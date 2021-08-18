(Editorial Note: Part 235 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. Sources: Preston News, 1902, Preston Booster, 1912; Franklin County Citizen, 1913-1920; Cache Valley Newsletter, compiled by Newell Hart; Baltzar Peterson HIstorical; Hometown Album, compiled by Newell Hart.)
“Preston, at a very early date, was recognized for its musical accomplishments. During the early 1880’s talented persons would group together as carol singers and serenaders.” The settlers of this area, many of them from the British Islands, Europe and Scanadavian countries, had brought their interests and abilities with them to begin a new life in America. They were accustomed to the offerings of orchestras, band, and choirs, and being able to attend concerts.
Some of the communities in the southern part of Cache Valley had brass bands: Richmond, Smithfield, Logan. The residents of the area that would become known as Preston were aware that before many years passed, their scattered homes and farms would form the nucleus of another community in the northern part of the valley. Oxford had bloomed and wilted, as had Battle Creek, but when the businesses had moved on many of the people had stayed and put down roots, raising their families. They wanted a community that would be nurturing to their children, with sights set high.
They knew that new businesses were coming, and some of the leaders in the area spoke of becoming a city with culture and refinement as part of the dream.
The Oneida Stake Academy (OSA) was just getting started in 1891. As an institution of learning for the residents of the county, it encouraged participation in the arts. However, as evidenced by the school’s catalogue, it took a few years to develop a program in all of the desired areas and the financial side of things had to be considered.
Professor L. D. Edwards, a Latter-day Saint immigrant from Wales, was on the faculty of the new school. He was a most talented musician as a choir leader, an organist and a composer. While teaching in at the OSA, he wrote the music most used by LDS congregations for "I Know That My Redeemer Lives."
He recognized the quality of some of those serenading voices and organized a choir at Preston that “was rated as one of the best, if not the best, in all the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at that time. It gained recognition by many appearances in Salt Lake and other large towns. Much credit is due Prof. Edwards for his service to the church and community.
Prof. Edwards moved to Baker City, OR, then headquarters of the Northwestern States Mission, and there he organized a church choir that took first place at the Panama-Pacific International Exposition at SanFrancisco in 1915.”
In the Hometown Album, compiled by the late Newel Hart, is a picture of the Preston Ward Mutual Band, taken about 1901. The caption states the band had been organized at least 10 years earlier because the group had performed for the dedication of the basement and first floor of the Oneida Stake Academy building in 1891. There were 10 members of the band at this time and several of them played a big part in the development of music in the city of Preston, both vocal and instrumental. They were Tom Carter on snare drum, Wallace Head, Dee Montague, Joe Head, Will Fellows, Ray (Radie) Davies, D. C. Curtis, and Phil Margetts, thumping the bass drum. The director of the band was T. A. Montague. He organized the first brass band in Preston.