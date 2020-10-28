(Editorial Note: Part 178 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. Sources: Cache Valley Newsletter, compiled by Newell Hart, Franklin County Citizen, 1920)
Announcing a Halloween party was front page stuff for the Citizen in 1920. “Ghosts and goblins are going to meander around on Saturday evening in countless numbers, and those who go to the Halloween social party should be careful how they tread as they enter the Preston Opera House. Those who attend will be initiated into the mysteries of witchcraft and it is said by those who know that Mother Shipton the witch of old and other be-witches will be on hand to lead you thru the maze which has been prepared for you in the Opera House. Those who cannot surmount the obstacles which may be in their way will be regaled on pumpkin pie, pop corn, peanuts and punch. So be careful. Hist! Hist! Hist! Here comes the bogey man and the gobblins will get yer if yer don’t watch out.”
Mother Shipton was a soothsayer and prophetess born in England in 1488. She told fortunes and made predictions and was reportedly a very ugly woman. Franklin County had many residents who had grown up in England and so would have heard tales of this woman, particularly on All Hallow’s Eve, the precursor to Halloween. Likely this was carrying over traditions from their past when they organized a party for their children in Preston. In addition to parties there were tales to tell in shrouded rooms that may or may not have had some truth behind the narration.
Carl Frew shared two stories with Newell Hart — reminders of tragic legends connected with the village of Franklin. “There was a school teacher name of Durbin, who had a little money and he made a few loans around. He disappeared. Nobody knew where Durbin went.” Some said that he had been seen getting on the train. So they checked with the conductor and he didn’t remember Durbin getting on the train. He asked, “What’s the matter, you fellows blood-atonin’ him?”
They never did find Durbin. Reports were that he had been seen in different places, but he never showed up. Later when they were putting a switch for the train on the railroad they dug up a skeleton.
Thinking they had found Durbin, the railroad crew asked Frew’s father to help identify the bones because he helped around the graveyard a little bit. Frew said, “‘No, that is the old man that Packer’s brought in.’ He had worked as a millwright but got paralyzed. They fixed him a dugout to live in with a fire in front to cook on. They found him burned. He fell into his fire and was burned and this was where they buried him. The skeleton had a crushed place on the head. They figured somebody had hit him with something and he fell into his fire. But they never found Durbin’s body nor no part of him.”
Frew’s second tale was of a couple that disappeared from Franklin. He couldn’t remember whether their name was Miller or that they had worked as millers. “Anyway they were Scandinavian, had made a little money and were going back to the old country. They never got there.” Frew’s parents remembered the couple. His mother was a frequent visitor at the Swedish home when she was a girl. “Old man Beers claimed to have bought their lunch for them in Ogden when they got on the train there. Authorities checked his story and found that it wasn’t true.
Years later while a crew was digging a gravel pit “someplace along Cub River, between Franklin and Lewiston, they dug up a couple of skeletons.” The men knew of the story and these skeletons were about the size of the Swedish couple and they “figured that this was where the Millers went. The bones went to the college.”
One of the more well known “true tales” of Franklin County is that of the Mink Creek Haunted House. There are so many versions of the story that one can’t help but wonder if any are near the actual happenings. The plot is fairly constant: every night, a frightening presence would attack someone in the house. But the names and locations change, how many people were involved, etc. Some versions include a murderer, plus an accomplice.
The accomplice is a new twist to the first few versions that are familiar to this writer. It was claimed that there “was a man way down the line that was in on it. That is, he was supposed to get the team and wagon, the outfit that belonged to the victims. They say he tried to work that team of horses but they rebelled. He had them hooked up to a mowing machine. The team bolted and threw him off and he got both hands cut off in the cutter blades.”