Editorial Note: Part 302 of a series of further developments that impacted Franklin County. (Sources: Franklin County Citizen, 1924–1942; Preston Citizen, 1943–1948, 1972; The American Pageant by Thomas Bailey, The Trailblazer, History of the Development of Southeastern Idaho)
Wireless telegraphy was invented in the 1890s by Guglielmo Marconi, an Italian, and the invention was used for long-range communication during World War I. However the voice-carrying radio to a listening audience didn’t take place for several more years.
In November of 1920, a small Pittsburgh station broadcast the news of the Harding landslide in the presidential election. It progressed from that event to trans-Atlantic wireless photographs, radio telephones, and television. With American free enterprise, the programs in this nation were supported by “bothersome commercials,” but in government-owned systems that was not the case.
Radio created a new industry, but it also added much to the life of Americans. The citizens of the nation had been swept up in the automobile craze or touring the countryside in the early autos. Now they were brought back into their homes to listen to their radios. Radios offered musical programs, sports events, comedy shows. Politicians adjusted their campaign plans to include speaking to their constituents through the medium of radio rather than “stumping” through their districts. People developed careers as newscasters. Advertising took a new approach. The humblest home, if they had a radio, could listen to the finest artists performing in musical concerts, music from famous composers. The world as a whole was uplifted.
The Franklin County Citizen of August, 1924 headlined, “Opening Deaf Ears— The radio is the wonder of the present. It has practically annihilated space. It has increased a speaker’s audience far beyond the capacity of any building on earth. It is estimated that over a million American citizens heard President Coolidge in his address before congress last December. This was probably the largest audience which has ever listened to one man. Yet it is small compared to what the audience of the future may be. In a few years radios will be as common as telephones.”
It was new, it was exciting. As is usually the case, it brought some challenges and difficulties along with the goodness provided. Three years later, 1927, it brought a sigh of relief to listeners when a bill was passed by congress and signed by the President that helped to untangle the mess that the air waves had become. Radio, once a favorite, was becoming more of a nuisance.
“Things had gotten into a terrible mess since a Chicago judge ruled that ‘anyone can use the air any way they want to.’ Stations that had been broadcasting on a regular length started spreading out; people who had spent their good money of radio sets were the victims of that Chicago decision, Millions of dollars worth of radio equipment was about to be rendered worthless because the air was so cluttered up that it was difficult to get the stations desired, and almost impossible to tune in one station without getting several.”
The Citizen assured its readers that now anyone in the vicinity who had refrained from installing a radio set because the air had been so cluttered, it was now safe to go ahead. With the new law it indicated that the government recognized that radio was a big item and needed protection from would-be pirates to the industry.
Not all problems were solved of course. Now that sports fans could sit in their easy chairs and listen to the progress of a game or a fight, many stayed home rather than purchasing a ticket for the big events. Concerts were not so well attended, just enjoyed by a much larger audience. Businesses took a hit that had been unexpected.
People got tired of having their favorite programs interrupted with advertising. Commercials could get quite lengthy. However listeners were aware that without the support of those advertising their favorite programs might cease to be. Comments were made locally to “please, just use fewer words about the products.”
There were at least three companies in Preston that were in the radio business. One was under the direction of J. L Peterson and he claimed the “only conscientious radio service at the Preston Radio Service.” There may have been some competition between the businesses.
Another was the Majestic Radio Shop, owned by Sol H. Hale and Sons. They advertised for sales and service as pioneers in radios and equipment for the radio sets. Sol Hale was a Preston businessman of long standing. He was the first man to start a livery business in 1900. It was on West Oneida, likely the same address for the radio shop.
The Albiston Radio Service was managed by Merlin B. Albiston, and worked in conjunction with station KVNU, out of Logan. Albiston offered expert radio repair, with tubes, batteries and parts available. The company could make voice recordings. His ad in the newspaper read: “You can make your own voice recordings in a specially constructed booth. It is a new way to write a letter. Send your voice by mail.” Service was 100% guaranteed for home and auto radio sets.
Just two years from this time Preston would have its own radio station and a high tower to mark the spot.
