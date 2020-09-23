(Editorial Note: Part 174 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. Sources: Franklin County Citizen. 1914-1920; Preston News, 1911-12; Images of America, Preston, by Necia P. Seamons; Life Story of Joshua Rallison.)
As more settlers moved into the area known as Worm Creek and beyond, the potential for success of another flour mill was recognized by the Peery family of Ogden, UT. The Peery Brothers were well known for their milling businesses in Weber County. Both Horace and Joseph Peery were active in the building of mills and later added a younger brother, John Harold Peery to their company. They built the Preston Milling Company in a good location in 1904, on the site where the Valley-Wide Home and Ranch operates today. The developing community of Preston grew around it.
Lester Jefferson Higginbotham, a relative of the Peerys, was the manager of the mill in its early days. “The mill operated on steam power until 1907, when electricity came to Preston. During peak usage hours, the electricity was insufficient and the machinery slowed down.”
In the Preston News during the fall of 1911, the Preston Mill was touted as one of the larger enterprises of the locality. “The largest manufacturing plant is the Preston Milling Company who has a daily capacity of 200 barrels of flour.”
Around 1913 there was a change in management. The Perry Bros. divided up their holdings and John Harold Perry took over the milling industry in Preston. The new manager was Joshua Rallison, who had immigrated with his parents’ family to America from England as a young man of 20 years in 1885. Converts to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the Rallisons settled in Kayscreek in Utah before moving to Franklin. Joshua married Margaretta Hull in 1890 and they homesteaded in North Fairview, then later spread their holding to Central Fairview. They farmed and began a dairy business. When the economy in farming took a downturn in 1908, Rallison went to Preston, working in the First National Bank for four years. When the Peery Bros were ready for a new manager, Joshua Rallison had gained some valuable experience in the city and he went to work for John H. Peery.
Rallison purchased stock in the Preston Milling Company. His investment in the company motivated him to be creative in his encouragement to farmers to use the milling company for their grain and flour. In the fall of 1916 for the local fair the Preston Milling company offered a 98-pound sack of Optimo flour for the best bushel of Turkey Red Wheat entered at the fair. He noted that he was doing all in his power to get the farmers to grow the Turkey Red and then to show it so they would see how it compared with other wheats.
The following winter, under the shadow of impending war, the Preston Milling Company reached out to customers with a sale. “That everyone may have a chance to lay in their supply of flour before high prices come, we will offer our Cache Valley’s Best Flour (Optimo) at $3.60 per hundred weight and Cream of the Valley at $3.50 per hundred. For sale at all the reliable stores in Preston and at the mill.“ In the event of war, prices were likely to raise $2 per hundred within just a few short days. A consignment of flour would prepare the families if the war did actually come, and it did. Preparation was a good thing.
The Preston Milling Company had a reputation of being among the best flour mills in the west with the very latest machinery. Trucks and the railroad took the Optimo brand of flour to markets down through Cache Valley and stores in Ogden and north to Pocatello. The mill was known to give a square deal to both the producers of grain and the consumers of their products, both flour and cereal. In 15 hours of time they could grind about 550 bushels of wheat and “carload after carload was being shipped throughout the west.”
Rallison was a very active businessman and involved in the community of Preston in both civic and religious events. He continued as manager of the mill until it burnt down in 1931.