Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Editorial Note: Part 292 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. (Sources: Franklin County Citizen, issues 1928-1934;Obituaries, Family stories of Melody Weaver; Hometown Album, compiled by Newell Hart.)

The Melody Weaver trio had spent a winter season performing in Butte, MT and followed up with a summer season back in Salt Lake City with performances and radio broadcasting. That Fall they returned to Butte before the year 1930 closed. The next summer found them performing at home in Idaho, a part of the program for the Idaho Days celebration in Franklin.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.