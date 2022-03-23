(Editorial Note: Part 264 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. Sources: Cache Valley News, 1907; Preston News, 1908,1909; History of Anna Clark Hale; Pioneer Memories — 100 years of Daughters of Utah Pioneers in Franklin County, Idaho; Good Ol’ Sol, by Alexis Beckstead, President of Franklin County DUP organization.)
The second mayor of the young village of Preston was Solomon Henry Hale. His election to this position was a total surprise, having not campaigned and even being absent on a lengthy family trip at the time of the election in 1907.
Solomon Hale was born in Quincy, IL, in the spring of 1839, to Jonathan and Olive Hale. The Hale family were devoted members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and deeply affected by the assassination of their leader, Joseph Smith, Jr., in 1844. Shortly after, the Hale family joined others in the trek west. They got as far as Council Bluffs, Iowa. Jonathan Hale was the Bishop of his company and put forth every effort in seeing to the needs of the people. His wife Olive had just given birth to another child. The father, mother and two sisters contracted malaria and within 14 days they had passed away, buried there in an unmarked grave in 1846, leaving four orphaned children, the oldest being Aroet, 18 years of age, Sol, the youngest, age 7. According to Hale family history these four held a meeting amongst themselves and followed the counsel of their parents. ”They had made a promise to their dying parents to stand true to the faith and continue on with the Saints to the Rocky Mountains. That sincere pledge they would keep!!!!” They continued on the trek with a company led by Heber C. Kimball and their uncle Henry Harriman, reaching the Salt Lake Valley in 1848.
In Utah teenage Solomon Hale worked on various ranches, learning to break horses, and found he was good at it. He was with a group of stockmen who brought a herd of cattle to a Church site in Cache Valley. He worked in Hooperville and was reputed to be the best rider in the county. He broke horses for the Pony Express. Tired from the pounding on his body, Hale accepted a position as wagon master in the Captain Lot Smith Company of the Utah Volunteers, protecting the mails on the overland route.
In 1863 his employment took him to the area around Salt Lake and he fell captive to the charms of Anna Clark. They married and began life ranching near Liberty, Idaho, near Bear Lake. Around 1872 Hale went into a livery/feed operation in Soda Springs and then moved on to Gentile Valley, becoming a landowner and stockman. Sol’s friendship with some in that valley who held negative attitudes about those of the LDS faith opened the way for more settlers in that part of the country.
Hale was called to be the Bishop of that area and “in 1884 became a member of the Oneida Stake Presidency, a first counselor to William D. Hendrickss, and in 1887 he served in the same position to President George C. Parkinson. When the president asked him to supervise the building of the Oneida Stake Academy in 1890, Sol moved to Preston.”
Hale was instrumental in not only the building but in raising funds to accomplish the task. He was definitely a “people person” and he toured the county seeking donations. If a person’s cash was unavailable Hale was willing to trade time, skills, even animals that could be traded to purchase supplies needed for the Academy. Imagine how he felt as its spires reached above the city.
In the spring of 1907, Sol and his wife Anna had gone on an extended visit to Boise to see their son Heber and his wife Bessie. It was the first long train trip for Anna and Heber had obtained railroad passes for them. They had so enjoyed getting away from the pressures of “‘home.” When they returned the couple found that the citizens of Preston had voted Solomon Hale in as their next Mayor. “It was a great surprise to us. The position was wholly unsolicited.”
The Hales felt it was an honor to be recognized in this way and Sol gave his formal acceptance and assumed the office. At the end of the term he was re-elect to a second term.
Hale was released from the Oneida Stake Presidency in August of 1907 after a service of over 23 years. His wife wrote that this was a relief for her, hoping he could be more at home and “look after things.” His position as Mayor kept him busy, but he was home every night and his Sundays were with easier hours than many years previous.