...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Ponding of water in low-lying areas as well as urban and
small stream flooding caused by snowmelt is expected.
* WHERE...A portion of southeast Idaho, including the following
county, Franklin.
* WHEN...Until 300 PM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Rises in small streams. Water over back roadways.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 228 PM MDT, local law enforcement reported minor flooding
due to snowmelt continues across the advisory area, both in
Preston and in other locations across the county.
- Cooler temperatures over the next several days may slow down
snowmelt and runoff, but minor flooding and high water in
creeks, streams, and ditches is likely to continue.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Preston, Franklin, Oneida Narrows Reservoir, Thatcher,
Dayton, Weston, Clifton, Oxford, Riverdale, Mink Creek,
Whitney, Mapleton and Emmigrant Summit.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Please report observed flooding to the National Weather Service
office in Pocatello via phone, email, or social media, when you can
do so safely.
Editorial Note: Part 319 of a series of development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. (Sources: The Trailblazer, History of the Development of Southeastern Idaho, 1935; Preston Booster, 1912; Hometown Album, compiled and edited by Newell Hart; History of a Valley, Editor, Joel E. Ricks)
In recent past Development columns the pioneers who operated the frontier General Store in each area of settlement throughout our county were featured. Most of these were in business prior to 1900. Franklin was the first settlement, but its residents spread out over the years and one of the reasons was that agriculture was the main industry. Raising animals and crops requires more space. The collection of homes known as Worm Creek, north and east of Franklin was growing and the name changed to Preston in the government census records.
In most frontier villages the three public buildings to be built were the church, a place for school and a saloon. Various types of stores would be added to the community a bit at a time as the need and a provider became recognized.
Quoting from The History of a Valley: “Early in the 1880’s Preston began to take on the appearance of a growing town. In 1890 (resident) Andrew Jenson described the town: It contains 106 families belonging to the Church most of whom live in a scattered condition on their farms and ranches within a scope of country about four miles square…The townsite of Preston is on the Utah Northern Railway… It contains sixteen ten-acre blocks, and is perhaps as beautiful a townsite as can be found in Southern Idaho. It is being built up quite fast and fine shade trees are planted along the sidewalks of the principal streets.”
It is interesting to note how the principle of supply and demand brought a variety of needed businesses and people with varied talents and skills to the infant town over a century ago. Of those 106 families there were people with strong leadership qualities with a vision of a future for this spot of land. They drew on their own resources, bringing in acquaintances who might be able and willing to contribute in one way or another to the needs of the ever growing population.
The pages of the earliest newspapers of the time give a mental picture of needs that were being met. Many of those supplying the needs did so from their own homes, no office setup, the contact with the public being a 3 line ad in the classified describing their offerings and a street number, or a phone, such as 27J.
Clothing stores were popular with several competing for customers. Millinery shops went into business side by side and then had contests to attract their buyers. Boot and shoemakers were in demand. The main industry was hard on footwear.
Specialties in the food area were the bakeries, often from the home kitchen. Butcher and meat stores might be separate from the grocery stores of that time. Furniture was desired for the homes being built.
Home maintenance was a popular need: cement and plaster, plumbing and heating, early electrical with the electrical flat iron replacing that of the cast iron device that had to be heated on a stove top before use. Lumber stores encouraged buyers for both home and farm.
Transportation was covered with Livery and Stables, Harness shops. There seems to have been at least one blacksmith shop in every block, sometimes combined with harness and machinery. Carriages and Buggies were the automobile of this period and these methods of getting about required upkeep and repair. The Studebaker Company started out with wagons and slid into automobiles when they became the mode of travel. The agricultural industry needed all of these as well as grain storage, and seeds in the planting seasons. Walton Feed had a catalog of seeds advertised in the 1912 Preston Booster.
The early years had several newspapers: the Idaho Enterprise in Oxford, the Republican, then the Cache Valley News and the Preston News, which became the Preston Booster. They carried not only local news but worldwide happenings.
Drug stores, candy stores, variety stores with prices of 5c, 10c, 15c. Barber shops were a part of the hotel industry. Preston had several banks, several attorneys. Photography studios had a place of importance, and the photographers would also visit homes by appointment.
The Professional pages included several doctors, several dentists, and optometrists. These men may have had an office on the second floor of a business, but some conducted their businesses from a hotel room with specified days as to when they would be available for consulting. There was no hospital or medical center, doctors made home visits.
Laundry services were offered with pickup and delivery, the services taking place in the home of the laundress. Reflecting on those heavily starched collars for men at that time, this service would have been welcomed by most homemakers.
Places for public amusement were large empty structures that could be converted to match the event featured. Boxing and wrestling were popular. Theatrical troupes toured and scheduled performances in the little towns along their routes. Local groups formed to provide concerts, plays, recitals. Saloons and billiard halls were popular, but restricted to the male portion of the population.
How things have changed, or have they? Some of those needs are still very present in our valley, but the many changes in society and technology have often given different directions in the way of meeting the demand. Those founding families are probably still interested in how the future they had envisioned came to fruition. Perhaps not pleased, but interested.
