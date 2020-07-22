(Editorial Note: Part 165 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. Sources: Preston Booster, 1912; Franklin County Citizen,1931; Preston Citizen, 1953,1975 Obituaries, Hometown Album, compiled by Newell Hart; Herald Journal, Cache American, 1934; Hometow Sketchbook, researched by Newell Hart.)
As the early settlers of the Worm Creek corner of southeast Idaho were considering the possibility of becoming a city, the leaders of this move reached beyond their boundaries to bring others to help in the cause. In 1899, a group formed a cooperative drug store, the Preston Co-op and one of them sought out Ezra Carter Foss of Logan. Foss grew up in Farmington, Utah, the oldest child in his family. He had attended the University of Deseret and later taught school. In 1896 he had obtained his pharmacy license and was working as a druggist in Cache Valley. Ezra had recently married Catherine Smart, a young lady from Franklin. The young couple accepted the challenge and moved to Worm Creek.
“Ezra rented and later bought the Parkinson building in what was hoped would become downtown part of the growing city. He and ‘Kate’ lived in the rear of the store to save money and she pressed pants for the customers to help get the business going. Later they moved into the Shipp building. Dr. M. B. Shipp, according to the Trailblazer, had operated a drug store there since 1883. His modest stock was purchased by the new Co-op Drug.”
Business was good for Ezra and Kate and things looked promising for the entire area. Ezra considered the possibilities for his younger brothers. He persuaded them to move here. Frank Foss came down from the Anaconda Mines in Montana and opened a furniture store. Calvin gave up his job of herding sheep and opened a clothing and drygoods store, Luther opened a realty office and their sister Sadie came to serve as a secretary for the Foss Investment Co. that they formed. As they prospered the brothers constructed three stores to sell drugs, furniture and clothing. Built around 1905, they were lined up next to each other on the main street of early Preston.
The old Independent Telephone Co had its offices above the drug store and several doctors and dentists had offices in rooms above the Foss stores. This provided easy access to the citizens of the developing area.
This first family of the Foss name stayed in Preston, raising seven children. Ezra passed away in 1934, suffering with diabetes for 16 years. His obituary stated: “As a community builder and business manager he has been remarkably successful and as a result his name is connected with many of the largest enterprises in Franklin County.” The Foss Drug store continued under the management of a son, Ezra Smart Foss, until 1975 when its doors closed, Ez, Jr. retired and sold his stock to Mel Burrup’s Drug Store.
Frank married Emily Jane Evans of Malad in the fall of 1904. Preston was their home and they raised five children before Frank passed away in 1931. Frank was known for his honesty and devotion to his home and family. A friend said of Frank, “there was no ‘double dealing’ in his business transactions.” He was active in civic affairs and never tired of working to build for the welfare of the town. At Frank’s passing the Foss Furniture store was managed by his son David Franklin Foss and continued to be a thriving business.
Calvin came to Preston around 1900, and started a clothing store, first in a rented build and then went on to build his own. He met and married Ollie Mecham of Riverdale, ID, in the spring of 1904. He was acclaimed as a pioneer businessman and was active in the affairs of the city, a member of the Chamber of Commerce, the Rotary Club and served on the city council. Although Cal left his job of herding sheep to join the Foss family business development he continued to have a strong interest in animals. He was noted for his work in the livestock industry and was president of the United Stockmen’s Investment Co.
The other Foss siblings, Luther and Sadie, were in Preston for a time, but went back to Farmington and larger cities in California and New York.