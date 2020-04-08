(Editorial Note: Part 150 of a series of on early developments that impacted Franklin County. Sources: National Women’s History Museum; Wikipedia)
During the Civil War years the Women’s Rights efforts came to a halt as the women across the nation did what they could to support the war efforts, on both sides of the Mason-Dixon Line. They supported their husbands, fathers and sons as they went off to war. They managed the farms and the plantations, planted crops, sewed uniforms for the armies, in general, kept the home fires burning and tended the fires of the nation at the same time. But in 1866 Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Susan B. Anthony formed the American Equal Rights Association. It was an organization dedicated to the goal of suffrage for all, regardless of gender or race.
Lucretia Coffin Mott, like Anthony, a Quaker born in Massachusetts, was another strong voice for women’s rights. She was a peer of Stanton and together they launched the movement for Women’s rights. She, too, lived in New York. She and her husband James Mott were dedicated abolitionists. Mott was a tiny women, barely 100 pounds, and often underestimated because of her size, but well-educated. With her husband’s encouragement she became a fiery orator early in their marriage. She spent her entire life fighting for social and political reform. “When Mott died in 1880, at age 87, she was widely judged by her contemporaries … as the greatest American woman of the nineteenth century.”
Another woman to become a leader in this movement was Julia Ward Howe. She was known as a writer, lecturer, abolitionist and suffragist. She was a social activist for multiple causes. Julia Ward Howe not only authored the Civil War anthem “Battle Hymn of the Republic,” but she also co-founded the American Woman Suffrage Association.
“During the Civil War, Howe worked for the US Sanitary Commission, which promoted clean and hygienic conditions for soldiers and hospitals. In 1862, Atlantic Monthly published Howe’s poem, “The Battle Hymn of the Republic,” which brought lasting fame and is considered the Union’s Civil War anthem.
“After the war Howe ...championed the vote for women, joined with others to found the New England Suffrage Association in 1868, as well as the Massachusetts Woman Suffrage Association.”
Around this same time a Senator from Kansas introduced what would eventually become the federal woman’s suffrage amendment in Congress. It was a start, but it didn’t receive much in the way of supportive votes for women. The amendment was ratified. However, the words “Citizens” and “voters” were defined exclusively as male. Many early suffrage supporters, including Susan B. Anthony, remained single because in the mid-1800s, married women could not own property in their own rights and could not make legal contracts on their own behalf.
Following the Civil war, even more American women were resisting the notion that the ideal woman was a pious, submissive wife and mother concerned exclusively with home and family. During the war their hidden strengths and talents had blossomed and been recognized. All of these factors contributed to a new way of thinking about what it meant to be a woman and a citizen in the United States.
During the same time period there was a division in the women’s movement, that of whether or not the now free male blacks should have the right to vote. Some black activists joined the lobbying efforts, Fredrerick Douglass among them. The National Woman Suffrage Association (NWSA) divided over whether to support the 15th Amendment, which promised voting rights for black men but not all women. Howe joined Lucy Stone in founding the American Woman Suffrage Association (AWSA), which championed the Fifteenth Amendment, and broke with Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton’s NWSA.
Anthony and Stanton, leaders of the NWSA, were unhappy with the 15th amendment which pushed for the Voting rights of black men, but did not include the right of an American woman to vote, no matter what her skin color.
In 1869 Wyoming became a U. S. Territory and the territorial constitution gave Wyoming women the right to cast their ballot. The following year, 1870, became a pivotal year in many arenas of the nation and changes started happening.