(Editorial Note: Part 201 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. Sources: Preston News, 1921-1942; Franklin County Citizen, 1942-1946; Franklin County Commissioner records 1956-62.)
As early as 1921, the citizens of Franklin County were interested in developing the route between Mink Creek and Bear Lake. They had hopes of the connection becoming a well traveled road to Yellowstone Park and bring tourism to the economics of the county. They claimed it could be “a new scenic route to Yellowstone,” but the road through the canyons was not very inviting for a comfortable ride in automobiles. In those years more people were purchasing cars, and roads had to be improved to match the improved methods of transportation.
The road from Preston to Mink Creek included a dangerous dugway northeast of the Evans farm in Riverdale, were it climbed to the Glencoe and Station Creek farms. The people living in Mink Creek and Glencoe appealed to the county commissioners and others to build a new road, one that would skirt the hill and follow up Mink Creek past the Glencoe LDS Meeting House, making a steady grade for easier automobile traffic to Montpelier, by way of Strawberry Canyon.
Their plans would make it a much shorter route to the Mink Creek community and it would be passable practically all seasons of the year. This population already had several sawmills operating in the canyons of the nearby mountains, with roads to and from, but for the most part the roads were for teams of horse drawn wagons, not the more refined new automobile of the ‘20’s.
There was a financial response from 60 businesses and individuals of the area totaling $606. The commissioners appointed road overseers during the ensuing years for progress on the intended road. Things moved along, slowly. “Ranger Jensen of Mink Creek reported that the Strawberry-Sharon canyon was open to traffic and ready for travel in the spring of 1937. The Franklin County road crew worked the road to the summit and the Bear Lake crew worked it to the summit from the other side.” On the eastern side of the mountains the roadway comes out in an area known as the Sharon Forrest and the road became officially known as the Strawberry-Sharon Highway in the state of Idaho.
During the winter of 1938 the Preston News reported the “depth of snow in the hills exceeds that of last season...Strawberry road has been closed for some time and all except one of the saw mills is closed.” Added note: “getting out Christmas trees are hard to secure.” However a year later the road is mentioned in the County Commission minutes as being supported and it was expressed that the road would eventually link Franklin County with Bear Lake County.
The fall season of 1940, an engineering crew surveyed the upper end of Mink Creek road to bring it up to “federal standards.” By October the project had been mapped. Fourteen right-of-way deeds had been secured. This made it possible to advertise for bids from road contractors to continue with the work. Some buildings would need to be removed from the new intended pathway. “Arrangements for moving building and right of way fences should be made at the time of right of way negotiations as this cost is a right of way consideration and must be paid by the county. This also applies to pole lines.”... Some months later more information hit the press: “improvement to consist of grading, draining and surfacing on 2.16 miles of said highway, – Agreement that the County was to have the maintenance of said project when completed.”
As with the Preston-Grace highway, the Strawberry-Sharon Forrest Highway projects were put on hold with the advent of World War II, drawing on available manpower to work on road crews. With the completion of the road to Grace in 1944, one more mile was oiled on the route towards Mink Creek, every mile counting towards the eventual goal.
Next came a solid 30 days of grading and cleaning out the barrow pit for six or seven miles from the Riverdale junction, new culverts added and curves widened. Many obstacles to vision (trees and brush) were cleared away to improve the facilities of the road. “The county set a gravel pit in one of the canyon mouths and laid a great deal of new gravel bed on the road which is now one of the best gravel highways in the county. The next project will be the oiling of this remaining six miles into Mink Creek.”
Mink Creek rancher of the day, Claude Keller, expressed appreciation to three Mink Creek men for getting “the right parties to act favorable on this road.” They were W. D. Baird, Leonard Nelson, and Conrad Bell, overseer of the road. Keller said it would be a vital asset to every farmer and rancher who lived near it.
Following more red tape and more trips to officials in Boise, in the spring of 1946, The Citizen told its readers that the state highway department had plans to spend approximately $88,000, with $22,000 to be furnished by the county on the Mink Creek road. It was to be six miles of graveling and oiling, beginning where it had left off the season before, still headed northward.
The county commissioners made another trip to Boise to confer with the governor. “The counties of the past have never had to raise funds in addition to state monies in order to get secondary state highways oil or improved. The commissioners feel that the requirement of raising 20 percent for this project is excessive as the county will also have to remove any obstructing buildings or fences and maintain the road after it has been constructed.” There would be two new bridges on the proposed route.
Governor Williams visited the area and learned more, promising that every effort by the highway department would be put forth to rush the project. There were deeds to be approved, then recorded to establish right-of ways. After this stage there were bids to be advertised, approved, etc., likely taking another two weeks. Evidently “the county completed its share of the program specifications the forepart of June and blue printing of the road route has apparently remained in a static condition until about three weeks ago.”
The Strawberry-Sharon Forrest Highway came to completion and was in use as such in 1947. It had taken 26 years, with much wrangling as to maintenance, weeds being cleared, snow removal, for several years following. Both Franklin and Bear Lake counties were involved in this goal. It is a boon to both counties and the state, used often by tourists connected with visiting Yellowstone Park. In 1962 the state designated the road as State Highway No. 36, from the junction with Highway No. 34 in Riverdale up and over the mountains to joining Highway 89 at Ovid, ID.