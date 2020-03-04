(Editorial Note: Part 145 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. Sources: Preston Citizen, issues 1953, 2013; Ray Talbot collection, by Royla Perkins Talbot; Remembering Ray, by Arlando Larsen.)
In the 1952 county election both the Democrats and the Republicans wanted Ray Talbot as their candidate for Franklin County sheriff. This had never happened before. Ray had worked a couple of years for the Preston Police Department prior to this and was well liked and respected. Ray discovered he loved law enforcement. He also liked the influential men of both parties, but a decision had to be made. He chose Republican and won by a large majority. This job was a major part of his life and that of his family, for the next 12 years.
LaRay O. Talbot, probably the youngest man to hold this office in the county's history, was installed as the Sheriff of Franklin County on January 12, 1953. He was congratulated by the outgoing sheriff, Lee Hansen who wished him success. “And then," recorded Ray, "things really began to happen!" He hoped to not have another week like that one.
He was no more than inducted into office when the news came of a plane crash in the snow covered mountains east of Franklin. Thirty-seven soldiers who had been fighting in the Korean War were on the doomed plane that plummeted into the pine covered, snowy mountains of southeastern Idaho. These men had survived the war and made it back to the US. Most, if not all, were from the southern states. The C46 transport was headed to Jackson, South Carolina, from Seattle, WA, to Cheyenne, WY, when it plunged into the mountains just north of the Utah border.
According to the flight log the C46 was a little overloaded, but the then the C46 was built to handle heavy loads. The last known contact was from Malad, which put the plane flying at 13,000 ft, headed for Wyoming.
The new sheriff spent the entire night making preparations and traveling with the first rescue party to reach the site. In 1953 the only type of snow machine available was called a “weasel,” an early mechanical relative of today’s snow cat. Two feet of snow had fallen during since the plane had been reported missing, blanketing much of the carnage and sparing that first rescue group the complete sight of dismembered limbs and torn bodies.
The aircraft had gone down in the snow storm, shearing off the tall red pine trees, lower and lower, until it slammed into a rocky ridge at the bottom of a draw. Bodies were scattered all over the ridge and on to the other side. The main part of the fuselage, along with most of the bodies, was piled in a heap at the base of the first draw. Bright colored kimonos were caught on the branches of pine trees down the mountainside.
The area was very remote. Despite the snow, military personnel from Hill Field Air Base set up a camp nearby in the following days to protect the site from wild animals and possible vandalism. The snow storm continued for nearly a week, further burying the tragedy. When the storm cleared, the bodies and belongings were covered in five or six feet of snow. Frigid temperatures settled in. Rescue operations had to be postponed until February. “ It was a grim task when the snow melted enough to recover the bodies and clean up the debri.”
On Talbot's return from his first visit to the crash site, other county matters awaited. The following day he was called to Banida when John Sparks was shot and the day after that he investigated a serious truck/ car collision.
Ray found there were lots of organizational items that needed his attention, and there was the matter of not having a deputy. There was one Sheriff's patrol car to cover the entire county and work with law enforcement officers from the surrounding counties and in Cache Valley. Curt Keller, a friend who worked at Modern Farm Equipment during the day, became the dispatcher on the police radio at night.
It was a time when the Franklin County Sugar Co. brought Native Americans up from reservations in Arizona to help with the raising of sugar beets. Often these workers had a drinking habit that led to trouble, fighting with each other and often passing out on the streets and in the city park. Keller often went with Sheriff Talbot to take care of them. They put them in jail until they sobered up, but it helped to maintain the peace in the county and among the Indians' families.
Following a tip from Sheriff Talbot's father, Orville Talbot, young Arlando Larsen stopped by the sheriff's office to fill out an application for the job of deputy. Larsen had returned from an mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, married his sweetheart and was working at the Sugar Factory in Whitney. One of the first questions Ray asked was if Larsen could type. With an affirmative answer, he was instructed to type a letter according to Talbot's dictation. The letter passed inspection and Arlando Larsen became the deputy Talbot needed. Besides help on the law enforcement side of things there was endless paperwork that went with the job and Larsen's typing abilities were a plus. The two men worked well together, a good match for both individuals.
When the shortage of manpower from the county's law made things impossible, the new sheriff, with the help of Curt and others in the community, organized a Sheriff's Posse. "It consisted of around 30 good respectable men who owned very good, top quality horses. The group took long rides together, became acquainted with the mountains and canyons throughout the county to better aid in searches for lost hunters, etc. The Posse, with matching shirts and groomed horses, became part of the annual parade for the summer rodeo.“