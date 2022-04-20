Editorial Note: Part 268 of a series of further developments that have impacted Franklin County. Sources: Preston Citizen, 1971-1976; Nursing Home Notes, 1972-6; Memories of Judy Priestley, LaNae Orbin, Todd Thomas.
When the Franklin County Commissioners and county hospital staff met in March of 1971 the decision was made to add a Nursing Home wing as part of the remodeling project. A need was recognized as many elderly residents were seeking assistance outside of the county. By July of 1972 an open house was held for the public. Mike Kunz, county clerk, wrote “the construction is now essentially complete. The facility is being used and is already well on its way to being filled to capacity in the nursing home area. It is an asset to the community.” At this time the Nursing Home Supervisor was Blanche Atkinson.
Judging from the Nursing Home Notes published weekly in the Citizen there were people who regularly went to the facility to entertain the residents, some with craft activities, or story telling, or presenting a musical afternoon playing the organ, or leading in singing songs from the past that would bring back memories to the residents, a favorite activity for Newell Hart. Families so inclined from the county would put together a program and entertain the residents,
In October of 1975 mention was made of the “newly organized Nursing Home Auxiliary.”
There was already a good sized group of women who had membership in this group. Listed in the newspaper at this meeting were: Joyce Bybee, Darlene Hendricks, Sandra Webb, Faye Larsen, Kathy French, Lavinia Cutler, Corinne Fredrickson, Diane Belew, Jacque Noyes, Lorraine Deats, Marsha Castleton, Eunice Smith, Lorraine Lower, Ona Edgley, Ada Hansen, Elsie Checketts, Alice Steers, Shirley Saxton, Connie Maughan, Phyllis Acock, Alice Coburn, Lottie Phillips, Phyllis Anderson, Connie Thomas and Colleen Martin. The Auxiliary was hoping more women would join their cause. And they did. The roster grew and changed, officers changed, but the work went on.
The first president was Faye Larsen. Faye was a fairly new resident of Franklin County, coming here to a farm in Mink Creek when as a widow she married Dale Larsen. She came from the Tremonton area and had been active there in civic affairs with past experience that was valuable to the Auxiliary.
At the end of that month the Directors of Nursing for the hospital, Darma Lu Bergeson and Geneva Larsen, met with the ladies to outline the needs and regulations of the hospital and the nursing home. A tour was given of the entire facility where these women would be volunteering their services.
Ron French was the hospital administrator in these early years and expressed his appreciation for the assistance being given by the Auxiliary. The first week of December was declared Nursing Home Auxiliary Week by the mayor of Preston, Lyle Shipley. Auxiliary members would contact businessmen and the public for donations of cash, merchandise or handmade articles. These donations would be used to purchase necessary equipment for the comfort of the patients of the hospital facility.
The community could identify the women who belonged by the pink jackets that they wore. Some hospitals had assistance groups called candy-stripers. This group was labeled the “Pink Ladies.” Membership continued to grow, to change, as in all similar organizations throughout the years. Their projects became traditions. Throughout the year there would be homemade candy sales just before Valentines’ Day, at Rodeo time there would be a homemade quilt to be raffled off, the winner announced at the rodeo. At the Sidewalk Sale they sold baked goods of all descriptions, handiwork and kitchen linens. During the county fair week their booth carried similar items. Halloween treats were available. During the Christmas season the prize of the raffle would be a porcelain doll, handcrafted by one of the Pink Ladies.
During the Rodeo days they had a bazaar and a flea market. One ad for this was “Items to be sold at the Flea market are: fans, an ironrite, a deep freeze, floor polisher, mixers, toasters, children and adults clothing, books, games, toys, dishes, furniture and many other items. Bazaar items include quilts, baby quilts, pillowcases, dishtowels, aprons, macramé and other handmade articles. Coffee, doughnuts, homemade pie, candy, cookies, lemonade, snowcones and popcorn will be sold.” If a person needed an item, it was likely the Pink Ladies had it.
The goal in the early years was to accumulate around $2,500. This would be used to purchase various items for the hospital. It might be a special chair to lift patients, or things that would make bathing patients a more simple process. Members shared their time and their talents. This poem, written by a member, Paula Gilbert, expresses the dedication they felt.
A Pink Lady’s Creed, by Paula Gilbert
As I become mature and age, I will not sit at home and rage.
I will not wear a purple frock, or rant and rail against the clock.
I’ll don a coat of palest pink, and only of others will I think.
I’ll bake and sew and quilt and sell, to help all those who are not well,
Who are old and sick and tired and frail, I’ll read a story or spin a tale.
I’ll serve them all a birthday cake and help them, the Sacrament to take.
I’ll sing a song, to make them smile and dance the “Chicken” step a while.
I’ll do good deeds, my time well spent, I’ll work hard to earn every single cent.
I’ll donate my time and all my talent to make others happy and feel content.
My hands may grow tired, my back may pain, but my work will never be in vain.
For I know in my heart, my work will be measured and I’ll be loved by all and truly treasured.
In 1976 one project was redecorating the labor room. Quoting the Citizen report: “New hospital administrator Mahi Nath has a sense of humor, to say the least. During the Christmas party put on for hospital employees, a report was given by Della Keller of the Pink Ladies. She said that the group had, among other things, redecorated the delivery room in an attractive and pleasing scheme and had staged a successful flea market to raise money. Nath said that the redecorated delivery room explains why the hospital has recently had a baby boom. He also wanted to know if the flea market was a “flea or fleece” market to the laughter of the 200 in attendance.“
Over the years they had a display area within the hospital building. Glassed cases were near the entrances where visitors could browse and shop from the items contained within.
Eventually there was a request for a name change for the group. In order to include the men as members when they helped so much in setting up tables, being chauffeurs, or any other type of service that might be needed, Pink Ladies became the Volunteer Auxiliary. It is still an active group and now they have a gift shop just inside the entryway to the Franklin County Medical Center to entice visitors for shopping.