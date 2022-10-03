Editorial Note: Part 292 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. (Sources: Franklin County Citizen, issues 1928-1934;Obituaries, Family stories of Melody Weaver; Hometown Album, compiled by Newell Hart.)
The Melody Weaver trio had spent a winter season performing in Butte, MT and followed up with a summer season back in Salt Lake City with performances and radio broadcasting. That Fall they returned to Butte before the year 1930 closed. The next summer found them performing at home in Idaho, a part of the program for the Idaho Days celebration in Franklin.
After performing at home the trio was engaged for several weeks to sing in Yellowstone Park at Old Faithful Inn and made lasting friends and contacts through the concerts.
The Weaver family were strong supporters of these three Weaver women. They gathered together to give the trio a royal send off when the singers had contracted to perform on the west coast. This was an exciting time for the young trio. The Melody Weavers went on to tour, appearing in the western United States, and spent two years in Los Angeles performing on stage and radio.
Lillian, Regina and Tyra were a very versatile singing ensemble. As a trio they blended with perfect harmony. Each of them could perform individually with vocal solos. Duets were part of their repertoire. They also played instruments: the ukulele, the banjo and often used finger cymbals, adding much for their own rhythm section.
The Franklin County Citizen of February, 1934, gave evidence of some surprise among the local citizenry when the trio signed a contract to take their show abroad. “Just how popular the ‘Melody Weavers’ were was not known until word was received in Preston that they had signed contracts to go to Shanghai, China, to entertain in the Shanghai European Hotel.
“The girls comprising the trio are Lillian and Regina Weaver and Tyra Hull. These three young ladies are from Preston and we are sure that the whole county is proud of their achievements.” The trio was in China for six months, where they appeared at the Paramount and Cathay hotels in Shanghai.
On their return to the United States the girls were offered a Hollywood studio contract. They turned it down, preferring to be closer to home. Instead they returned to the renowned Old Faithful Inn in Yellowstone Park. Tourists from all over the world were entertained in the beautiful log resort and the girls were still close to the comforts of home in Idaho.
The Preston Citizen reported that the members of the Weaver family held their annual meeting at Deer Cliff Inn in August of 1952. “Singing and telling stories. The Melody Weavers sang several numbers; the six Weaver brothers sang a number especially written for them by their sister several years ago. Recitations, poems, poets. Costumes. Dinner served to over 200 family members.” As stated in last week’s article, the Weavers were a talented family that loved to perform and enjoyed each other’s company. “The Trio's career ended prematurely due to Lillian's poor health but fortunately a few rare recordings exist today preserving their fine musicianship.”
Lillian Weaver, the lead soprano, passed away in the 1960’s. She had heart trouble and had one of the very first open heart surgeries in the state of Utah. She was employed in Salt Lake City, but singing was always a part of her life. She was a member of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir. There was a special way she sang some favorite songs, “Shining Through,” “Singing in the Rain,” were just two of her best. She was buried in the Whitney Cemetery, at home again.
Regina married William Douglas Merrill, a young man from Richmond, UT. They raised four children. Her son-in-law wrote that her favorite musical pieces were those with sacred messages and her favorite hymn was “Have I Done Any Good in the World Today.” He felt it matched her character, that she had a life full of service and kindness. Her rich alto voice continued until she passed away with cancer in 1979.
The youngest of the trio, Tyra Hull, graduated from the Oneida Stake Academy and went into those performing years with the Melody Weavers. She married Arthur LeRoy Eichert in 1952. She owned Deer Cliff Inn up Cub River Canyon for 65 years. She was an active citizen of Franklin County for all of her years, both in civic and church positions. She worked with the Boy Scouts. Tyra was a member of the Pink Ladies Association. Her favorite summer activity was attending the Famous Preston Night Rodeo. Her family is still operating the Deer Cliff Inn. She passed away in 2005.
