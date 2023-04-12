Support Local Journalism

Editorial Note: Part 318 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. (Sources: “Gems” of Our Valley, compiled and edited by Vivian Simmons and Ruth Varley; Autobiography of William Henry Mendenhall; Gentile Valley, The First 100 Years, compiled by the Thatcher Ward, 1998)

In the settlement of what is now known as Gem Valley, Mound Valley was the first to attract pioneers, located in the southern end on the east side of Bear River. Robert Fellows had staked out a homestead claim in 1865. It wasn’t too many years after that settlers found the west side of the Bear River to their liking and that area became known as Thatcher.


