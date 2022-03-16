Editorial Note: Part 263 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. Sources: Preston News, 1908, 1910 ; Cache Valley News, 1906; Franklin County Citizen, 1912; Life History of John Larson; Obituary; collection of Baltzar William Peterson; Images of America, Preston, by Necia Seamons; The Trail Blazer, History of the Development of Southeastern Idaho.
By the turn of the century, 1900, the people who were trying to pull together the businesses scattered along “streets” that had been called Worm Creek, and then Preston, decided they needed some official organization — and one of the main reasons was mud.
Much of the area oozed mud. It was hard on both animals and humans. According to Lorenzo Hansen, “cattle and horses roamed the streets at will. Streets were very dirty in the summer and muddy in winter when not covered with ... one to three feet of snow. This also included the sidewalk. You could not walk up Main Street (State) in those days of a fresher unless you had high-topped boots, and then sometimes you sunk in a foot or two in the muck.” The women folk were losing shoes in the mud and long skirts were encrusted with dirt.
A public meeting brought about a heated discussion, particularly over taxation, with arguments for and against. Residents who had moved to the area from city life said that a village or city government would be expensive, and would bring about debt. Gravel for the roads would cost money, and on and on.
Eventually, a majority of the residents decided there should be a board of village trustees — trusted individuals who would make reasonable decisions for the good of all. “A sidewalk would be laid from the center of town to the Oregon Short Line Railway Depot.” And so the village board became a governing agency in July of 1900 for the village of Preston.
According to the Trailblazer, John Larson was elected as chairman of the first village board, July, 25, 1900. John (Johannes) had been born in Denmark in 1845, and at age 16 immigrated to the United States with his parents, Andrus and Mary Larson. Arriving on the east coast the family crossed the plains in 1861, with their destination the Salt Lake Valley, Utah. Their chosen place to settle was north of Salt Lake City, in the infant village of Logan, Utah, in the Cache Valley.
Larson had found schooling difficult in his native Denmark and he finished it in this country with the challenges of a new language and the limited school offerings of the frontier in this area. He worked on clearing and cultivating the family farm, and after the death of his father began farming for himself, along with raising livestock. It was a good fit for this man and he soon became one of the leading ranchers of Cache Valley.
During the fall of 1866 in Salt Lake City, John married Annie Jenson, a native of Sweden. They made their home in Logan, farming on land he had purchased north of the town. They raised a family of 10 children, six who grew into adulthood.
“He became one of the leading men of the county, a director of public opinion and a stimulus and an inspiration to others. In April, 1877, he went on a mission to Minnesota where he remained for nine months zealously working in the interest of the Mormon Church.”
In 1884 the Larson family moved to Preston, “retaining his land and other property in Utah.” He gradually sold the Utah holdings and put his financial interests in Idaho. He bought a farm one mile north of Preston. From time to time he acquired additional land , some irrigated, some dry land, with an eye to the future.
Larson introduced thoroughbred Durham cattle into Franklin County, and “also started an improvement in the breed of horses, thereby raising the standard of its stock, by this not only advancing his own interests but those of the whole community in this respect. He continued ranching until the fall of 1899 when he bought the town residence of M. F. Cowley at Preston for a home, leaving the management of his ranch to others.”
In the spring of 1901 Larson purchased the merchandising house of W. C. Parkinson & Co. and changed the name of the business to John Larson and Sons. It became one of the leading stores of its kind in this corner of southeast Idaho.
Involvement in civic and religious activities was always a part of their family life. John was recognized as one of the most influential men in the area. He held many positions in his ward and stake. He served as Chairman of the Board of Trustees for Preston for several years, his leadership abilities attracting others in similar service. He was a principal stockholder in the Preston, Riverdale & Mink Creek Canal that is still of great value to the landowners through which it passes.
Judging from the newspapers at that time, the first man that was recognized as the mayor of Preston is John Larson. The Cache Valley News reported that John Larson, Mayor of Preston, went to Boise in September of 1906 to represent the town of Preston at the Irrigation Congress, where civic leaders were making important decisions regarding the use of Idaho’s water resources.