Editorial Note: Part 299 of a series of further development in the early days of Franklin County. (Sources: Franklin County Citizen, 1912-1919; The Southeastern Advocate, 1914; Cache Valley Newsletter, compiled and edited by Newell Hart; History of a Valley, edited by Joel Ricks; U. S. Census Records 1900- 1940.; Images of America, Preston, by Necia Seamons).
As the community of Preston in 1913 was struggling to make a name for itself after being declared as the county seat for the new Franklin County there were several hotels and board and room establishments that appeared on the scene. Some were short lived, others dug their roots deeper into the city and remained for years.
The Cottage Hotel was still available with hospitality and a livery stable with Phil and Lucy Margetts as the proprietors. The Wilford Hotel being managed by George Campbell was already an up and running hotel at this time. The Hamson House under the management of Mrs. Minnie Thomas kept going at least until 1916, as evidenced by clips in the local news. Mrs. Thomas featured “regular meals, home cooking daily at the Hamson House.”
Laws were being passed to protect hotel clientele, particularly in the area of fire escapes. Earlier a law had stated that a rope device of sufficient length and strength to lower a body to the ground from an upper story would fill the requirements for a fire escape. In 1912 hotels were required to have stairs descending on the exterior of the structure.
Another law that likely affected some of the hotel owners was that of Prohibition. The manufacture, the sale, or consumption of intoxicating liquors became illegal in the state of Idaho in 1916, but in many Cache Valley towns the decision to become “dry” happened earlier. “Ordinances were passed as early as 1912 restricting sale to adults, prohibiting minors from frequenting pool halls and saloons.” Enforcing these laws was difficult with bootleggers producing and selling homebrew and law officials were kept busy.
Joseph Dives came to the Preston area around the turn of the 20th century. He was 37, single and listed his occupation as a saloonkeeper in the 1900 U.S. Census. He had been born in Utah, a son of immigrants from the British Isles. He married a young lady, Henrietta L. Mansfield Hale of Ogden, UT in 1902, and in 1904 Dives built the Dives Saloon on the Main Street of Preston, just north of Oneida Street. He was a leading businessman in the community. With the arrival of Prohibition the saloon was closed by the Sheriff of that time.
Joseph and “Etta” converted their building into a hostelry. It was a beautiful building with “fresco work and hand paintings” and gained in popularity as the Hotel Lennox. In November of 1913 an ad in the Franklin County Citizen read “Hotel Lenox — Main Street — Up-to-Date Furnished Rooms. Café in Connection. A cordial Invitation to Everybody. Phone 200, Mrs. J. D. Dives, Proprietoress.” For several years as Thanksgiving Season approached the paper carried an additional bit of information: “If you like goose and chicken dinner. Go to the Hotel Lenox every Sunday, prices 35c & 50c.”
In 1914 Dan Collette came to town. He purchased the Star Rooming House on Depot Street and gave it a good cleaning “from top to bottom.” He followed it up with general repairs and felt it was an up-to-date place for lodging. His ad appeared in the Southeastern Advocate. “When in Preston call at The Hotel de Collette — Dan Collette, Proprietor — Nicely Furnished Rooms — Bath — Home cooking, regular meals, phone 66.” But this plan was short-lived and by the Fall of that year Collette had ”closed his eating house and was now running a rooming house only until he could rent the dining room and kitchen.” Competition must have been too stiff from the other places offering similar amenities.
As local businessmen, hotel owners were involved in the community in many ways. An example from 1916 was that of donating a premium during the County Fair. The Franklin County Citizen reported that there were a lot of premiums that had already been given out. Some of them had not as yet been specified for being for any particular event. Two hotels of that time offered premiums. “The Lennox Hotel offers a big free dinner to the man who stands under five feet six that has the largest waist measure. Somebody loves a fat man after all… Mrs. Minnie Thomas, of the Hamson Hotel, offers a big dinner to the largest woman on the fairgrounds.” Evidently this was a time when size certainly counted as a plus.
In the summer of 1918 Joseph and Henrietta Dives purchased the Wilford Hotel and the Hotel Lennox was turned over to George Campbell as part of the deal. The Citizen stated, “The consideration is said to be a valuable one.” Joseph and Etta Dives continued to list their occupation as hotel proprietors in the census records of 1920 and 1930. Etta was a member of the Business Women’s Organization in Preston.
