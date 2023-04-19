Support Local Journalism

Editorial Note: Part 319 of a series of development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. (Sources: The Trailblazer, History of the Development of Southeastern Idaho, 1935; Preston Booster, 1912; Hometown Album, compiled and edited by Newell Hart; History of a Valley, Editor, Joel E. Ricks)

In recent past Development columns the pioneers who operated the frontier General Store in each area of settlement throughout our county were featured. Most of these were in business prior to 1900. Franklin was the first settlement, but its residents spread out over the years and one of the reasons was that agriculture was the main industry. Raising animals and crops requires more space. The collection of homes known as Worm Creek, north and east of Franklin was growing and the name changed to Preston in the government census records.


