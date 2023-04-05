Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Editorial Note: Part 317 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. (Sources: Preston Booster, 1912; Franklin County Citizen, 1913–1920; Autobiography of James G. Smith; Obituary of J. G. Smith; Cache Valley Newsletter, compiled and edited by Newell Hart; Hometown Album, compiled by Newell Hart.)

There was more than one General Store in Preston’s beginning years. Even though the population was less than thirty families covering a distance of several miles, there were men with a vision of a future who were willing to take the risk and bring their talents to help with the needs of the settlers in the area.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.