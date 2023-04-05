Editorial Note: Part 317 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. (Sources: Preston Booster, 1912; Franklin County Citizen, 1913–1920; Autobiography of James G. Smith; Obituary of J. G. Smith; Cache Valley Newsletter, compiled and edited by Newell Hart; Hometown Album, compiled by Newell Hart.)
There was more than one General Store in Preston’s beginning years. Even though the population was less than thirty families covering a distance of several miles, there were men with a vision of a future who were willing to take the risk and bring their talents to help with the needs of the settlers in the area.
J. G. Smith was such a man. James George Smith was born in Brigham City in November of 1865. He learned the trade of a shoemaker from his father, Samuel Smith and applied this skill in his early years, forming liaisons with businessmen in that area at a young age. He struck out on his own going to Cache Valley, in Smithfield where he worked for his brother, Abraham, before returning to Brigham.
James married Mary Louisa Gilbert in 1885 and they lived in Brigham City for a couple of years. His shoemaking business made them a good living and when they were called by their church leaders to help settle Preston in 1888 the move was made.
Both of them had been born into families that had been sent out from Salt Lake City to colonize so the move north was readily accepted. According to Mary Louisa it required some major adjustments as she described the area of Preston and Worm Creek. “It was just a sage brush flat and terribly muddy then and the wind always blew. We, with our baby, moved into a one room house where we had to hang a blanket over the window until we could get some glass and nailed shingles over the panel in the back door. There were only a dozen families living in Preston then and there weren’t even any fences at first and coyotes would come right up to the houses at night.”
At this point of a new beginning for the couple, Smith’s first shoe making shop was located in a small corner of the store then owned by W. S. Parkinson. “Smith toiled on the shoe-makers bench for years and added the harness making business, then added a few pieces of calico, some sugar, flour and groceries until a thriving general store business evolved from the little ‘two by four’ shoe shop.” The J. G. Smith Mercantile Store was located on the northwest corner of First South Street.
Smith was very active in both civic and church affairs but was still taken by surprise when he received a mission call. The Smith family had seven children in 1899 when he was called on a mission to Great Britain. He was faced with the decision of selling his store, or taking on a partnership.
His brother Abraham came from Smithfield to help inventory the store’s supplies and the decision was made to form a board, selling stock to others in the community and this set his mind at ease. As he left for England, J. G. now owned a fourth of the store, his brother Thomas a second fourth and stockholders the remainder. Thomas would manage the store while his brother was in England. The decision proved to be a wise one and when he returned to Preston, two years later in the spring of 1901, all was in order at the store and the J. G. Smith Mercantile Company was ready for continued business. He was able to buy back the shares of stock. The business grew and flourished for years as an important part of the growing city.
In print, Smith was identified by his initials, J. G. Only Newell Hart referred to him as “Jim.” Evidence of the man himself shows in his advertising. After the November election of 1912, when Preston was still a part of Oneida County he voiced his feelings in this way: “Now that the Election is over — We want to talk with you. We want to tell you of our exceptional line of Winter Wearables. Men’s and Boy’s shoes, clothing, hats, etc. Blankets and all kinds of woolen dress goods. We have bought for cash and are going to effect a quick sale. Democrats, Republicans, Progressives, Socialists and Mugwumps should make the Store their headquarters. Don’t forget we have a splendid line, and they are for quick sale. And tell everyone you saw this ad in the Preston Booster.” It isn’t all store owners who would welcome “mugwumps” into their place of business.
The life of J. G. Smith was one of service. His children spoke of his high regard for all of his fellowmen. He passed away in the fall of 1934 and was buried in the Preston City Cemetery.
