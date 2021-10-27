(Editorial Note: Part 244 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. Sources: Franklin County Citizen, 1916; Cache Valley Newsletter, compiled and edited by Newell Hart; The History of a Valley, edited by Joel Ricks; The Oneida Stake, 100 years of LDS History in Southeast Idaho.)
The printing plants for each newspaper moved to various locations throughout the new city of Preston, most of the shops being found near the center of the budding community. The presses and other equipment were portable, but large, and required muscles and teams of horses to make these changes.
According to several sources the early copies of these Preston papers — the News, the Preston News, the Preston Booster - were accidentally destroyed. The Cache Valley Newsletter gives this information: “Early Preston newspaper files were inadvertently taken to the city dump. This happened while the newspaper office and equipment were being moved from one building to another. The burned files were left on the sidewalk (boardwalk) overnight; in the morning, perhaps covered with dew or drizzle, the bales of paper looked a little soggy and junky and were picked up and hefted into the garbage wagon. When publisher Watkin L. Roe discovered the awful truth; he made a mad dash to the junkyard, but was too late — the bundles were in the last stages of being consumed by fire. This story was told by Lew or Lonsdale Roe, who were later publishers of the paper.“
Early in the year of 1916 there was sufficient work being done at the Franklin County Citizen that it was decided to incorporate the paper. At that time the President of the corporation was James Johnson; Vice President, John C. Greaves; Manager, Harrison R. Merrill; Editor Watkin L. Roe, Sr.; Assistant Manager, Watkin L. Roe, Jr., and board of directors were members of the Roe family and Attorney Arthur W. Hart.
Harrison Merrill was a natural fit for the manager of the paper. At the same time he was Professor Merrill, instructor of English at the Oneida Stake Academy. Although born in Smithfield, at a young age his family moved to a farm in the Cub River area and his years growing up surrounded by the beauty and lifestyle of those in the community of Mapleton influenced him strongly for his entire life. He authored stories and poetry and won numerous awards as his talents developed. “Widely known for his ability as a writer contributing many many articles to church magazines. He wrote two volumes of verse and one of short stories and a number of lessons for the auxiliary organizations of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was a favorite speaker throughout the church and state.”
Moving from Preston around 1920, he taught at Brigham Young University in Provo, was a member of the General Board of the Mutual Improvement Association and was managing editor for the Improvement Era, a church magazine. “He passed away unexpectedly at age 58 with appendicitis, and is buried in Provo. Besides his family he left behind beautifully written pieces, among them a history of his loved Mapleton in Idaho.”
Watkin Roe, Sr. continued as editor and publisher of the Franklin County Citizen until his death in 1922. The stability of the paper continued to grow with the guidance of the Roe family. His son Lonsdale Roe, became the next editor. Political views of all parties were part of the paper in these years, with columns for Republican views and Democratic views. Sample election ballots with four or five parties and their candidates for offices were printed during election years.
Newell Hart was part of a competing newspaper that started in 1937, The Cache Valley Clarion, located in Preston. Tom Carter was again on this team, along with Sheeley Chatterton.
Sheeley had learned his printing skills while working as a teen for Watkin Roe, Sr. Sheeley started at the Citizen when Watkin Roe, Jr. died with the Spanish Flu in 1918. Chatterton’s standards for himself were very high in workmanship and efficiency. He always spoke highly of “Editor Roe.” Sheeley was given the opportunity and trust from Roe to learn printing skills after hours on his own, and became a linotype operator, a compositor, a pressman and printer. Sheeley Chatterton was “one of the best in the business,’ said his journalism friends.
The Cache Valley Clarion described itself as “Franklin County’s progressive newspaper, independently owned and operated, policitically nonpartisan, and interested in the welfare of the county.’” Listed as publishers were Leland Chatterton (Sheeley) and Larry Robinson. The paper came out every Thursday, with contents and advertising much like that of the Citizen. With two papers published within a relatively small area this sharing was inevitable.
In 1942, The Franklin County Citizen changed its name to the Preston Citizen, its editor was William McKnight. With the January issue of 1943 the Cache Valley Clarion and the Preston Citizen announced that the papers were now merged, consolidated under the name of the Preston Citizen.
Jack Roe, son of Watkin, sent this in 1972 to Newell Hart for the Cache Valley Newsletter. “The printing plant, as we have come to know it, is slowly changing into a more sophisticated atmosphere. Electronics is giving a face lift to many of the old trades — imagine a printer as a white collar worker. Well, it’s happening. I was sent to school to learn the new process. The keyboard is quite dissimilar to the linotype keyboard. It’s quite fascinating and opens many new avenues for expression in the printed word.”