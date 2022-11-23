Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Editorial Note: Part 299 of a series of further development in the early days of Franklin County. (Sources: Franklin County Citizen, 1912-1919; The Southeastern Advocate, 1914; Cache Valley Newsletter, compiled and edited by Newell Hart; History of a Valley, edited by Joel Ricks; U. S. Census Records 1900- 1940.; Images of America, Preston, by Necia Seamons).

As the community of Preston in 1913 was struggling to make a name for itself after being declared as the county seat for the new Franklin County there were several hotels and board and room establishments that appeared on the scene. Some were short lived, others dug their roots deeper into the city and remained for years.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.