchased from the Hobbs estate the site upon which their business, the City Coal and Feed Company, is located. This site is one of the last landmarks of early pioneer life in this community. The old building was known as the Hobbs Opera House and served as the recreational center of early residents. Many memories of past musicals, dances and even high school activities that were held there will remain in the minds of most of the county people even though the present owners plan for the erection of a new building in place of the old landmark.” The building caught fire in 1947 and the charred remains were removed. In the same location the owners constructed a building to house a Hobbs grocery store in the front and the Merrill and Beckstead seed and feed in the rear. It now houses several different businesses from that corner of State St and Second South.
The Preston Opera House was built around 1892. A community leader W. C. Parkinson was so impressed with a play performed by some of the local dramatic club members that he felt there was enough talent in the community to warrant the building of an opera house. It was built under the direction of the LDS Stake authorities at the time, managed for the entire community and used for all kinds of performances and dances: High school proms, weekly dances, community holiday celebrations, but also as a place for sporting events. Traveling troupes of performers used this building. It welcomed the summer arrival of the Chincoteague performers who came each June from New York to entertain and instruct in the arts.
The manager of the Opera House was Phil Margetts, an actor and musician in his own right and much involved in community affairs and the dancing side of the population. From the Preston Citizen: “Phil Margetts was a very active part of the development of this area it seems, a businessman, active in theatricals, a musician with evidence of playing both drums and violin. He also had a touring troupe that provided programs at the Opera House and other communities.”
Not long before his death, Margetts entertained the high school students of the area with humorous and dramatic readings and included selections on his violin both popular and classical. He was affectionately known throughout the community as “Uncle Phil.”