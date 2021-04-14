(Editorial Note: Part 199 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. Sources: Franklin County Citizen, 1920-29; Gentile Valley, The First 100 Years by Thatcher Ward)
The roads in this part of frontier America at the turn of the 20th century were often not more than a widened path. At best they were dirt roads created for stagecoach and freight wagons to transport people and supplies to mines and scattered town sites that were, bit by bit, being organized and finding a place on the old maps. Rough with rocks, dust, potholes, roads were often just two parallel ruts pointing into the distance. Travelers were tossed around, jolted from side to side and so when they alighted from their travels, they were not only tired but often bruised.
Journal entries of people with the intent of settling in Worm Creek (Preston) also describe hems of the long dresses of that day constantly filled with either dirt or packed with drying mud and trying to navigate puddles that were small lakes. Another big item in the female journals was the total lack of sidewalks. These people had left homes in Europe, Scandinavia, or the British Isles, or the eastern cities of the US. This new land had unexpected challenges and roadways was one of them.
In this move to the western United States the priority was building a life for their families at whatever means of employment they had. Eventually, travel between one place and another became an issue. With the advent of World War I many men who had grown up on the frontier served their country on the other side of the globe and were surprised at what they found.
From the newspapers of 1921, “Men who served in the American army in France tells us of the wonderful roads they found over there. They were eye openers which did more than merely open eyes. They caused returned soldiers to think, and talk, and make comparisons that are not flattering to our own country. France, Belgium, Germany, Luxemburg, all of these countries had perfectly hard surfaced roads until the engines of war destroyed them in spots. No mud, no ruts or holes, no discomforts of any kind...
“Foreigners coming to this country marvel at our slackness in this respect. They cannot understand how we can be satisfied with slashing around in the mud as we do. They wonder that we are able to climb out of the ruts and find our way back to our homes again. There is no excuse for this condition, but the fault lies with the citizen as much as with the public official. As a rule, officialdom supplies only what citizenry demands.”
The minutes of the Franklin County Commissioners in the 1920’s are filled with discussions of improving the county roads north of Preston. Due to the railroads going to the northwest in Washington and Oregon, fairly decent roads in that direction were already in place. The communities of Riverdale, Treasureton, Gentile Valley and Mink Creek went to the cities of Franklin and Preston as their source of supplies, but often it required days of travel for them to make those connections.
Officials began talking about the Preston-Grace Highway and the possible tourist attraction if the Mink Creek-Strawberry road were more fit for travel. Treasureton was on the route to Grace, Riverdale spread through the miles from Preston to Mink Creek. The hope was to involve the adjacent counties on either side for assistance: Bannock for the road to Grace and Bear Lake for the road over the mountains through Strawberry Canyon. Both projects would take many working hours and be at considerable expense. The beginning of these now basic roads were starting to be more than “just talk.”