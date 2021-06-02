(Sources: Franklin County Citizen, 1916- 1933; Cache Valley Newsletter, compiled and edited by Newell Hart; The American Pageant, by Thomas Bailey)
In 1916, the state of Idaho became a ‘dry’ state, prohibiting liquor, its manufacture, its sales, and banning those from neighboring states who would attempt to pass the booze over the borders into communities such as Preston, both from Utah and Wyoming.
In November of that year the Franklin County Citizen’s column entitled the "Editor’s Chair" made no bones about the feelings of many Preston residents.
“Is the law so lax, or are the bootleggers so sly that they can laugh at the futile efforts of the officers to catch them in their illicit work. There are probably half a dozen men in this city who are guilty of bootlegging, but who have, up to the present, seemed to successfully baffle the law.
“Fully nine-tenths of the crimes of this, our own civilization, are caused by the evil influences of the liquor traffic. And the fellow who is really responsible for them all is the man who surreptitiously smuggles the stuff into a territory that has been made dry by law, and the officers are the ones who are in a maze.
“They know that booze is coming into Franklin county, but as yet they have been unable to catch the fellows ‘with the goods.’ Someday there will be a cleaning up of this section and we trust that a full penalty meted out to those who will persist in breaking the laws of the land.”
When World War I entered the national picture it influenced many opinions concerning bootlegging activities. People were encouraged to have Victory Gardens; surplus of any foods were sent to war-torn Europe. Congress restricted the use of foodstuffs to make alcoholic beverages. With many legitimate brewers being of German descent, a wave of prohibition swept through the nation.
During many of these prohibition years the Franklin County law fell under the direction of Willliam D. Head. He started out working for the city police department, ran for County Sheriff in 1922 and won the election. He continued to hold that office until 1940.
Sheriff Head found whiskey stills all over the county, lots of them located on the many streams of water. “There was one above the Utah Power plant, stills all over the west side.” Head had a Ford with a ruxel gear, made to fit the needs of the sheriff. With it he could go over most anything, sagebrush, piled branches. In low gear, if he could get traction, he could go most anywhere. At that time some sheriffs had some cement added to their Fords to help them better maneuver and stay grounded.
Head and a deputy found a still in an old mine in Black Canyon. The absent owner had delivered a load of whiskey to Logan. The plan was to go in the following morning, but it snowed about a foot overnight, canceling that plan. Instead they hired a farmer with a team and bobsled. The owner saw them coming, and took off on foot. Head was able to go on foot in pursuit and with trying to buck the deep snow, plus the quaking aspen the man gave up. They loaded the whiskey and all the supplies, plus the disassembled still and hauled it to the Ford for a trip to town and jail.
Other stills Head wrote about were above the reservoir in Weston Canyon and a big one north of the Power Plant. The workers at the power plant were good customers for the bootlegger. One still was quite a smooth operation, well organized, with the men that made the whiskey working for the man who sold the whiskey. It was no challenge to find men willing to buy their product.
Sheriff Head’s jail accommodated a good many bootleggers in the days when he was “the law.” They paid hefty fines. He tells of some "big shots" from Ogden coming here for the dedication of the Glendale Dam. A group sitting in a "big fancy car," all relaxed and enjoying the illegal booze. Head didn’t know who they were, and that didn’t matter. It was the law. They paid a cash fine.
Our nation was going through some hard times. Soldiers returning from WWI found a scarcity of jobs, the Depression hit. Prohibition and bootlegging spawned a time of lawlessness that was accepted by much of the nation’s population. The secret clubs requiring a code word for admittance, Speakeasies, flourished as places of excitement and fun.
The presidential election of 1932 brought hope to the nation. Newly elected Franklin D. Rooseveldt was charming and had new ideas. He proclaimed that the government must fight the Depression just as they had fought during the war. Rooseveldt spoke of three R’s - relief, recovery and reform. One item on the reform list was that of repealing the 18th amendment that enforced prohibition.
It was much discussed on radio and in newspapers with topics like, “Repeal the 18th Amendment, Then What?” Right next to that would be “Repeal? YES.” This debate went on for months. There would be a 21st Amendment to the Constitution, a vote for it was a vote for repeal. The Citizen, early in September of 1933, posted a reminder, “When you go to the polls give this matter the most careful consideration-Proposed 21st amendment.”
The state of Idaho had an election later that month with these results, “Franklin County votes Dry more than four to one for retention of the 18th Amendment 450 to 2016. The state vote by counties as tabulated gave the wets a state majority of a little over 14,000 votes.” Idaho had become a 'wet state." By the end of the year enough states had voted for the end of Prohibition and the 21st Amendment was ratified to become law.