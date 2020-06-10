(Editorial Note: Part 159 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. Sources: Preston Citizen, editions from 1944; The American Pageant, by Thomas Bailey; Life Story of Ferrin Sharp, by Tom Sharp)
Seventy-six years ago our nation was in the grip of World War II and allied with other nations, England and Russia. Things were not going well for these Allies. Leaders of these nations met just before Christmas of 1943 and came up with a broad plan, synchronizing Russian attacks on Germany from the east with a grand Allied assault from the west by the Brits and Americans. The British Isles were constantly hammered by German forces flying across the English Channel in bombing raids. The entire world knew that a gigantic battle was soon to come, but the day, the hour was unknown.
The Governor of Idaho, Clarence Alfred Bottolfsen, had sent out a plea to the citizens of Idaho to pray for success. Printed in the Preston Citizen on May 11, 1944, “By proclamation, I have called upon all Idahoans to make D-Day a day of prayer throughout Idaho, in our homes and in our churches. When our young men go into the inferno of the battle of the invasion, our prayers should be with them. We know from the men who have been there that the fighters themselves have found infinite comfort and strength through prayer. Each of us should add our prayers to theirs, each after his or her own fashion. We cannot know the day or the hour of the invasion, but we can be ready to ask Almighty God to aid our boys in their greatest trial.” He asked that churches remain open on the day, that newspapers and radios carry special announcements and programs concerning the day of prayer.
Preparations for crossing of the channel, invading France were huge. Nearly 3,000,000 fighting men were readied and waiting for the move in England. With the United States providing most of the warriors the over-all command was entrusted to General Dwight D “Ike” Eisenhower, known for his military capacity and his “gifts as a conciliator of clashing Allied interests.”
French Normandy, a less heavily fortified beach was chosen for the invasion assault. The air forces of Britain and America, stationed in England, would provide as much protection as possible from the air and block reinforcements by crippling the railroads, cause fuel shortages by bombing gasoline manufacturing plants on the Continent. On D-Day, June 6, 1944, the invasion began, involving some 4,600 vessels carrying the troops toward France. The boats met with stiff resistance from the Germans, even though they had been misled by a feint into expecting the blow to come further north up the coast.
Franklin County was well represented in this important battle. Not all of them returned. Names that might jolt a memory are: Bert Marshall, Gene Johnson, Palmer Johnson, Homer L. Nielsen, John Hyde Purser, Virgil H. Johnson, Orrin S. Merrill, Otis Neal, Wayne Larsen, Ariel McCombs, Gifford R. Cole, Leon J. Bench, Edward Swann, Morris Parry, and others. Two others are featured here.
“Heber Fackrell, age 21 was a 2nd Lt. of an R-17 Flying Fortress Group and was stationed at the Eighth Air Force Bombardier Station in England. Lt. Fackrell was a member of the Fortress group which led the first American bombing attack on targets in Berlin and railroad marshaling yards of Germany. They participated in bombing attacks on vital German industrial targets, and on Nazi airfields, supply dumps and emplacement in support of advances by Allied ground forces on the continent during 1943 and 1944.” — The Preston Citizen of Feb, 1945
Elmer Ferrin Sharp was a part of the ground troops of the US Army on D Day. As is often the case with warriors, once returned he didn’t talk much about it. Sharp’s grandson, Tom Sharp, knew his grandfather had fought in WWII, but that was about the extent of it. In 1995, while going through some papers with his grandfather, Tom found a letter signed by President Harry S. Truman. This was his discharge papers from serving in the army and thanking him for his service on D-Day. Feeling a bit bold, Tom asked about the letter.
Ferrin said he had been in one of the first group of boats to hit the beaches of Normandy, France. His main job that day was to make it from the boat, across the open beach, and place his pack filled with 60 pounds of TNT at the base of one of the German concrete reinforced bunkers known as a “Pill Box.” This pack was equipped with a ripcord that would ignite the fuse for the TNT which gave Ferrin about 30 seconds to get out of harm’s way. He was successful, detonated the explosives, and made it to a safe location.
The German army gave him a welcome gift in the form of shrapnel that he carried with him the rest of his life. He was awarded the Purple Heart for his injury. After D-Day Sharp was put in charge of a construction battalion and ordered to march across France to rebuild a bridge. On the long walk across the country, they spent a night in an abandoned farmhouse. The next morning, exploring the farm buildings they came across an old steel-wheeled steam powered tractor. Several farm boys in the battalion started working on the tractor while the others rounded up water, coal, and wood. Before long before they had the old giant moving and the group climbed on the tractor wherever they could hang on. Riding was a welcome rest from their days of walking. Eventually, a steering linkage came apart and the tractor ran into a ditch and tipped over, the only injury received being a sprained ankle. Ferrin came home to Cub River.
D Day was the beginning of the final days of the war on the European Front, as the Allied forces thrust across and into Germany from the west, south and east.