(Editorial Note: Part 158 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. Sources: Franklin County Citizen newspapers; Hometown Album, compiled by Newell Hart; Cache Valley Newsletter, compiled and edited by Newell Hart.)
As the 20th Century moved along, so did the growth of Franklin County and several enterprising businessmen tried their hand at selling candy. Some of the candy was made on the premises, or in their home kitchens, but candy was also shipped in from the famed candy producers back east and the customers considered themselves connoisseurs of what was offered.
In 1914, the Paull Candy Kitchen was purchased by Adolph Wursten. He changed the name of the store to the Preston Confectionery and the Wursten family applied itself to creating both candy and an atmosphere that would be attractive to Preston residents.
Adolph Wursten was born in Switzerland in May of 1881. His parents were contacted by missionaries of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the Wursten family emigrated to the United States when Adolph was 10 years old. They settled in this area. Adolph married Bertha Mecham, a young lady from Riverdale, ID, in 1907.
An ad in the Franklin County Citizen of June, 1914, covers some of Mr. Wursten’s preferences as the owner of a confectionery. “It is not Fair to Send Away! Our goods are just as good as those bought outside of the city. Our candies, ice cream, fruits and pastry cannot be excelled, so why deal with firms that don’t pay taxes or sustain the community? This should appeal to you. — Preston Confectionery, Adolph Wurston, Manager”
After several years doing business the Wursten’s moved to Logan where Adolph was part of the Royal Bakery. He gained new skills in this occupation, then moved back to Preston, again operating a confectionery, but added a bakery.
After remodeling his establishment the Wursten’s changed the name of their business and in 1920 it was known as the City Bakery and Coffee House. He also operated two of the motion picture houses in the community, a very active businessman.
There were several confectionery businesses in Franklin County at this period of time. Most lasted several years, and judging from the accounts in the society sections of the local newspapers, they were very popular with the residents of the area. Some of them make no mention as to who might have been the owners or the managers. The Krescent Konfectionery had all kinds of fine candies, nuts, cigars. The Palm Confectionery was located near the Blue Villa Hall, a popular dancing spot in 1916 and 1917. They claimed to be an amusement hall with dancing, songs and recitations. In the fall with colder weather they were serving ‘chicken and noodles.’ Not the usual fare one would associate with a candy store.
One strong competitor in the confectionery business was located in Franklin, the Nebeker Candy Company. It was owned and operated by Alfred J. Nebecker and his wife Gertrude Petersen Nebecker. Both were born in 1891, he in Paris, Bear Lake County, Gertrude from Utah. The business was in the center of Franklin, just around the corner of the main street. Large plate glass windows were perfect for their wares. The slogan for Nebeker’s stated “Where you can get the best in candies and soft drinks,” and was recognized by a logo, the name in flourishing print, a swirl beneath. They were active in the candy business from 1910-1921.
The Hometown Album refers to ‘candy stores’ up and down Preston’s downtown. With those large glass display windows there was some risk. When a “window was broken by a young man of the city who was trying to do a wild west stunt on an unruly horse” it was reported in the newspaper. This was the case for the Crystal Confectionery, which advertised a “Splendid line of chocolates and sugar dainties. Serving up sodas with two scoops of ice cream.” The cashier was Leola Taylor, and no mention of the owner.
In 1916, this establishment was getting a new piano that was ”the top of the line” and being managed by someone named Peterson.
Just a year later the owner was a John Christensen (who seems to have owned buildings throughout the town) and who was selling out to Dr. W. M. Faylor. Faylor was getting out of the dentist business and, with future plans stated,” now the Crystal Confectionery would have a soda fountain, sell creams, sherbets, and make candy of the right kind which appeals to the fastidious tastes of Preston connoisseurs.” Perhaps his profession as a dentist made him aware of how much candy was consumed by Preston’s residents.
Any number of the ladies social clubs would end their social hours by going to one of the confectioneries for “refreshments.” Frequently mentioned was Cluff’s Confectionery, owned by Eugene Cluff, whose wife, Blanche, made the sugary delights. Evidently this was a concern earlier than 1914 and improvements were underway that year, the Citizen announcing that the new Cluff Confectionery on South Main St. was just about ready for occupancy in December. The following year Cluff introduced serving hot drinks to his public. More was added as time passed: “Royal Queen bread, buns, doughnuts, etc.“ The community was always impressed with the displays that ‘Gene’ had in the windows: school colors and awards of the Oneida Stake Academy, patriotic colors, flags flying for patriotic holidays.
He received recognition in 1917 for following the government’s plea for conservation of sugar when he used raisins and nuts in his candies. As soldiers returned from World War I, they were reminded frequently to register at the Cluff Confectionery. However in April of 1919, with all fixtures up to date and the store in good condition the Cluff Confectionery was put up for sale and the family moved from Preston.