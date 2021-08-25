(Editorial Note: Part 236 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. Sources: Hometown Album, compiled by Newell Hart; Cache Valley Newsletter, compiled and edited by Newell Hart; Life History of Theodore A. Montague; Preston Standard newspaper, 1902.)
According to the Preston Standard of 1902, a signed petition was presented to the Village Board of Preston requesting they “assist the local musicians in establishing a brass band in the village.” The board decided to advance the sum of $100 toward the purchase of instruments. This donation to the cause would be repaid by a series of concerts to be given on Saturday afternoons. The board recognized that about $200 altogether was needed for sufficient equipment to complete the band and hoped some of the townsmen would be willing to donate further amounts to those musicians making the request. Judging from other bits of random Preston history at this time one of the signers of the petition would have been T. A. Montague.
Theodore Adwin Montague organized the first brass band for the community of Preston. It was a small group of dedicated musicians who likely owned their own instruments before coming to this area. He had moved to the area in 1887. He was born in Missouri in May of 1852, then his family moved to Kansas and that is where much of his growing up years were spent. He was the oldest child in his family.
In 1867, his parents decided to follow the famous directions of Horace Greeley, “Go west, young man, go west.” The family’s membership in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints greatly influenced where in the west they would locate. It took some time traveling the distance from Kansas to Utah with a family of six children and another who would be born along the trail. They needed to earn enough along the way to further their travels and it was in the early spring of 1868, that they arrived in Utah. The Montague family settled in Payson, farming and freighting.
Theo married a young lady, Lutetisha Patterson, from the Payson area in 1873, and they had five children, but only two survived. The marriage did not last; after the death of their youngest child the Montagues divorced.
T. A. Montague studied at Utah State Academy in Logan, with a strong major in music. He married Bertha Lamoreaux of Logan. She was accomplished in music and played the organ for years at the Logan Tabernacle. They moved to Preston in 1887, and developed a fruit farm in the Cub River area and raised their family of 10 children.
The first mention of Preston’s Brass Band is in 1891, performing for the dedication of a portion of the Oneida Stake Academy, so it is certain that Theodore wasted no time in becoming acquainted with other musicians in the Worm Creek area.
Naturally their children were encouraged to study music and were often a major part of the musical groups that Theodore put together. In the Hometown Album a picture of an early band shows the musicians all togged out in the musical uniform of that day, a hip length jacket adorned with lots of military braid and buttons, with a high mandarin collar. Each musician holds their instrument, be it tuba, trumpet, cornet or trombone, and always at least one drummer. The description was “handsome in their uniforms.”
The musicians in one musical group such as the bands were often just as involved in the orchestras and the choirs of that time. The Oneida Stake Academy offered classes in each one of these performance areas as part of their curriculum. It is evidenced in the academy catalog of course descriptions. Although all three areas were offered there were some years that not a sufficient number of interested students registered to implement all three. In the 1909 catalog presenting information for band instruction, there were 20 new instruments available for rent to those taking the class. The specifications were that the student would pay 50 cents per month in advance and each individual was responsible for any damage done to the instrument while it was in his/her possession.
There were separate groups for boys and for girls. An interesting comment from the 1909-1910 guide was that there were “20 instruments for boys ambitious enough to become competent performers.” The head of the music department at this time was Prof. Enger who served in that position for years.