Editorial Note: Part 318 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. (Sources: “Gems” of Our Valley, compiled and edited by Vivian Simmons and Ruth Varley; Autobiography of William Henry Mendenhall; Gentile Valley, The First 100 Years, compiled by the Thatcher Ward, 1998)
In the settlement of what is now known as Gem Valley, Mound Valley was the first to attract pioneers, located in the southern end on the east side of Bear River. Robert Fellows had staked out a homestead claim in 1865. It wasn’t too many years after that settlers found the west side of the Bear River to their liking and that area became known as Thatcher.
According to the Thatcher community history there were numerous small stores in the earliest years, operating from within their homes. One mentioned was that of John. B. Thatcher’s home. Thatcher had started life in Ohio, born in 1834. In his pre-teen years his family began the long trek west with other members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Even though he was young he was in charge of one of the wagons as they traveled the plains. The Thatcher family reached the valley of the Great Salt Lake in September of 1847.
They found harsh conditions in this parched land and did their best in surviving. When he was fifteen the family heard about gold being found in California and they made the decision to try life in the mining and ranching towns of that area. After 8 years they returned to Utah, leaving John and two brothers behind while they completed missions for their church.
On John’s return he met Rachel Davis, also from Ohio where she was a member of the Quaker faith. They moved to Payson, UT, built a little adobe house and started their family. The extended Thatcher family decided to find a place in Cache Valley and by 1860 several Thatcher families were living in Logan. During these years John was the manager of the Thatcher Milling and Elevator Company and also managed the Co-op Mercantile store.
“John’s health began to fail while in Logan under the constant indoor conditions and when his brother George and his brother-in-law William Preston decided to invest in a stock ranch in southern Idaho, John was happy to join in the investment as a partner. They traveled throughout southeastern Idaho for some time, searching for the ideal spot, and finally settled on a location in the sparsely settled Gentile Valley on the Bear River. John elected to become manager of the ranch and moved there in the fall of 1881 with his family.”
John was very occupied with this new business and church duties but still opted to open a store in his home. He operated strictly on a credit basis with his neighbors. They obtained what goods they needed whenever the need arose and then settled accounts in the fall with the harvesting of their crops. Humanity, being what it is, not all were good in these credit arrangements and after a few years Thatcher was forced to discontinue the operation of the store. John continued to serve the people of the area as county assessor and was elected more than once to the State Legislature.
The area on the west side of the Bear River became the center of activity for the early settlers. There was a stagecoach stop for the stage that ran from Soda Springs on down to Oxford, ID.
Jamese Herd of Franklin, ID, and his son-in-law, William H. Mendenhall, came to the valley planning to establish a general store at the crossroads. To get the store site at those crossroads the men had to purchase acreage from a neighboring farmer, Thomas Panter.
Mendenhall had recently returned from serving a three and a half year mission in Hawaii. He had married Naomi Herd prior to this mission call and was working in a store in Franklin now that he was back in Cache Valley. In June of 1897 the decision was made for James Herd to remain in the Franklin store and Will and Naomi would go to Gentile Valley. As the young couple prepared to move they realized they had no wagon and no harness, but they borrowed these necessities, loaded all in the wagon and still had room for more. A good neighbor gave them a pig to add to their household as part of their adventure.
Then new neighbors, Rais Cahoon and Samuel Orison, helped to build the intended store. It was to be known as the Herd and Mendenhall Mercantile Company, and the general population soon shortened the name to “Mendenhall’s.” The Mendenhalls were good financial managers and paid off their various debts that they had taken on to start their business. They had suppliers of goods from as far away as Ogden. The cows Mendenhall had purchased before his mission were brought to the Gentile Valley farm and gave them a start in the cattle business.
William H. Mendenhall was not one of the earliest settlers of the valley but he gave much to the area. He served as a bishop of the Mound Valley Ward, later as Stake President of the Bannock Stake. He served in the Idaho Legislature, both as a Representative and a Senator, he was clerk of the Central High School for 27 years.
Ira Neeley of Preston managed a later store built by Pond and Greaves also of Preston. This store later burned down. Neeley moved back to Preston and became a dealer for Remington during the early 1900s.
