(Editorial Note: Part 141 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. Sources: Cache Valley Newsletter, compiled by Newell Hart; Life History; Ogden Standard Examiner; Franklin County Citizen)
When Bill Head was sharing some of these memories his wife, Maggie said, “Will hasn’t told you everything. He’s lived a very exciting life.” Research proved that to be true.
When William D. Head returned home in 1910 from serving a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Ireland he found work on a government project in Wyoming. But when winter weather arrived he changed locations, working at clearing sagebrush for a land developer in Nevada. The plan was to have a reservoir for the water—but that idea failed, no water. So Bill came home to Idaho.
He married Margaret Elizabeth Geddes in December of 1912, in Salt Lake City. To provide for his family Bill combined his former job of freighting with selling farm machinery. Ten years later the name of W. D. Head was on the ballot as the Independent Party Candidate for Franklin County Sheriff. In the meantime he had been a part of the Preston City Police Department. After winning the election of 1922, Head was undefeated in elections through the next 18 years, losing in 1940 to Elias Lee Hansen. His opponents were Alfred Monson in 1924 and 1926, Dave Davis in 1928, Earl McClurg in 1930, B. R. Parkinson in 1932, Marinus Hansen in 1934, Howard Hall in 1936, Emil Petterborg in 1938.
The first ten years of the job was all during prohibition. It was during the ‘roaring twenties,’ and Franklin county had a number of citizens involved with both producing and running liquor illegally. Sheriff Head had multiple cases with whiskey stills.
From his memoirs: “There were stills on all of the (county) streams. One above the Utah Power plant, stills all over the west side, one up Black Canyon, another up Weston Canyon... I had a Ford with a ruxel gear – I had the county put it in for me. I could go over anything with that, sagebrush or anything. We went up to this old mine in Black Canyon and found this still. The night before we planned to go in, a snowstorm moved in and it was deep. I hired a fellow, his team and bobsleigh to take us up to the mine. The bootlegger saw us and took off on foot and I had to chase him all through the quakin’ asps. Finally he got tired and just gave up. We put all the whiskey and mash and tanks and stuff in the sleigh and hauled it down to the car.”
Another glimpse from the prohibition days: “The day they dedicated the Glendale Dam they had Governor Ross down from Boise. Some big shots came up from Ogden. They were sitting in a big car and drinking whiskey. I don’t know who they were, but I took them in. They paid a cash fine and were good about it.”
In an Ogden newspaper was this headline, “Gory Car Tells Gruesome Tale of Rum Running.” It goes on to describe a motorcycle patrolman finding a blood-stained and bullet-riddled automobile parked on a Salt Lake City street. Investigations revealed the car belonged to a 30-year-old man who was shot and wounded by Sheriff W. D. Head, when the man allegedly tried to escape following his arrest on liquor violation charges. The offender had attempted his getaway while Sheriff Head was getting water for the car. Head fired five shots at the car, one of which struck the driver in the arm. The car had been brought to Salt Lake by the runner’s wife to protest his arrest with the Mexican consul in Salt Lake.
As county sheriff Head dealt with a variety of issues. The Franklin County Jail became the temporary home for a couple of strangers who were attempting to pass worthless checks in several of the businesses in Preston and Franklin. Once, federal investigators were called in for a case of white slavery when a man was charged with having transported a woman from Utah to Idaho “for immoral purposes.”
Head did his best to influence and help the teens of that time. There are multiple references from these teens, now grown, to their relationship with Sheriff Head. Roland Hull remembered “back in our day we gave ol’ Sheriff Bill quite a few chases.” A number of the youth earned spending money by being runners for the local bootleggers and even some operators from Wyoming.
There were also traffic violations. The city fathers had passed an ordinance that is was unlawful to whirl in Preston. This was in the days of a team of horses and a sleigh. An account from Ronald Hawkes: “we just couldn’t resist the chance to whirl on the Jefferson school corner, it was the best. ..With no one in sight I whirled the sleigh a few times, then a few more times. We drove off and let the horses just walk. I was still driving but had the lines wrapped around me and we (passengers of boys and girls) were all under the quilts. After some time the team stopped. I looked up from under the quilts and Bill Head was sitting on the sleigh box and driving the team. We were stopped in front of the police station. I just sat still. Then Head jerked the quilts off us and said, ‘Go upstairs, the judge wants to see you boys.’
“We knew the usual fine for all the boys was $10 each, $40 for the four of us. After listening to the judge’s lecture, Hawkes took responsibility for the whirling—his team, his horses, his idea. The judge accepted that and fined Hawkes $15 instead of $10. Split four ways that was $3.75 each.
Head noted that “it was a great pleasure to work with the county attorney, Arthur Hart” — the father of a number of the teenagers under Bill Head’s watchful eye.
W. D. Head passed away in March of 1985.