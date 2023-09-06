Editorial Note: Part 339 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. (Sources: History of Weston, Idaho, by Lars Fredrickson; The History of a Valley, edited by Joel Ricks)
The earliest settlement in what is now Franklin County, Idaho, began with the arrival of a wagon train in 1860, made up of families from communities to the south in Utah. These families intended to colonize the area and put down permanent roots near the Muddy River (now Cub River).
There was nothing to welcome them to this broad valley, ringed with beautiful mountains, and stretches of brush and grasses where some far flung cattlemen might use as pasture for their own herds. It was up to these men and women to carve out a place to raise their families and most of their efforts would be agriculturally connected in order to survive. It was not going to be easy and there were many additional challenges besides the Indians and trappers who frequented those spaces.
Pioneer diaries of that time record the arrival of grasshoppers and crickets that were sufficiently numerous to affect the economy of those hardy people. Some years were particularly damaging and could be disastrous. Years particularly bad were 1860, 1862, 1865-72, 1877, and 1879. It wasn’t a blanket effect, some districts were worse than others in each year of infestation.
The earliest repost is by Paul Cardon, “who planted forty bushels of wheat in Logan in the spring of 1860, and ‘reaped only 7 bushels, due to the grasshoppers.’ Later in the same year Samuel Roskelley reported planting twelve acres to wheat in Richmond which was ‘eaten off clean by grasshoppers.’ Roskelley wrote of losing his crop again to the insects only two years later ...In 1866 Isaac Sorensen wrote that ‘The hoppers came in myriads and destroyed the late oats.’...Two thousand acres of Wellsville grains were eaten off by grasshoppers in 1866.”
The settlers in the valley felt they were dealing with a “grasshopper war.” At a time when they were hoping to improve on the acreage they had claimed or improving on the cabins and homes they were hoping to build, they were fighting the threat of grasshoppers in the warm months of the growing seasons. Their methods of battle were not very effective: using sticks and sacks to drive the winged creatures into ditches or creeks to drown them; placing straw on large concentrations of the bugs and setting it afire; earthen pits dug and the hoppers pushed into them and covered over, in the hopes of burying them before they could escape. In homes the housewives tried to hit them with boards and brooms, sweeping them outside to add to a burn pile. “Whole fields were burned to protect other fields from the hungry horde, but to little avail.”
In some areas 1869 must have been the worst year when less than half a crop was raised all through the Cache Valley. Jacob Naef, of Providence put this entry in his diary, “On account of grasshoppers laid a great amount of eggs last fall when warm weather set in this spring millions of grasshoppers hatched out. As soon as they could move around they eat up our young grain as fast as it came out of the ground therefore very little grain was raised and saved.” If a farmer had been late in planting and the crop came in later in the season those destroyers may have flown away and so a crop stood a better chance of maturing.
One solution that was tried was that of enclosed cooperative wheat fields in villages to provide better protection from the beasts. The land wonders would band together and convert the farming land into a co-operative farm for the term of one year, and “that as much of the land as might be necessary for the raising of fall wheat, should be selected in one body, so that each man’s portion or crop of wheat might join with his neighbors.” This piece of land was sown in September with fall wheat. The grasshoppers came thick upon it, but did very little harm. The small quantity of spring wheat that had been planted suffered heavily. The farmers felt it was an established fact that fall wheat was their only safety in grasshopper times.
Lars Fredrickson, Weston farmer and historian, recorded the state of farming for that location in 1871. “This was another unsuccessful year at farming. Crickets were as thick as flies in a tannery; water could not stop them. They would jump in and go down stream but would generally come out on the side that they wanted to go, so Father and Gill (William Gill, a neighbor mechanic) got their heads together and invented a machine with a pair of rollers in one end and a water propellor in the other. They set the machine in the south field ditch west of Nephi Jensen’s Cabin, with the rolls up stream, with the lower roll half submerged in the water. The water would drive the propellor, and when the crickets came down stream they would catch hold of the roll and in they would go so the water below was as brown as tobacco juice.” Weston farmers didn’t raise much wheat that year but they did manage to get enough oats to sell to help them survive until the next growing season.
The co-operative farms apparently were discontinued when the grasshopper wars receded during the late 1870’s. These plagues caused hunger and suffering to the pioneers. Food rationing programs were a common way of life in homes already in strained financial situations. Economic development, of necessity, was delayed. However, it is of interest that these pioneers worked together to overcome the odds. They were made of ‘stern stuff’ and did not give up easily and quit. That outlet had to be very tempting in the day-to-day, season-to season, of those beginning years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.