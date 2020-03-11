(Editorial Note: Part 146 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. Sources: Preston Citizen, issues 1959-1963; Ray Talbot collection, by Royla Perkins Talbot; Remembering Ray, by Arlando Larsen)
At the beginning of 1959, Franklin County Sheriff Ray O. Talbot was nominated to receive training at the FBI Academy. This was by invitation only. At the time J. Edgar Hoover was the director of the FBI. Sheriff Talbot went east to Quantico, VA, for three months from March until June of '59 when he graduated from the FBI National Academy.
“Ray and I have been the only officers from Franklin County to graduate from the prestigious FBI National Academy. I remember when Ray returned from the academy what an impression he made on me because of the knowledge and special training he had received. I made a vow to myself to work so that I might have the same privilege," said his deputy, Arlando Larsen, who later served as the Franklin County Sheriff, as well.
Talbot returned to sheriff duties when he got back home, and he and Larsen still made up the County Sheriff's Department. One might call it “business as usual” but that isn't a sufficient description of a sheriff's occupation.
A 12-year old boy was found to be a car thief. Over one weekend he swiped two parked cars. The first belonged to the manager of Motor Mercantile, left in the lot behind the business, keys in it.
No alarm went out until the manager called his wife, thinking she had claimed the car. Then the search began. The car found that evening, abandoned at the bowling alley with a ruined recap tire. The following day another businessman reported his missing auto. He had left his keys under the floor-mat of his car. After searching for hours, Sheriff Talbot spotted the car being driven away from the back of the high school.
“When the sheriff stood out in the street and attempted to flag the car down with his flashlight the boy gunned it and tried to get away. As he drove by, Talbot grabbed the door on the driver’s side and opened it. The lad jumped out the other side and ran.” Two individuals near the scene stopped the boy. In the meantime Talbot was trying to stop the rolling car. The boy admitted to taking both cars and described his past hours. Already on probation the boy now had the likelihood be being sent to the reformatory school in St. Anthony.
The newspaper added this comment at that time. “Did anyone ever stop to think how much danger a law officer faces when he approaches an automobile at night? How many officers have been shot point blank under such circumstances?”
That same year, a 26-year-old former resident of the county on parole from the Idaho state penitentiary where he had been sentenced to a seven-year term for second degree murder in 1958, was taken into custody after a 20-mile chase by local officers in which he was stopped only when they blew out three of his tires with a shotgun. The man had threatened to kill his own brother and the family had called the sheriff's office in fear for their lives. He was returned to prison to finish his sentence with no parole.
During a cold winter in 1961, Talbot and a crew of volunteers had the ghastly task of dragging the Bear River to find the body of a despondent woman who had talked of suicide. Witnesses had seen her on one of the bridges spanning the river. When she was reported missing, their fears were confirmed. Utah Power and Light dropped the level of the river's flow, but it still took time. Her body was recovered 2 ½ miles further downstream.
Not long before the Christmas holidays of 1962, a county "$5,344 was reported taken from the County Treasurer’s office and as far as can be determined it was taken during a five-minute time when the deputy had to leave the office. The money all currency, was part of the money taken in by the Treasurer’s office from tax collections.
“The money was in the money box which had been taken from the safe and placed on the Treasurer’s desk by the deputy treasurer. The deputy placed the box on the desk and felt quite sick. She ran across the hall to the rest room and when she checked the money when she got back, the currency was gone. She wasn’t gone more than five minutes. No change or checks were taken from the box. A total of $78,000 in checks and currency was in the box, according to Sheriff Ray Talbot. Every person in the courthouse who was known to have been in the building at the time was questioned. All of the offices in the court house were open but there were very few non-county personnel in the building.
"The person who took the money would have had to go through the gate at the counter and go over to the desk to get it, the sheriff said. The auditor of the county’s records and the bonding company representatives were reported to be due in Preston to investigate the matter.”